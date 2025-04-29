GEWAN HOTELS & RESORTS MAKES ITS GRAND ENTRANCE INTO EGYPT WITH FIVE ICONIC PROPERTIES

It's official-Gewan is in Egypt, and it's nothing short of extraordinary.

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gewan Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of NG9 Holding, has officially announced its entry into the Egyptian market with the signing of five management agreements for new hotels and resorts. This expansion adds over 1,000 rooms to Gewan's growing portfolio and marks the brand's first step into one of the region's most prominent hospitality and tourism destinations.

The newly added properties are:

Tolip Golden Plaza Hotel, Tolip Paradise Resort New Alamein, Tolip Sunrise Resort New Alamein, The V Luxury Resort, and Crystal Lotus Luxury Palace. These properties will officially become part of Gewan Hotels & Resorts starting April 30, 2025.

Each destination will undergo a full transformation, including rebranding and service enhancements, with the goal of delivering a refreshed hospitality experience that blends luxury, attention to detail, and innovative service.

Alaa Al Ali, Founder and Group CEO of NG9 Holding, stated:

"Entering the Egyptian market is a major milestone for Gewan and reflects our confidence in the potential of this destination. Our vision is to offer a modern hospitality experience that respects local character while meeting the expectations of today's traveler."

Ahmad Hassib, CEO of Gewan Hotels & Resorts, added:

"Egypt has always been part of our expansion vision-not only for its tourism appeal, but because it's the perfect place to introduce a new perspective on hospitality. Through these five properties, we aim to deliver a complete experience defined by refined simplicity, authentic service, and a commitment to excellence."

Each hotel will offer a unique character inspired by its location and surrounding culture, balancing local appeal with international standards.

The expansion will also align with Gewan's ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability.

With this strategic move, Gewan strengthens its regional presence and takes confident steps toward international markets-affirming its position as a dynamic, independent hospitality brand focused on the future.

About Gewan Hotels and Resorts

Gewan Hotels & Resorts is committed to setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry through consistently exceptional service and unforgettable guest experiences. With a focus on delighting not only guests but also associates, partners, and owners, the brand goes beyond expectations to create meaningful value at every level. Catering to a diverse range of market segments, Gewan stands as one of the most dynamic and trusted independent hotel management companies in the region.

