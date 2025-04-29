Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Mark Podlasly, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Major Projects Coalition ("FNMPC"), along with members representing over 170 First Nations across Canada, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to open the market to celebrate the 8th Annual FNMPC Conference.





This year's event, themed "Valuing Reconciliation in Global Markets", focused on the shifting paradigm in capital markets, which require the stability and competitive advantage that First Nations equity partnerships can add to major projects. As Canada and the world navigate economic uncertainty, FNMPC and its members are proving that Indigenous partnerships have incredible potential to de-risk projects and attract new investments.

The First Nations Major Project Coalition is a national collective of 170+ First Nations communities and organizations who have to come together to advance their shared interest in participating and, where appropriate, gaining equity positions in the major projects taking place in their territories. Advancing major projects is at the core of FNMPC's service delivery, and is currently providing business capacity support to its members on over 20 major projects located across Canada, each with a First Nations equity investment component.

