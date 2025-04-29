Anzeige
HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

WUXI, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the "Company" or "HUHUTECH"), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, "Fiscal year 2024 was a year of expansion as we strengthened our market presence both domestically and internationally, laying a solid foundation for long-term success. We delivered $18.1 million in total revenue, representing an 8.5% increase year-over-year, driven by robust growth in product sales and system integration projects, especially in Japan. Gross profit rose 21.1% to $6.6 million, with gross margin improving to 36.1% from 32.3% in the same period last year.

Our strategic expansion in the Japanese market was underscored by the successful launch of our semiconductor industry-supporting warehousing and logistics center in Kumamoto. In line with Japan's Semiconductor Revival Initiative, the facility supports the region's growing semiconductor manufacturing clusters and reflects our commitment to building scalable infrastructure in high-growth markets. Another major milestone in 2024 was our successful initial public offering. With our Nasdaq listing, we are better positioned to accelerate innovation, enhance brand visibility, and pursue global opportunities. This achievement also underscores our commitment to long-term value creation through global market expansion."

Mr. Xiao continued, "Looking ahead, we will continue to build on this momentum by expanding our marketing and sales teams, deepening client relationships, and advancing targeted R&D-particularly in exploring the development of Factory Management and Control System and related new equipment. We also plan to broaden our product and service offerings to further penetrate key markets. Through these efforts, we are confident in delivering innovative solutions that improve efficiency, elevate performance, and set new standards in factory facility management across an evolving industrial landscape."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 8.5% from $16.7 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross profit was $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 21.1% from $5.4 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross margin was 36.1% in fiscal year 2024, increased from 32.3% in fiscal year 2023.
  • Net loss was $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net income of $2.3 million in fiscal year 2023.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.1 in fiscal year 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.47 in fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 8.5% from $16.7 million in fiscal year 2023. The overall increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to a $0.9 million increase in revenue from product sales and a $0.3 million increase in revenue from system integration projects.

  • Revenue from system integration projects was $16.6 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 2.0% from $16.3 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was due to the expansion of the Company's business in the Japanese market in fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenue from engineering consulting services was $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 76.3% from $0.2 million in fiscal year 2023. The significant increase was a result of the system integration projects as the Company provided consulting services as auxiliary service to some system integration clients in need.
  • Revenue from product sales was $1.2 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 340.3% from $0.3 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase of product sales revenue was due to increase in product needs along with system integration projects in fiscal year 2024.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was $11.6 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 2.4% from $11.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 21.1% from $5.4 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase of gross profit in fiscal year 2024 was mainly due to the increase of gross profit from system integration projects.

Gross margin was 36.1% in fiscal year 2024, increased from 32.3% in fiscal year 2023.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $8.1 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 149.6% from $3.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

  • Selling expenses were $2.1 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 137.2% from $0.9 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to the operation of HUHU Technology Co., Ltd. ("HUHU Japan").
  • General and administrative expenses were $3.2 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 205.0% from $1.0 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to the operation of HUHU Japan.
  • Research and development expenses were $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024, an increase of 114.7% from $1.3 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was due to (1) a decrease of $0.1 million in material costs; and (2) an increase of $1.6 million in technical consulting fees charged by a third party.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net income of $2.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.1 in fiscal year 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.47 in fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash of $3.1 million, compared to $2.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities in fiscal year 2024 was $3.0 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $3.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities in fiscal year 2024 was $3.8 million, compared to $1.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities in fiscal year 2024 was $7.5 million, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.6 million in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

On October 23, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,050,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. On November 19, 2024, the representative of the underwriters of the Offering partially exercised their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 123,413 ordinary shares at the public offering price of $4.00 per share. The gross proceeds were $4.69 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other expenses. The Company's ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 22, 2024, under the ticker symbol "HUHU."

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China and Japan, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serve major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," or other similar expressions in this prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For more information, please contact:

HUHUTECH International Group Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
 Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




As of December 31,




2024



2023


ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash


$

3,102,865



$

2,739,530


Restricted cash



220,261




107,129


Notes receivable



254,092




-


Accounts receivable, net



9,633,289




8,708,075


Inventories



1,175,241




530,048


Advance to vendors



150,637




64,750


Prepayments and other assets, net



80,137




181,371


TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



14,616,522




12,330,903











Property, plant and equipment, net



4,978,080




1,528,982


Intangible assets, net



79,985




124,679


Deferred tax assets



326,087




56,931


Deferred offering costs



-




805,889


Right-of-use assets, net



183,815




255,573


TOTAL ASSETS


$

20,184,489



$

15,102,957











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Short term bank loans


$

5,273,678



$

1,690,165


Notes payable



733,996




103,943


Accounts payable



4,466,933




4,532,958


Due to related parties



246,454




868,438


Advance from customers



1,403,628




943,348


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



732,419




561,439


Taxes payable



356,889




400,071


Operating lease liabilities - current



104,088




107,424


TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



13,318,085




9,207,786


Long term loans



260,299




-


Operating lease liabilities - non-current



80,636




114,374


TOTAL LIABILITIES



13,659,020




9,322,160











COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:









Ordinary shares, $0.0000025 par value, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized,

21,173,413 and 20,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024

and 2023*, respectively



53




50


Additional paid-in capital



4,695,350




1,738,179


Statutory reserves



343,077




343,077


Retained earnings



2,026,786




3,958,029


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(539,797)




(258,538)


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



6,525,469




5,780,797


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

20,184,489



$

15,102,957



*

Share and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization and the forward split at

a ratio of 1-for-4, with effective date of July 15, 2024.

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME




For the Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2022












Revenues


$

18,149,244



$

16,732,688



$

11,374,257


Cost of revenues - third parties



10,919,792




11,110,545




7,018,597


Cost of revenues - related party



676,889




210,251




805,679


Total cost of revenues



11,596,681




11,320,796




7,824,276


Gross profit



6,552,563




5,411,892




3,549,981















Operating expenses:













Selling expenses



2,068,278




871,797




391,013


General and administrative expenses



3,162,801




1,036,922




1,033,079


Research and development expenses



2,879,183




1,341,221




1,213,529


Total operating expenses



8,110,262




3,249,940




2,637,621


(Loss) income from operations



(1,557,699)




2,161,952




912,360















Other income (expense):













Interest income



8,691




7,279




4,021


Interest expense



(113,657)




(72,197)




(51,985)


Other income, net



5,821




492,123




99,920


Total other (expense) income, net



(99,145)




427,205




51,956















(Loss) income before income taxes



(1,656,844)




2,589,157




964,316















Provision for income taxes



274,399




255,570




34,307















Net (loss) income



(1,931,243)




2,333,587




930,009















Other comprehensive loss













Foreign currency translation adjustments



(281,259)




(105,029)




(238,627)


Comprehensive (loss) income


$

(2,212,502)



$

2,228,558



$

691,382















(Loss) earnings per share*













Basic and diluted


$

(0.10)



$

0.47



$

0.19















Weighted average number of shares outstanding*













Basic and diluted



20,208,803




20,000,000




20,000,000



*

Share and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization and the forward split at

a ratio of 1-for-4, with effective date of July 15, 2024.

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For the Years Ended December 31,




2024



2023



2022


Cash flows from operating activities:










Net (loss) income


$

(1,931,243)



$

2,333,587



$

930,009


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)

operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



326,471




214,106




138,572


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



1,900




25,335




(52,229)


Deferred tax (benefits) expense



(274,609)




11,950




33,739


Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



62,062




53,307




19,643


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



(1,179,061)




(2,817,167)




(1,370,494)


Notes receivable



(257,751)




-




-


Inventories



(669,170)




851,308




(979,451)


Prepayments and other assets



97,665




50,862




(171,856)


Advance to vendors



(88,917)




(5,119)




28,844


Accounts payable



52,879




1,603,497




674,460


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



188,280




115,482




60,707


Advance from customers



493,048




446,802




485,270


Taxes payable



(40,645)




246,100




82,890


Due from related parties



250,495




-




-


Operating leases liabilities



(66,909)




(81,121)




(19,643)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(3,035,505)




3,048,929




(139,539)















Cash flows from investing activities:













Additions to property, plant, and equipment



(3,825,547)




(1,205,784)




(95,448)


Acquisition of intangible asset



-




(2,469)




-


Net cash used in investing activities



(3,825,547)




(1,208,253)




(95,448)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Payments to related parties



(868,438)




-




(65,358)


Advances from related parties



-




325,642




-


Proceeds from initial public offering



4,117,955




-




-


Proceeds from (repayments of) proceeds from bank acceptance notes

payable, net



642,004




(389,894)




426,965


Proceeds from short-term bank loans



7,905,066




3,135,195




5,079,409


Repayment of short-term bank loans



(4,223,122)




(3,417,645)




(3,952,709)


Proceeds from long-term bank loans



694,859




-




-


Repayment of long-term bank loans



(430,813)




-




-


Payment of offering costs



(382,333)




(247,874)




(171,023)


Net cash provided by (used in) provided by financing activities



7,455,178




(594,576)




1,317,284















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



(117,659)




(88,057)




(5,196)


Net increase in cash and restricted cash



476,467




1,158,043




1,077,101


Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year



2,846,659




1,688,616




611,515


Cash and restricted cash, end of year


$

3,323,126



$

2,846,659



$

1,688,616















Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year













Cash


$

3,102,865



$

2,739,530



$

1,361,728


Restricted cash



220,261




107,129




326,888


Cash and restricted cash, end of year


$

3,323,126



$

2,846,659



$

1,688,616















Supplemental cash flow disclosures:













Cash paid for income tax


$

97,101



$

68,649



$

31,015


Cash paid for interest


$

36,403



$

68,255



$

51,985















Non-cash activities:













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations


$

79,591



$

323,290



$

7,372


Reclassification of deferred offering costs


$

1,160,781



$

-



$

-


SOURCE HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

