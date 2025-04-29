Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P098 | ISIN: KYG451391059 | Ticker-Symbol: 4JX
Frankfurt
29.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,014 Euro
-0,039
-3,70 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HITEK GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HITEK GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0471,12117:44
1,0541,11317:31
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 14:00 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hitek Global Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

XIAMEN, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), a China -based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hitek Global Inc. commented, "Fiscal year 2024 was a year of strategic transition for our company. While we are affected by changes in hardware and tax device sales, we are encouraged by the growth in our CIS software segment following its successful update. As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding our software and services, driving innovation, and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was approximately $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024, as compared to approximately $4.6 million in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to the decrease in hardware sales to large customers and decrease in tax devices and services sales, partially offset by an increase in CIS software sales.

  • Revenue generated from hardware sales was approximately $1.7 million in fiscal year 2024, as compared to approximately $2.4 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was due mainly to the decrease in sales to large customers, for these large customers reduced their procurement and the decrease in our customers' demands affected by the sluggish economic environment.
  • Revenue generated from Tax devices and service was approximately $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024, as compared to approximately $1.4 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was due mainly to Xiamen tax authorities implemented the use of electronic invoices system to replace the traditional tax control system.
  • Revenue generated from CIS software was approximately $0.8 million in fiscal year 2024, as compared to approximately $0.76 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was due mainly to launch of updated CIS software since March 2024. And we expect it will keep increase in the future.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was approximately $1.0 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease from approximately $1.9 million in fiscal year 2023. Gross margin was 34.6% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 42.1% in fiscal year 2023. The decrease in profit margin was mainly due to the change in revenue mix, with fewer revenues being generated in 2024 from tax devices and services sales.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were approximately $2.8 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase from approximately $1.8 million in fiscal year 2023.

  • Selling expenses were $1,716 in fiscal year 2024, an increase by 164.8% from $648 in fiscal year 2023. The increase in selling expense was mainly attributable to the increase in one-off program marketing and promotion expense.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 51.3% or $931,782 to $2,751,313 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $1,819,531 in 2023. The increase was mainly due to (1) the increase of professional service fee of $373,531 resulting from financing from private placement and public offering in 2024, (2) the increase of $362,972 in credit losses primarily resulted from a termination of software development project in 2024; and (3) the increase of $138,972 in donation to a third party.

Other Income

Other income was $890,201 and $1,493,465 for years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of $569,298 in government subsidy income and the recognition of a one-time deregistration cost of $104,127 related to the deregistration of Huoerguosi Hengda Information Technology Co., Ltd, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of HiTek in PRC, to reduce its related operating cost.

Net Income

Net loss was $896,690 for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1,944,331 from net income of $1,047,641 for 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $7.2 million, compared to $9.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $688,538 for the year ended December 31, 2024. This was an increase of $626,626 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $61,912 in 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities was $9,560,796 for the year ended December 31, 2024. This was an increase of $2,614,241 compared to net cash used in investing activities of $6,946,555 in 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $8,200,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. This was a decrease of $6,942,902 compared to net cash used in financing activities of $15,142,902 in 2023.

About Hitek Global Inc.

Hitek Global Inc., headquartered in Xiamen, China, is an IT consulting and solutions service provider focusing on delivering services to business in various industry sectors in China. As of the date of this annual report, we have two lines of businesses- 1) services to small and medium businesses ("SMEs"), which consists of Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System ("ACTCS") tax devices, ACTCS services, and 2) services to large businesses, which consists of hardware sales and software sales. We expect to actively develop our system integration services and online service platform in the near future. Our vision is to become a one-stop consulting destination for holistic IT and other business consulting services in China. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.xmhitek.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For Investor and Media Inquiries Please Contact:

Tianyu Xia
Phone: +86 18519770823
Email: [email protected]

The following tables summarize our results of operations for the periods indicated:

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Years Ended
December 31,




2024



2023


Assets







Current assets







Cash


$

7,236,798



$

9,311,537


Short-term investments



22,932,540




8,837,445


Accounts receivable, net



1,385,761




2,118,738


Advances to suppliers, net



11,315




338,166


Inventories, net



154,471




219,505


Loans receivable



958,996




3,608,289


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,506,297




352,919


Total current assets



34,186,178




24,786,599











Non-current assets









Non-current accounts receivable



2,227,089




4,597,214


Non-current advance to a third party



-




410,509


Non-current loan receivable



4,383,982




4,227,079


Property, equipment and software, net



744,941




403,330


Operating lease right-of-use assets



-




3,309


Long-term investments



-




1,000,000


Total non-current assets



7,356,012




10,641,441


Total Assets


$

41,542,190



$

35,428,040











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable


$

255,950



$

532,130


Advances from customers



11,034




4,616


Loan payable



479,498




493,159


Deferred revenue



55,720




166,760


Taxes payable



1,680,476




1,917,647


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



130,691




255,131


Operating lease liabilities



-




3,309


Total current liabilities



2,613,369




3,372,752











Non-current Liabilities









Loan payable, non-current



2,054,992




2,113,539


Deferred income tax liabilities, non-current



1,598,909




1,604,163


Total non-current liabilities



3,653,901




3,717,702


Total Liabilities



6,267,270




7,090,454











Commitments and Contingencies



-




-











Shareholders' Equity









Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share, 490,000,000 shares
authorized; 14,392,364 shares issued and outstanding as of December
31, 2023.



-




1,439


Class A Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 431,808,000 shares
authorized, 21,107,364 shares issued and outstanding as of December
31, 2024.



2,111




-


Class B Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 58,192,000 shares
authorized, 8,192,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December
31, 2024.



819




-


Additional paid-in capital



24,920,060




16,721,551


Statutory reserve



836,215




836,215


Retained earnings



10,491,058




11,387,748


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(975,343)




(609,367)


Total Shareholders' Equity



35,274,920




28,337,586











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$

41,542,190



$

35,428,040


HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(LOSS)



Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2022


Revenues


$

2,904,950



$

4,563,731



$

6,428,608


Cost of revenues



(1,899,065)




(2,642,491)




(2,891,565)


Gross profit



1,005,885




1,921,240




3,537,043















Operating expenses:













General and administrative



2,751,313




1,819,531




1,472,648


Selling



1,716




648




437,185


Total operating expenses



2,753,029




1,820,179




1,909,833















Operating (loss) income



(1,747,144)




101,061




1,627,210















Other income (expense)













Government subsidies



-




569,928




9,838


Net investment gain (loss)



336,241




330,552




(19,363)


Interest income



921,228




911,875




545,555


Interest expense



(313,937)




(313,861)




(285,353)


Deregistration cost



(104,127)




-




-


Other income (expense), net



50,796




(5,029)




(8,924)


Total other income, net



890,201




1,493,465




241,753















(Loss) income before provision for income taxes



(856,943)




1,594,526




1,868,963


Income tax expense



39,747




546,885




453,218















Net (loss) income


$

(896,690)



$

1,047,641



$

1,415,745


Comprehensive (loss) income













Net (loss) income


$

(896,690)



$

1,047,641



$

1,415,745


Foreign currency translation loss



(365,976)




(330,116)




(1,015,447)















Comprehensive (loss) income


$

(1,262,666)



$

717,525



$

400,298


(Loss) earnings per ordinary share













- Basic and diluted


$

(0.04)



$

0.08



$

0.13















Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding













- Basic and diluted



20,603,614




13,257,469




10,987,679


HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2022


Cash flows from operating activities










Net (loss) income


$

(896,690)



$

1,047,641



$

1,415,745


Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation



259,554




50,662




21,881


Amortization of right-of-use assets



-




3,167




-


Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



-




1,413




-


Accrued interest income from loans, net



(225,665)




(102,418)




(21,699)


Net investment (gain) loss



(58,130)




(208,626)




19,363


Provision for (reversal of) expected credit losses of
receivables and advances to suppliers



366,736




(2,325)




(6,442)


Provision for obsolete inventories



-




5,559




2,217


Deferred income tax



39,747




339,332




177,029


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Short-term investments - trading securities



(2,612,671)




(1,696,545)




2,418,675


Accounts receivable



2,990,258




567,480




(2,490,725)


Accounts receivable - related party



-




390,197




499,933


Advances to suppliers



(8,175)




472,219




560,352


Deferred offering cost



-




(130,134)




60,000


Inventories



59,802




194,872




(57,899)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



65,672




(13,028)




89,583


Accounts payable



(265,203)




(146,642)




225,198


Advances from customers



6,640




4,632




-


Deferred revenue



(9,389)




(787,062)




261,856


Taxes payable



(281,961)




291,578




488,419


Operating lease liabilities



-




(3,167)




-


Due to related parties



-




(584)




(3,320)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(119,063)




(340,133)




163,884


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(688,538)




(61,912)




3,824,050















Cash flows from investing activities













Advance payment for software development



(290,488)




(339,309)




(117,617)


Loans to third parties



(2,899,088)




(11,260,542)




(5,498,997)


Repayment from third-party loans



5,338,780




8,830,933




199,463


Prepayment for office renovation



-




(150,156)




-


Purchases of property and equipment



-




(186,499)




-


Purchases of held-to-maturity investments



(18,200,000)




(11,000,000)




(1,932,080)


Redemption of held-to-maturity investments



7,500,000




7,159,018




-


Deposit for acquisition



(1,010,000)




-




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(9,560,796)




(6,946,555)




(7,349,231)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Borrowing from third parties



-




-




2,749,498


Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares



8,200,000




15,142,902




-


Net cash provided by financing activities



8,200,000




15,142,902




2,749,498















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(25,405)




(26,058)




(112,465)


Net (decrease) increase in cash



(2,074,739)




8,108,377




(888,148)


Cash at beginning of the year



9,311,537




1,203,160




2,091,308


Cash at end of the year


$

7,236,798



$

9,311,537



$

1,203,160















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes


$

79,138



$

36,504



$

45,002


Cash paid for interest



51,420




287,706




263,655















Non-cash transactions:













Deferred offering cost


$

-



$

1,049,367



$

-


Operating right-of-use assets recognized for related
operating lease liabilities


$

-



$

-



$

6,820


SOURCE HITEK GLOBAL INC

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.