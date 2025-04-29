Zoomd Technologies Ltd.: Zoomd Announces Preliminary Q1.25 Financial Results Highlighted By Over 100% Yoy Revenue Growth And A Strong Bottom Line Featuring Us$4.5m In Net Income

Key Highlights

Revenues in Q1.25 are expected to be US$18M, reflecting a YoY increase of 106%.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q1.25 is estimated at US$5M vs. US$1.2M in Q1.24.

Net income in Q1.25 is anticipated to reach US$4.5M, a YoY improvement of US$4M.

Net cash generated from operating activities in Q1.25 is expected to be US$3.5M.

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today announced preliminary Q1.25 results. Zoomd expects to release the Q1.25 financial results in May 2025.

Revenues in Q1.25 are expected to be US$18M, a year over year increase of over 100%. This strong revenue growth reflects the continued momentum in customer acquisition over recent periods, as well as the expansion of existing accounts and the Company's ongoing penetration into additional countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Mexico, Spain, and South Korea.

As a result of this topline performance, together with improved operational efficiency, both Adjusted EBITDA and net income recorded substantial growth compared to the corresponding quarter, reaching approximately US$5 million and US$4.5 million, respectively, in Q1.25.

Management Commentary

Ido Almany, CEO of Zoomd Technologies, stated:

"Despite shifting global trade dynamics, our first-quarter performance reflects the strength of the strategy and operational structure we've implemented over the past 18 months. By diversifying our portfolio, staying close to clients, maintaining agility, and executing with discipline, we've continued to deliver growth and generate cash. This quarter is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of our team in a changing environment."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman of Zoomd Technologies, added:

"Our strategy to diversify across client verticals and geographic markets has become even more critical in today's global landscape. While challenges remain, our deliberate focus on building a balanced, scalable business positions us to navigate volatility and pursue long-term, sustainable growth. We're grateful for the continued support of our shareholders, those who share our long-term vision recognize that periods of dislocation can also present opportunity."

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Information regarding the Company's future growth prospect and the preliminary unaudited financial results contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking-information within the meaning of securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The financial estimates provided in this press release is provided to provide early guidance on the first quarter financial performance of the Company and readers are cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. In preparing the financial estimates, the Company completed an initial review of operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, however actual results may differ materially from the financial estimates provided in this press release as the estimates has not been audited or reviewed. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time. Forward-looking information contained in this press release, including with respect to any future growth, is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

CAUTION REGARDING FINANCIAL ESTIMATES

The financial estimates set forth above are based on an initial review of the Company's operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and are subject to change. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co. (Deloitte Member Firm), has not audited, reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to the accompanying financial estimates and other data, and accordingly does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. They should not be viewed as a substitute for audited or reviewed financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and are not necessarily indicative of the Company's results for any future period.

CAUTION REGARDING NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA" which is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. The Company's presentation of this preliminary financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. This preliminary financial measure is intended to provide additional information to investors concerning the Company's estimated results. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted for share-based payments, and is a measure of a Company's operating performance. Essentially, it's a way to evaluate a Company's performance without having to factor in financing decisions, accounting decisions or tax environments.

Management uses this non-IFRS measure as a key metric in the evaluation of the Company's performance and the consolidated financial results. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in their assessment of the operating performance and the valuation of the Company. However, non-IFRS financial measures are not prepared in accordance with IFRS, and the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies and should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and operating profit will be available in Zoomd's MD&A once released for Q1.2025, and will be located on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca which is incorporated by reference into this press release.

