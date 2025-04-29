JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.: JinkoSolar Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SHANGRAO, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights

Module shipments for the first quarter 2025 were 17.5 GW, ranking first in the industry.

At the end of the first quarter, we became the first module manufacturer in the world to have delivered a total of over 320 GW solar modules, covering nearly 200 countries and regions.

Our order book visibility for 2025 currently stands at 60% to 70% overall, with visibility in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions exceeding 80%.

Our N-type TOPCon-based perovskite tandem solar cell set a new record conversion efficiency of 34.22%.

We were recognized as a Tier 1 energy storage provider by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) for the fourth consecutive quarter.

First Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

Quarterly shipments were 19,130 MW (17,504 MW for solar modules and 1,626 MW for cells and wafers), down 27.7% sequentially and 12.7% year-over-year.

Total revenues were RMB13.84 billion (US$1.91 billion), down 33.0% sequentially and 39.9% year-over-year.

Gross loss was RMB352.9 million (US$48.6 million), down 144.7% sequentially and 112.9% year-over-year.

Gross loss margin was 2.5%, compared with gross profit margin of 3.8% in Q4 2024 and gross profit margin of 11.9% in Q1 2024.

Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.32 billion (US$181.7 million), compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB476.7 million in Q4 2024 and net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB609.4 million in Q1 2024.

Adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.07 billion (US$147.4 million), which excludes the impact of (i) the change in fair value of convertible senior notes, (ii) the change in fair value of long-term investment, and (iii) share-based compensation expenses, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB430.8 million in Q4 2024 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB470.3 million in Q1 2024.

Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB6.40 (US$0.88) and RMB6.40 (US$0.88), respectively. This translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB25.58 (US$3.53) and RMB25.58 (US$3.53), respectively.

Mr. Xiande Li, JinkoSolar's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Module shipments reached 17.5 GW, with revenues of US$1.91 billion, for the first quarter of 2025. Prices across the main segments of the solar industrial chain were low in the first quarter. This, combined with disruptions in demand caused by changes in international trade policies, pressured profit margins in each segment of the integrated solar supply chain. Despite this challenging market environment, we fulfilled our delivery commitments to customers and reduced costs through supply chain optimization, adjustments to production and operation plans, and other measures. Due to a year-over-year decline in shipments to the U.S. market and a continued decline in higher-price overseas orders, our module prices and profitability decreased both year-over-year and sequentially. Net loss was US$181.7 million for the first quarter of 2025.

According to data from the National Environment Administration, new installations in China in the first quarter amounted to 59.7 GW, an increase of 31% year-over-year. Resilience was seen in domestic demand despite the high comparison base in 2024. Market self-regulation and high-quality development initiatives by manufacturers became gradually effective. From January to March, average monthly bidding prices for solar modules steadily recovered in the domestic market, returning to a more rational level. Recent changes in international trade policies, such as reciprocal tariffs in the United States, have brought some disruption to the PV industry. In response to these challenges, we have flexibly adjusted our supply chain strategy and regional shipment mix, while maintaining close communication and negotiation with our customers. Relying on our extensive market insights and efficient execution, we remain committed to meeting customer demands for our highly efficient and reliable products, maintaining operational continuity while adapting to market dynamics. Currently, the visibility of our order book stands at 60% to 70%, with Indo-Pacific and Middle East and Africa regions exceeding 80%.

By the end of the first quarter, the mass production cell efficiency for our third-generation TOPCon products exceeded 26.6%. We continued to upgrade existing TOPCon capacity with the introduction of technologies such as half-cell passivation, MAX, and 20BB. We expect the power of our third-generation TOPCon products to have a 20 Wp to 30 Wp advantage compared to previous-generation TOPCon products in the industry. Meanwhile, we continued to achieve breakthroughs in our R&D. By the end of the first quarter, our laboratory efficiency for perovskite tandem solar cell based on TOPCon reached 34.22%, once again setting a new record.

Our investments in R&D, manufacturing, and after-sale service capabilities in energy storage are gradually showing results. In the first quarter, shipments of energy storage systems exceeded 300 MWh, a substantial year-over-year increase. We expect energy storage shipments to be around 6 GWh for the full year 2025, with the overseas market as our strategic priority. So far, confirmed orders for energy storage systems account for 50% to 60%, with an additional 20% to 30% showing strong potential for signing. Leveraging our leading position in the PV industry, we will proactively explore innovative business models that integrate solar and storage solutions, providing high-efficiency and smart green energy solutions to global clients and contributing to the sustainable development of global energy.

We expect our annual production capacity for mono wafers, solar cells and solar modules to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, with annual production capacity of our third-generation TOPCon modules to reach 40.0 GW to 50.0 GW by the end of 2025. We expect module shipments to be between 20.0 GW and 25.0 GW in the second quarter of 2025, and between 85.0 GW and 100.0 GW for the full year 2025. We will actively respond to changes in market demand and policy, continuously optimize market strategies and supply chain management, and consistently improve technology and product competitiveness, to maintain a leading position in the industry."

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB13.84 billion (US$1.91 billion), a decrease of 33.0% from RMB20.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 39.9% from RMB23.04 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules, and the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to a decrease in average selling price of solar modules.

Gross Loss/ Profit and Gross Margin

Gross loss in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB352.9 million (US$48.6 million), compared with gross profit of RMB789.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and gross profit of RMB2.74 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross loss margin was 2.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with gross profit margin of 3.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and gross profit margin of 11.9% in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year decreases were mainly due to the decrease in average selling price of solar modules.

Loss from Operations and Operating Loss Margin

Loss from operations in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB2.87 billion (US$394.8 million), compared with RMB1.94 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and RMB339.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, primarily attributable to the decreases in our revenues and gross margin in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating loss margin was 20.7% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 9.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.5% in the first quarter of 2024.

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB2.51 billion (US$346.2 million), a decrease of 8.1% from RMB2.73 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 18.3% from RMB3.07 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential decrease was mainly due to (i) the decrease in the impairment of long-lived assets and (ii) the decrease in loss resulted from disposal of long-lived assets, and the year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the decrease in shipping cost as the shipment of solar modules decreased.

Total operating expenses accounted for 18.1% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 13.3% in the first quarter of 2024.

Interest Expenses and Interest Income

Interest expenses were RMB341.6 million (US$47.1 million), and interest income was RMB104.3 million (US$14.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest expenses in the first quarter of 2025 were RMB237.3 million (US$32.7 million), an increase of 1.3% from RMB234.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase of 27.0% from RMB186.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year increases were due to the increase in interest-bearing debts in the first quarter of 2025.

Subsidy Income

Subsidy income in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB536.0 million (US$73.9 million), compared with RMB900.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and RMB231.8 million in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily attributable to the changes in cash receipt of incentives related to the Company's business operations.

Exchange Gain and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives

The Company recorded a net exchange gain (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB121.0 million (US$16.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB408.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and RMB139.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the exchange rate fluctuations of US dollars against RMB in the first quarter of 2025.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes

The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes (the "Notes") due 2024 in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value derived by valuation model, i.e., Binomial Model. All the Notes with the principal amount at issuance of US$85.0 million have been converted into ordinary shares of the Company in the second quarter of 2024.

Change in fair value of convertible senior notes was nil in the first quarter of 2025, compared to nil in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a gain of RMB310.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Change in Fair Value of Long-term Investment

The Company invested in equity interests in several solar technology companies in the photovoltaic industry, which are recorded as long-term investment and available-for-sale securities and reported at fair value with changes in fair value recognized as gains or losses. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had RMB1.00 billion (US$138.0 million) in available-for-sale securities and long-term investment (excluding the investments accounted for under the equity method and held-to-maturity debt securities), compared with RMB1.05 billion as of December 31, 2024.

The Company recognized a loss from the change in fair value of long-term investment of RMB46.2 million (US$6.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with a gain of RMB332.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a loss of RMB55.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were primarily due to the changes in the fair value of several solar technology companies we invested in.

Other Loss/Income, Net

Net other loss in the first quarter of 2025 was RMB218.6 million (US$30.1 million), compared with net other loss of RMB758.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net other income of RMB1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly due to the changes in the fair value of financial instruments in the first quarter of 2025.

Equity in Loss/Income of Affiliated Companies

The Company indirectly holds equity interests in several affiliated companies engaged in solar business, including Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, Inner Mongolia Xinte Silicon Material Co., Ltd., and Sichuan Yongxiang Technology Co., Ltd., etc., which were accounted for using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB46.1 million (US$6.3 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB119.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and equity in income of affiliated companies of RMB13.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The fluctuations in equity in loss or income of affiliated companies primarily arose from the changes in net losses or gains incurred by the affiliated companies.

Income Tax Benefit/Expense

The Company recorded an income tax benefit of RMB699.5 million (US$96.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with income tax benefit of RMB580.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and income tax expense of RMB476.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net Loss/Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to RMB756.1 million (US$104.2 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB370.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income attributable to non-controlling interests of RMB351.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The sequential and year-over-year changes were mainly attributable to the changes in net loss or income of the Company's majority-owned principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

Net Loss/Income and Losses/Earnings per Share

Net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.32 billion (US$181.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB476.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and net income attributable to the JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB609.4 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Excluding the impact of (i) the change in fair value of the convertible senior notes, (ii) the change in fair value of the long-term investment, and(iii) share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders was RMB1.07 billion (US$147.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with adjusted net loss attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB430.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and adjusted net income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders of RMB470.3 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted losses per ordinary share were RMB6.40 (US$0.88) and RMB6.40 (US$0.88), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025, compared to basic and diluted losses per ordinary share of RMB2.32 and RMB2.32, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024, and basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share of RMB2.82 and RMB1.34, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024. As each ADS represents four ordinary shares, this translates into basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB25.58 (US$3.53) and RMB25.58 (US$3.53), respectively, in the first quarter of 2025; basic and diluted losses per ADS of RMB9.28 and RMB9.28, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2024; and basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB11.28 and RMB5.36, respectively, in the first quarter of 2024.

Financial Position

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had RMB27.38 billion (US$3.77 billion) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, compared with RMB27.74 billion as of December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's accounts receivables were RMB12.79 billion (US$1.76 billion), compared with RMB14.07 billion as of December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's inventories were RMB13.26 billion (US$1.83 billion), compared with RMB12.51 billion as of December 31, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB46.54 billion (US$6.41 billion), compared with RMB40.59 billion as of December 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Solar Module, Cell and Wafer Shipments

Total shipments were 19,130 MW in the first quarter of 2025, including 17,504 MW for solar module shipments and 1,626 MW for cell and wafer shipments.

Operations and Business Outlook Highlights

Second Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance

The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects its module shipments to be in the range of 20.0 GW to 25.0 GW.

For full year 2025, the Company estimates its module shipments to be in the range of 85.0 GW to 100.0 GW.

Solar Products Production Capacity

The Company expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2025.

Recent Business Developments

In April 2025, we once again topped the PV Tech 2025 Q1 ModuleTech Bankability Report with "AAA" rating.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar's website at http://www.jinkosolar.com.

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except ADS and Share data)

For the quarter ended

Mar 31, 2024

Dec 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2025

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 Revenues 23,044,280

20,650,730

13,843,640

1,907,704















Cost of revenues (20,309,195)

(19,861,074)

(14,196,514)

(1,956,332)















Gross (loss)/profit 2,735,085

789,656

(352,874)

(48,628)















Operating expenses:













Selling and marketing (1,466,397)

(1,205,849)

(1,145,411)

(157,842) General and administrative (1,367,868)

(912,728)

(1,215,065)

(167,440) Research and development (240,428)

(256,054)

(151,802)

(20,919) Impairment of long-lived assets -

(357,616)

-

- Total operating expenses (3,074,693)

(2,732,247)

(2,512,278)

(346,201)















Loss from operations (339,608)

(1,942,591)

(2,865,152)

(394,829) Interest expenses (281,733)

(347,514)

(341,604)

(47,074) Interest income 94,900

113,255

104,329

14,377 Subsidy income 231,844

900,142

535,957

73,857 Exchange gain/(loss),net 126,010

314,627

135,686

18,698 Change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives 13,714

93,602

(14,706)

(2,027) Change in fair value of Long-term Investment (55,328)

332,270

(46,155)

(6,360) Change in fair value of convertible senior notes 310,683

-

-

- Other income/(loss), net 1,323,478

(758,388)

(218,618)

(30,127) (Loss)/Income before income taxes 1,423,960

(1,294,597)

(2,710,263)

(373,485) Income tax benefits/(expenses) (476,718)

580,537

699,479

96,391 Equity in (loss)/income of affiliated companies 13,181

(119,161)

(46,072)

(6,349) Net (loss)/income 960,423

(833,221)

(2,056,856)

(283,443) Less: Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling

interests (351,025)

370,197

756,054

104,187 Less: Accretion to redemption value of redeemable non-controlling

interests -

(13,712)

(18,074)

(2,491) Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar

Holding Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 609,398

(476,736)

(1,318,876)

(181,747)















Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per share:













Basic 2.82

(2.32)

(6.40)

(0.88) Diluted 1.34

(2.32)

(6.40)

(0.88)















Net (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s

ordinary shareholders per ADS:













Basic 11.28

(9.28)

(25.58)

(3.53) Diluted 5.36

(9.28)

(25.58)

(3.53)















Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding:













Basic 216,001,414

205,490,103

206,249,285

206,249,285 Diluted 223,646,269

205,490,103

206,249,285

206,249,285















Weighted average ADS outstanding:













Basic 54,000,353

51,372,526

51,562,321

51,562,321 Diluted 55,911,567

51,372,526

51,562,321

51,562,321















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME















Net (loss)/income 960,423

(833,221)

(2,056,856)

(283,443) Other comprehensive income/(loss):













-Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities -

(10,212)

-

- -Foreign currency translation adjustments (177,267)

196,740

96

14 -Change in the instrument-specific credit risk 421

-

-

- Comprehensive (loss)/income 783,577

(646,693)

(2,056,760)

(283,429) Less: Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interests (348,517)

308,358

(710,680)

(97,934) Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to JinkoSolar Holding

Co., Ltd.'s ordinary shareholders 435,060

(338,335)

(2,767,440)

(381,363)

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)

Dec 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2025

RMB'000

RMB'000

USD'000 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash,cash equivalents, and restricted cash 27,737,976

27,382,593

3,773,422 Restricted short-term investments and short-term investments 3,901,442

4,299,317

592,462 Accounts receivable, net 14,065,558

12,785,912

1,761,946 Notes receivable, net 3,333,377

3,001,864

413,668 Advances to suppliers, net 2,654,149

1,908,971

263,064 Inventories, net 12,509,422

13,258,752

1,827,105 Foreign exchange forward contract receivables 115,220

78,316

10,792 Prepayments and other current assets, net 4,490,411

4,568,566

629,565 Held-for-sale assets 57,502

39,677

5,468 Total current assets 68,865,057

67,323,968

9,277,492











Non-current assets:









Restricted long-term investments 1,328,201

1,199,030

165,231 Long-term investments 1,870,253

1,753,561

241,647 Property, plant and equipment, net 44,800,692

43,869,500

6,045,379 Land use rights, net 1,838,015

1,827,696

251,863 Intangible assets, net 461,955

463,060

63,811 Right-of-use assets, net 448,555

419,872

57,860 Deferred tax assets 2,641,397

2,876,008

396,325 Advances to suppliers to be utilised beyond one year 520,376

514,388

70,885 Other assets, net 1,954,935

1,853,411

255,407 Available-for-sale securities-non-current 150,922

150,922

20,798 Total non-current assets 56,015,301

54,927,448

7,569,206











Total assets 124,880,358

122,251,416

16,846,698











LIABILITIES









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 11,038,668

11,406,669

1,571,881 Notes payable 11,189,801

6,050,240

833,746 Accrued payroll and welfare expenses 2,779,196

2,609,321

359,574 Advances from customers 5,088,596

5,460,934

752,537 Income tax payables 703,498

75,543

10,410 Other payables and accruals 16,583,912

15,956,089

2,198,808 Foreign exchange forward derivatives payables 20,789

64,938

8,949 Lease liabilities - current 145,663

102,948

14,187 Short-term borrowings, including current portion of long-term borrowings, and failed sale-leaseback financing 6,933,899

9,004,600

1,240,867 Total current liabilities 54,484,022

50,731,282

6,990,959











Non-current liabilities:









Long-term borrowings 20,643,272

22,643,412

3,120,346 Convertible notes 8,605,579

10,459,913

1,441,415 Accrued warranty costs - non current 2,136,192

1,962,385

270,424 Lease liabilities-noncurrent 330,740

356,848

49,175 Deferred tax liability 56,718

56,718

7,816 Long-term Payables 4,387,864

4,423,068

609,515 Total non-current liabilities 36,160,365

39,902,344

5,498,691











Total liabilities 90,644,387

90,633,626

12,489,650











Mezzanine Equity









Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,535,926

1,554,000

214,147











SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 19,898,909

18,403,180

2,536,026











Non-controlling interests 12,801,136

11,660,610

1,606,875











Total shareholders' equity 32,700,045

30,063,790

4,142,901











Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity 124,880,358

122,251,416

16,846,698

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.