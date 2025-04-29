Hitek Global Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

XIAMEN, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitek Global Inc. (Nasdaq: HKIT) (the "Company"), a China -based information technology consulting and solutions service provider, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Ms. Xiaoyang Huang, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hitek Global Inc. commented, "Fiscal year 2024 was a year of strategic transition for our company. While we are affected by changes in hardware and tax device sales, we are encouraged by the growth in our CIS software segment following its successful update. As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding our software and services, driving innovation, and creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was approximately $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024, as compared to approximately $4.6 million in fiscal year 2023, primarily due to the decrease in hardware sales to large customers and decrease in tax devices and services sales, partially offset by an increase in CIS software sales.

Revenue generated from hardware sales was approximately $1.7 million in fiscal year 2024, as compared to approximately $2.4 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was due mainly to the decrease in sales to large customers, for these large customers reduced their procurement and the decrease in our customers' demands affected by the sluggish economic environment.

Revenue generated from Tax devices and service was approximately $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024, as compared to approximately $1.4 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was due mainly to Xiamen tax authorities implemented the use of electronic invoices system to replace the traditional tax control system.

Revenue generated from CIS software was approximately $0.8 million in fiscal year 2024, as compared to approximately $0.76 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was due mainly to launch of updated CIS software since March 2024. And we expect it will keep increase in the future.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was approximately $1.0 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease from approximately $1.9 million in fiscal year 2023. Gross margin was 34.6% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 42.1% in fiscal year 2023. The decrease in profit margin was mainly due to the change in revenue mix, with fewer revenues being generated in 2024 from tax devices and services sales.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were approximately $2.8 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase from approximately $1.8 million in fiscal year 2023.

Selling expenses were $1,716 in fiscal year 2024, an increase by 164.8% from $648 in fiscal year 2023. The increase in selling expense was mainly attributable to the increase in one-off program marketing and promotion expense.

General and administrative expenses increased by 51.3% or $931,782 to $2,751,313 for the year ended December 31, 2024 from $1,819,531 in 2023. The increase was mainly due to (1) the increase of professional service fee of $373,531 resulting from financing from private placement and public offering in 2024, (2) the increase of $362,972 in credit losses primarily resulted from a termination of software development project in 2024; and (3) the increase of $138,972 in donation to a third party.

Other Income

Other income was $890,201 and $1,493,465 for years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of $569,298 in government subsidy income and the recognition of a one-time deregistration cost of $104,127 related to the deregistration of Huoerguosi Hengda Information Technology Co., Ltd, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of HiTek in PRC, to reduce its related operating cost.

Net Income

Net loss was $896,690 for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1,944,331 from net income of $1,047,641 for 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $7.2 million, compared to $9.3 million as of December 31, 2023.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $688,538 for the year ended December 31, 2024. This was an increase of $626,626 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $61,912 in 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities was $9,560,796 for the year ended December 31, 2024. This was an increase of $2,614,241 compared to net cash used in investing activities of $6,946,555 in 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $8,200,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. This was a decrease of $6,942,902 compared to net cash used in financing activities of $15,142,902 in 2023.

The following tables summarize our results of operations for the periods indicated:

HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Years Ended

December 31,





2024



2023

Assets











Current assets











Cash

$ 7,236,798



$ 9,311,537

Short-term investments



22,932,540





8,837,445

Accounts receivable, net



1,385,761





2,118,738

Advances to suppliers, net



11,315





338,166

Inventories, net



154,471





219,505

Loans receivable



958,996





3,608,289

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,506,297





352,919

Total current assets



34,186,178





24,786,599



















Non-current assets















Non-current accounts receivable



2,227,089





4,597,214

Non-current advance to a third party



-





410,509

Non-current loan receivable



4,383,982





4,227,079

Property, equipment and software, net



744,941





403,330

Operating lease right-of-use assets



-





3,309

Long-term investments



-





1,000,000

Total non-current assets



7,356,012





10,641,441

Total Assets

$ 41,542,190



$ 35,428,040



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 255,950



$ 532,130

Advances from customers



11,034





4,616

Loan payable



479,498





493,159

Deferred revenue



55,720





166,760

Taxes payable



1,680,476





1,917,647

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



130,691





255,131

Operating lease liabilities



-





3,309

Total current liabilities



2,613,369





3,372,752



















Non-current Liabilities















Loan payable, non-current



2,054,992





2,113,539

Deferred income tax liabilities, non-current



1,598,909





1,604,163

Total non-current liabilities



3,653,901





3,717,702

Total Liabilities



6,267,270





7,090,454



















Commitments and Contingencies



-





-



















Shareholders' Equity















Ordinary Shares, par value $0.0001 per share, 490,000,000 shares

authorized; 14,392,364 shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2023.



-





1,439

Class A Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 431,808,000 shares

authorized, 21,107,364 shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2024.



2,111





-

Class B Ordinary Shares, US$0.0001 par value; 58,192,000 shares

authorized, 8,192,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2024.



819





-

Additional paid-in capital



24,920,060





16,721,551

Statutory reserve



836,215





836,215

Retained earnings



10,491,058





11,387,748

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(975,343)





(609,367)

Total Shareholders' Equity



35,274,920





28,337,586



















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 41,542,190



$ 35,428,040



HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(LOSS)



Years Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2022

Revenues

$ 2,904,950



$ 4,563,731



$ 6,428,608

Cost of revenues



(1,899,065)





(2,642,491)





(2,891,565)

Gross profit



1,005,885





1,921,240





3,537,043



























Operating expenses:























General and administrative



2,751,313





1,819,531





1,472,648

Selling



1,716





648





437,185

Total operating expenses



2,753,029





1,820,179





1,909,833



























Operating (loss) income



(1,747,144)





101,061





1,627,210



























Other income (expense)























Government subsidies



-





569,928





9,838

Net investment gain (loss)



336,241





330,552





(19,363)

Interest income



921,228





911,875





545,555

Interest expense



(313,937)





(313,861)





(285,353)

Deregistration cost



(104,127)





-





-

Other income (expense), net



50,796





(5,029)





(8,924)

Total other income, net



890,201





1,493,465





241,753



























(Loss) income before provision for income taxes



(856,943)





1,594,526





1,868,963

Income tax expense



39,747





546,885





453,218



























Net (loss) income

$ (896,690)



$ 1,047,641



$ 1,415,745

Comprehensive (loss) income























Net (loss) income

$ (896,690)



$ 1,047,641



$ 1,415,745

Foreign currency translation loss



(365,976)





(330,116)





(1,015,447)



























Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (1,262,666)



$ 717,525



$ 400,298

(Loss) earnings per ordinary share























- Basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ 0.08



$ 0.13



























Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding























- Basic and diluted



20,603,614





13,257,469





10,987,679



HITEK GLOBAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Years Ended December 31,





2024



2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities

















Net (loss) income

$ (896,690)



$ 1,047,641



$ 1,415,745

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:























Depreciation



259,554





50,662





21,881

Amortization of right-of-use assets



-





3,167





-

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



-





1,413





-

Accrued interest income from loans, net



(225,665)





(102,418)





(21,699)

Net investment (gain) loss



(58,130)





(208,626)





19,363

Provision for (reversal of) expected credit losses of

receivables and advances to suppliers



366,736





(2,325)





(6,442)

Provision for obsolete inventories



-





5,559





2,217

Deferred income tax



39,747





339,332





177,029

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:























Short-term investments - trading securities



(2,612,671)





(1,696,545)





2,418,675

Accounts receivable



2,990,258





567,480





(2,490,725)

Accounts receivable - related party



-





390,197





499,933

Advances to suppliers



(8,175)





472,219





560,352

Deferred offering cost



-





(130,134)





60,000

Inventories



59,802





194,872





(57,899)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



65,672





(13,028)





89,583

Accounts payable



(265,203)





(146,642)





225,198

Advances from customers



6,640





4,632





-

Deferred revenue



(9,389)





(787,062)





261,856

Taxes payable



(281,961)





291,578





488,419

Operating lease liabilities



-





(3,167)





-

Due to related parties



-





(584)





(3,320)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(119,063)





(340,133)





163,884

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(688,538)





(61,912)





3,824,050



























Cash flows from investing activities























Advance payment for software development



(290,488)





(339,309)





(117,617)

Loans to third parties



(2,899,088)





(11,260,542)





(5,498,997)

Repayment from third-party loans



5,338,780





8,830,933





199,463

Prepayment for office renovation



-





(150,156)





-

Purchases of property and equipment



-





(186,499)





-

Purchases of held-to-maturity investments



(18,200,000)





(11,000,000)





(1,932,080)

Redemption of held-to-maturity investments



7,500,000





7,159,018





-

Deposit for acquisition



(1,010,000)





-





-

Net cash used in investing activities



(9,560,796)





(6,946,555)





(7,349,231)



























Cash flows from financing activities:























Borrowing from third parties



-





-





2,749,498

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares



8,200,000





15,142,902





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



8,200,000





15,142,902





2,749,498



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(25,405)





(26,058)





(112,465)

Net (decrease) increase in cash



(2,074,739)





8,108,377





(888,148)

Cash at beginning of the year



9,311,537





1,203,160





2,091,308

Cash at end of the year

$ 7,236,798



$ 9,311,537



$ 1,203,160



























Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:























Cash paid for income taxes

$ 79,138



$ 36,504



$ 45,002

Cash paid for interest



51,420





287,706





263,655



























Non-cash transactions:























Deferred offering cost

$ -



$ 1,049,367



$ -

Operating right-of-use assets recognized for related

operating lease liabilities

$ -



$ -



$ 6,820



