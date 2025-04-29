Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for First Quarter of 2025

FAIRFAX, Va., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,019,348 or $0.28 per diluted share for the first quarter compared to net income of $1,156,906, or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and net income of $1,164,226 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to start off 2025 with strong results with net income increasing 73.4% over the comparable quarter in 2024 sustaining the momentum we gained in the second half of last year. We continue to see improvement in our cost of funds dropping 23 basis points in the first quarter enabling net interest margin expansion of 59 basis points to 3.03%. Despite the challenging economic environment, we continue to see improvement in the credit quality of our loan portfolio with non-accrual loans down 22% to $10.7 million. Our entire team is working hard to grow local, core deposits and we experienced a 26% annualized increase in non-interest deposits in the quarter. With our organic core deposit growth, cash flow from investments, and loan pre-payments, we are driving improved financial performance and franchise profile."

First Quarter 2025 Highlights include:

The Company posted net income of $2,019,348 or $0.28 per diluted share for the first quarter compared to net income of $1,156,906 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and net income of $1,164,226 or $0.16 per diluted share for the three months ending March 31, 2024.

Tangible Book Value per share increased during the quarter to $11.87 on March 31, 2025, compared to $11.39 on December 31, 2024.

Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 0.76% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to ROAA of 0.41% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and 0.43% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 9.95% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to ROAE of 5.58% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 6.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Total Assets were $1.08 billion on March 31, 2025, a decrease of $8.3 million or 0.77% from total assets on December 31, 2024.

Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) decreased by $15.1 million or 1.96% during the quarter.

Total deposits increased by $1.34 million or by 0.15% during the quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $8.83 million during the quarter to $142.5 million and represented 15.64% of total deposits on March 31, 2025.

The net interest margin 1 increased in the first quarter to 3.03%, higher by 59 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 49 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was a result of lower funding costs and recognition of previously uncollected interest from problem loan resolutions, with such interest contributing 41 basis points to the net interest margin.

increased in the first quarter to 3.03%, higher by 59 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 49 basis points compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in the net interest margin across linked quarters was a result of lower funding costs and recognition of previously uncollected interest from problem loan resolutions, with such interest contributing 41 basis points to the net interest margin. The cost of funds was 3.23% for the first quarter, lower by 23 basis points compared to the linked quarter and lower by 37 basis points compared to the same period in 2024, as a result of a decline in deposit costs and borrowing costs.

Non-interest income decreased by 23% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 16.70% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to lower revenue from the gain on sale of SBA loans and bank service charges and fees.

Non-interest expense decreased by $447,994 in the first quarter or by 6.93% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 3.3% compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in expenses compared to the linked quarter was largely due to a reduction in non-recurring expenses in prior periods primarily related to software costs for the new online banking platform, consulting fees related to FDICIA, and legal fees related to loan workouts. Excluding these non-recurring costs, non-interest expenses would have been flat to the prior quarter.

The Efficiency Ratio 2 was 69.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 84.07% for the linked quarter and 80.64% for the same period in 2024.

was 69.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 84.07% for the linked quarter and 80.64% for the same period in 2024. Uninsured deposits were 22.50% of total deposits and total liquidity to uninsured deposits 3 was 122.33% of uninsured deposits on March 31, 2025.

was 122.33% of uninsured deposits on March 31, 2025. Net charge offs were 0.03% of average loans compared to 0.26% in the prior quarter. The ratio of non-accrual loans to loans held-for-investment was 1.45% on March 31, 2025, compared to 1.78% on December 31, 2024, and 1.74% on March 31, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 1.01% on March 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% on December 31, 2024, and 1.21% on March 31, 2024.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $284,683, primarily related to specific reserves for one loan relationship.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.88% compared to 0.85% in the linked quarter.

The Company continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 10.76%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.14%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 14.14% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.95% as of March 31, 2025.

Net Interest Income

The Company recorded net interest income of $7.72 million for the first quarter of 2025, higher by 20.17% compared to the linked quarter, and lower by 17.91% compared to the same period in 2024. The net interest margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 3.03%, higher by 59 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 49 basis points compared to the same period in 2024.

The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin during the first quarter of 2025 compared to the linked and calendar quarters.

Yields on average earning assets were 6.11% in the first quarter of 2025, higher by 35 basis points compared to the linked quarter, and higher by 12 basis points compared to the prior year calendar quarter. The increase in yields on average earning assets in the first quarter was primarily due to recognition of uncollected interest from problem loan resolutions.

Loan yields increased by 59 basis points to 6.74% from 6.15% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities decreased by 14 basis points to 4.55% from 4.69% in the linked quarter. Loan yields increased by 35 basis points, while yields on investment securities decreased by 33 basis points compared to the calendar quarter.

Cost of funds decreased by 23 basis points to 3.23% from 3.46% in the linked quarter, and by 37 basis points compared to the prior year quarter, due to lower deposit costs.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $1 million for the first quarter, a decrease of 23% when compared to the linked quarter and an increase of 16.70% when compared to the same period in 2024. The decrease in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the linked quarter was due to lower revenue from the gain on sale of SBA loans and bank service charges and fees.

Total Revenue 4

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 13.04% compared to the linked quarter and higher by 12.65% compared to the calendar quarter in 2024. The increase in total revenue compared to the linked quarter was due to an increase in the net interest margin.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense in the first quarter decreased by $447,995 or by 6.93% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 3.30% compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in expenses compared to the linked quarter was largely non-recurring and primarily related to personnel costs, an increase in software costs for the new online banking platform, consulting fees related to FDICIA compliance, and legal fees related to loan workouts. Excluding these non-recurring costs, non-interest expenses would have been flat to the prior quarter. The increase in expenses compared to the calendar quarter primarily related to higher compensation costs, higher occupancy costs and higher professional fees, largely related to legal fees and accounting fees related to FDICIA.

The Efficiency Ratio was 69.22% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to 84.07% for the linked quarter and 80.64% for the same period in 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans decreased in the first quarter and were 1.45% of loans held-for-investment compared to 1.78% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, and OREO assets) were 1.01% of total assets as of March 31, 2025, compared to 1.25% of total assets, at the end of the linked quarter.

The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $284,683, primarily related to specific reserves for one loan relationship.

The Company's ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment was 0.88% as of March 31, 2025, compared to the ratio of Allowance for Loan Losses to loans held-for-investment of 0.85% as of December 31, 2024.

Total Assets

Total assets on March 31, 2025, were $1.08 billion compared to total assets of $1.09 billion on December 31, 2024. Changes in major asset categories since December 31, 2024, were as follows:

Interest bearing deposits at banks decreased by $16.0 million.

Available for sale investment balances decreased by $5.88 million.

Other loans held-for investment decreased by $15.07 million

Total Liabilities

Total liabilities on March 31, 2025, were $1.00 billion compared to total liabilities of $1.01 billion on December 31, 2024. Total deposits were $910.87 million on March 31, 2025, compared to total deposits of $909.53 million on December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $8.83 million during the first quarter and comprised 15.64% of total deposits at the end of the first quarter. Other interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $3.28 million and time deposits decreased by $8.38 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings decreased during the quarter by $10.0 million.

Stockholders' Equity and Capital

Stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2025, was $81.11 million compared to $81.44 million on December 31, 2024. AOCI improved during the first quarter as there was a decrease in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities. The tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2025, was $11.87 per share compared to $11.39 on December 31, 2024. Excluding AOCI losses/gains5, the tangible book value of the Company's common stock on March 31, 2025, was $14.26 per share compared to $13.94 on December 31, 2024.

Stock Buyback Program

In the first quarter, the Company purchased 177,692 shares pursuant to its previously announced share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2025, the Company had repurchased 214,400 of the 250,000 shares authorized for repurchase under the program. Our Board of Directors continues to believe that the share buyback program represents a disciplined capital management strategy for the Company.

Capital Ratios

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory minimum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, were as follows:



March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024





Total Capital Ratio 14.95 % 14.35 %





Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.14 % 13.57 %





Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.14 % 13.57 %





Leverage Ratio 10.76 % 10.39 %

About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. For information about deposits, loans and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of geopolitical conflicts, such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; adverse developments in the financial services industry such as the recent bank failures; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events, and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Contact:

Joseph J. Thomas

President & Chief Executive Officer

703-667-4161: Phone

[email protected]: Email



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Unaudited)

(Audited)

March 31,

December 31,

2025

2024 ASSETS





Cash and Due from Banks $ 6,456,093

$ 5,685,008 Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks 39,016,262

23,004,874 Securities Available-for-Sale 203,807,955

209,687,859 Securities Held-to-Maturity 19,852,060

20,315,651 Restricted Stock Investments 5,777,800

6,249,000 Loans Held for Sale 5,487,972

5,963,969 PPP Loans Held for Investment 137,066

159,825 Other Loans Held for Investment 752,664,602

767,737,719 Allowance for Credit Losses (6,592,220)

(6,534,757) Net Loans 751,697,420

761,362,787 Bank Premises and Equipment, net 742,588

767,773 Accrued Interest Receivable 3,991,413

4,155,077 Deferred Tax Asset 7,230,083

7,560,441 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 27,781,480

27,560,616 Right of Use Asset, net 3,361,641

1,874,403 Other Assets 12,428,097

16,299,753 Total Assets $ 1,082,142,892

$ 1,090,487,211 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Deposits





Demand Deposits





Non-interest Bearing $ 142,497,191

$ 133,665,194 Interest Bearing 472,115,491

475,397,117 Savings Deposits 8,034,522

3,866,241 Time Deposits 288,222,304

296,603,142 Total Deposits 910,869,508

909,531,694 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 55,000,000

65,000,000 Other Borrowings 146,377

159,825 Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Costs) 19,870,125

19,850,643 Accrued Interest Payable $ 1,846,477

2,445,741 Lease Liability 1,855,161

2,013,912 Other Liabilities 9,420,497

10,045,990 Total Liabilities $ 999,008,145

$ 1,009,047,805 Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized:



0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024





Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:





23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.



Voting Common Stock:





7,002,103 and 7,268,087 Shares Issued and Outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively (Includes 135,343 and 118,032 Unvested Shares

on March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 70,021

71,501 Non-Voting Common Stock: 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding at

March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively) -

- Additional Paid-in Capital 56,532,591

58,347,356 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income, Net (16,748,443)

(18,240,683) Retained Earnings 43,280,578

41,261,232 Total Stockholders' Equity 83,134,747

81,439,406 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,082,142,892

$ 1,090,487,211



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



For the three

For the three



months ended

months ended



March 31, 2025

March 31, 2024

Interest Income







Interest and Fees on Loans $ 12,703,493

$ 12,283,239

Interest on Investment Securities 2,613,258

2,871,479

Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 262,507

328,257

Total Interest Income 15,579,258

15,482,975

Interest Expense







Interest on Deposits 6,946,194

8,023,891

Interest on Borrowings 913,154

911,927

Total Interest Expense 7,859,348

8,935,817











Net Interest Income 7,719,910

6,547,158

Provision for Credit Losses (284,683)

27,486

Net Interest Income after







Provision for Credit Losses 7,435,227

6,574,644

Non-Interest Income







Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 654,530

536,724

SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

287,032

Service Charges and Other Income 70,334

117,361

Gain on Sale of Securities -

-

Servicing Income 32,442

35,253

Swap Fee Income -

-

Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-







owned Life Insurance 220,864

197,963

Total Non-interest Income 978,170

1,174,333











Total Revenue6 8,698,080

7,721,491











Non-Interest Expenses







Officer and Employee Compensation







and Benefits 3,769,535

3,735,139

Occupancy Expense 242,163

391,876

Equipment and Depreciation Expense 8,726

20,661

Insurance Expense 225,766

224,007

Professional Fees 470,310

526,574

Data and Item Processing 538,213

435,967

Advertising 83,115

114,999

Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 314,214

309,869

Mortgage Fees and Settlements 87,258

95,001

Other Operating Expense 281,611

372,233

Total Non-interest Expenses 6,020,911

6,226,326

Income Before Income Taxes 2,392,486

1,522,651

Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 373,138

358,425

Net Income $ 2,019,348

$ 1,164,226

Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.28

$ 0.16

Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.16

Weighted-Average Common Shares







Outstanding - Basic 7,283,696

7,285,108

Weighted-Average Common Shares







Outstanding - Diluted 7,285,900

7,325,415





















Efficiency Ratio 69.22 %

80.64 %



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

For the three

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

months ended

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 Interest Income

















Interest and Fees on Loans $ 12,703,493

$ 11,991,578

$ 12,358,391

$ 11,893,288

$ 12,283,239 Interest on Investment Securities 2,613,258

2,798,420

2,932,219

2,927,306

2,871,479 Interest on Deposits with Other Banks 262,507

446,184

390,373

375,815

328,257 Total Interest Income 15,579,258

15,236,182

15,680,983

15,196,409

15,482,975



















Interest Expense

















Interest on Deposits 6,946,194

7,628,382

7,968,925

7,865,934

8,023,891 Interest on Borrowings 913,154

1,183,419

1,613,452

1,142,481

911,926 Total Interest Expense 7,859,348

8,811,801

9,582,377

9,008,415

8,935,817



















Net Interest Income 7,719,910

6,424,381

6,098,606

6,187,994

6,547,158 Provision for Credit Losses (284,683)

(14,922)

546,439

(1,167,997)

(27,486) Net Interest Income after

















Provision/Recovery for Credit Losses 7,435,227

6,439,303

5,552,167

7,355,991

6,574,644 Non-Interest Income

















Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue 654,530

769,060

649,097

745,366

536,724 SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue -

-

-

-

287,032 Service Charges and Other Income 70,334

252,275

255,889

221,022

117,361 Gains on Sale of Securities -

-

-

1,816

- Servicing Income 32,442

36,090

36,752

42,268

35,253 Swap Fee Income -

-

-

-

- Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-

















owned Life Insurance 220,864

212,876

211,642

206,796

197,963 Total Non-interest Income 978,170

1,270,301

1,153,380

1,217,268

1,174,333







































Total Revenue5 $ 8,698,080

$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,986

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,491



















Non-Interest Expenses

















Officer and Employee Compensation

















and Benefits 3,769,535

3,905,728

3,674,499

3,544,148

3,735,139 Occupancy Expense 242,163

233,967

233,807

255,233

391,876 Equipment and Depreciation Expense 8,726

20,951

285,083

185,959

20,661 Insurance Expense 225,766

228,224

232,774

229,259

224,007 Professional Fees 470,310

451,065

532,379

568,765

526,574 Data and Item Processing 538,213

684,698

433,431

395,579

435,967 Advertising 83,115

90,368

172,136

162,354

114,999 Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees 314,214

316,976

329,056

276,843

309,869 Mortgage Fees and Settlements 87,258

119,037

123,853

83,617

95,001 Other Operating Expense 281,611

417,893

374,273

349,979

372,233



















Total Non-interest Expenses 6,020,911

6,468,907

6,391,291

6,051,736

6,226,326 Income before Income Taxes 2,392,486

1,240,697

314,256

2,521,526

1,522,651



















Income Tax Expense 373,138

83,793

(30,663)

477,293

358,425



















Net Income $ 2,019,348

$ 1,156,904

$ 344,919

$ 2,044,233

$ 1,164,226 Earnings per Common Share - Basic $ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.05

$ 0.28

$ 0.16 Earnings per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.16

$ 0.05

$ 0.28

$ 0.16 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Basic 7,283,696

7,268,087

7,263,880

7,267,044

7,285,108 Weighted-Average Common Shares

















Outstanding - Diluted 7,285,900

7,324,559

7,299,553

7,305,392

7,325,415

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates





















































(Unaudited)























































































































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended













Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









Three Months Ended









March 31, 2025





December 31, 2024













September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









Average Balance Income/

Expense Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield





Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield

Average Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield Assets

























































Cash $36,901,243 $262,507 2.89 %

$ 39,134,308

$ 446,184

4.54 %





$ 29,674,932

$ 390,373

5.23 %

$ 26,916,165

$ 375,815

5.62 %

$ 28,655,861

$ 328,257

4.61 %



























































Investments (Tax Exempt) $9,803,235 $188,489 7.80 %

20,664,409

201,561









20,716,896

203,062





20,889,466

204,795





21,297,872

204,625



Investments (Taxable) $223,040,366 $2,424,769 4.41 %

220,415,008

2,639,187









223,526,525

2,771,800





222,105,603

2,765,518





219,134,075

2,709,825



Total Investments $232,843,601 $2,613,258 4.55 %

241,079,417

2,840,748

4.69 %





244,243,421

2,974,862

4.85 %

242,995,069

2,970,313

4.92 %

240,431,947

2,914,450

4.88 %



























































Total Loans $764,147,542 $12,703,493 6.74 %

775,756,877

11,991,578

6.15 %





780,143,594

12,358,391

6.30 %

768,712,204

11,893,288

6.22 %

773,171,917

12,283,239

6.39 %



























































Earning Assets $1,033,892,386 $15,579,258 6.11 %

1,055,970,602

15,278,510

5.76 %





1,054,061,947

15,723,626

5.93 %

1,038,623,438

15,239,416

5.90 %

1,042,259,725

15,525,946

5.99 %



















































































































































































Assets $1,083,851,440





$ 1,110,466,582













$ 1,111,788,038









$ 1,096,367,899









$ 1,093,119,403



































































Liabilities

























































Interest Checking $211,572,944 $929,609 1.78 %

$ 209,540,976

$ 2,092,017

3.97 %





$ 204,529,638

$ 2,268,166

4.41 %

$ 226,698,645

$ 2,476,138

4.39 %

$ 229,520,401

$ 2,515,315

4.41 % Money Market $259,289,920 $1,924,822 3.01 %

257,016,702

2,412,389

3.73 %





259,041,124

2,686,977

4.13 %

230,692,880

2,480,219

4.32 %

274,088,309

2,930,085

4.30 % Savings $4,398,923 $1,178 0.11 %

3,151,116

1,185

0.15 %





3,098,470

1,188

0.15 %

2,544,712

993

0.16 %

3,416,245

1,129

0.13 % Time Deposits $294,336,342 $4,090,584 5.64 %

291,606,111

3,122,791

4.26 %





286,346,982

3,012,594

4.19 %

287,465,021

2,908,583

4.07 %

261,965,440

2,577,362

3.96 % Interest Bearing Deposits $769,598,129 $6,946,193 3.66 %

761,314,905

7,628,382

3.99 %





753,016,214

7,968,925

4.21 %

747,401,258

7,865,933

4.23 %

768,990,395

8,023,891

4.20 %



























































Borrowings $78,341,429 $913,154 4.73 %

$ 98,205,747

$ 1,183,419

4.79 %





$ 118,452,626

$ 1,613,452

5.42 %

$ 108,848,304

$ 1,142,481

4.22 %

$ 84,021,016

$ 911,926

4.37 %



























































Interest Bearing Liabilities $847,939,558 $7,859,347 3.76 %

859,520,652

8,811,801

4.08 %





871,468,840

9,582,377

4.37 %

856,249,562

9,008,414

4.23 %

853,011,411

8,935,817

4.21 %



























































Non Interest Bearing Deposits $139,885,803





$ 153,895,858













$ 143,171,313









$ 146,541,629









$ 146,048,180



































































Cost of Funds



3.23 %









3.46 %













3.76 %









3.61 %









3.60 %



























































Net Interest Margin

$7,719,911 3.03 %





$ 6,466,709

2.44 %









$ 6,141,249

2.32 %





$ 6,231,002

2.41 %





$ 6,590,129

2.54 % Shareholders Equity $82,331,438





$ 82,536,219













$ 80,948,259









$ 76,737,805









$ 77,333,773









Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:









(Unaudited)









Balance Sheet Ratios March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Loans held-for-investment to Deposits 82.65 % 84.43 % 87.42 % 88.20 % 85.07 % Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)









Return on Average Assets (ROAA) 0.76 % 0.41 % 0.12 % 0.75 % 0.43 % Return on Average Equity (ROAE) 9.95 % 5.58 % 1.70 % 10.71 % 6.05 % Efficiency Ratio 69.22 % 84.07 % 88.13 % 81.72 % 80.64 % Net Interest Margin 3.03 % 2.44 % 2.32 % 2.41 % 2.54 % Yield on Average Earning Assets 6.11 % 5.76 % 5.93 % 5.90 % 5.99 % Yield on Securities 4.55 % 4.69 % 4.85 % 4.92 % 4.88 % Yield on Loans 6.74 % 6.15 % 6.30 % 6.22 % 6.39 % Cost of Funds 3.23 % 3.46 % 3.76 % 3.61 % 3.60 % Noninterest income to Total Revenue 11.25 % 16.51 % 15.90 % 16.44 % 15.21 % Liquidity Ratios









Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 22.50 % 21.55 % 22.51 % 22.76 % 24.31 % Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 122.33 % 162.14 % 150.84 % 150.53 % 156.40 % Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 292.23 % 264.35 % 264.41 % 317.68 % 386.89 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.68 % 7.47 % 7.54 % 7.24 % 7.09 % Tangible Common Equity Ratio (adjusted for unrealized losses on HTM securities) 7.50 % 7.27 % 7.38 % 7.01 % 6.85 %











Available -for-Sale securities (as % of total securities) 91.12 % 91.16 % 91.47 % 91.33 % 91.24 % Per Share Data









Tangible Book Value $11.87 $11.39 $11.64 $11.11 $10.83 Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI) $14.26 $13.94 $13.78 $13.70 $13.39 Share Price Data









Closing Price $9.90 $10.32 $11.50 $9.75 $9.75 Book Value Multiple 98 % 91 % 99 % 88 % 92 % Common Stock Data









Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,002,103 7,150,055 7,133,105 7,137,030 7,155,058 Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic 7,283,696 7,268,087 7,263,880 7,267,044 7,285,108 Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted 7,285,900 7,324,559 7,299,553 7,305,392 7,325,415 Capital Ratios (Bank Only)









Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.76 % 10.39 % 10.23 % 10.28 % 10.26 % Common Equity Tier 1 ratio 14.14 % 13.57 % 13.21 % 13.05 % 12.92 % Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio 14.14 % 13.57 % 13.21 % 13.05 % 12.92 % Total Risk Based Capital ratio 14.95 % 14.35 % 14.22 % 14.01 % 14.00 % Credit Quality









Net Charge-offs to Average Loans 0.03 % 0.26 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.14 % Total Non-performing Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.45 % 1.78 % 1.52 % 1.49 % 1.74 % Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets 1.01 % 1.25 % 1.07 % 1.06 % 1.21 % Nonaccrual Loans to loans held-for-investment 1.45 % 1.78 % 1.52 % 1.49 % 1.74 % Provision for Credit Losses ($284,683) ($14,922) $546,439 ($1,167,997) ($27,486) Allowance for Credit Losses to net loans held-for-investment 0.88 % 0.85 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.24 % Allowance for Credit Losses to net loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans) 0.88 % 0.85 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.24 %



FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES























Quarter Ending 1Net Interest Margin March 31, 2025

December 31,2024

September 30,2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Average Earning Assets $ 1,033,892,386

$ 1,055,970,602

$ 1,054,061,947

$ 1,038,623,438

$ 1,042,259,725

Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP) 6.10 %

5.80 %

5.98 %

5.88 %

5.97 %

Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 6.11 %

5.76 %

5.93 %

5.90 %

5.99 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP) 3.02 %

2.45 %

2.33 %

2.40 %

2.53 %

Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP) 3.03 %

2.44 %

2.32 %

2.41 %

2.54 %























1 Net interest margin is calculated as fully taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average earning assets and represents the Bank's net yield on

its earning assets









































2Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

March 31, 2025

December 31,2024

September 30,2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Net Interest Income $ 7,719,910

$ 6,424,381

$ 6,098,606

$ 6,187,994

$ 6,547,158

Non-Interest Income 978,170

1,270,301

$ 1,153,380

1,217,268

1,174,333

Total Revenue $ 8,698,080

$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,986

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,491

Non-Interest Expense 6,020,911

6,468,907

$ 6,391,291

6,051,736

6,226,326

Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) 69.22 %

84.07 %

88.13 %

81.72 %

80.64 %























3Liquidity Ratios (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

March 31, 2025

December 31,2024

September 30,2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Available-for-Sale Securities (as % of total securities) 91.12 %

91.16 %

91.47 %

91.33 %

91.31 %

Uninsured Deposits to Total Deposits 22.50 %

21.55 %

22.51 %

22.76 %

24.31 %

Total Liquidity to Uninsured Deposits 122.33 %

162.14 %

150.84 %

150.53 %

156.40 %

Total Liquidity to Unfunded Commitments, CDs and Borrowings maturing in next 30 days 292.23 %

264.35 %

264.41 %

317.68 %

386.89 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio 7.68 %

7.47 %

7.54 %

7.24 %

7.09 %

Tangible Common Equity Ratio(adjusted for unrealized losses 7.50 %

7.27 %

7.38 %

7.01 %

6.85 %

on HTM Securities)









































4Total Liquidity is the sum of cash, cash balances at banks, unencumbered available-for-sale securities and secured borrowing availability at the Federal Reserve

and the Federal Reserve Bank









































4Total Revenue (Non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

March 31, 2025

December 31,2024

September 30,2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Net Interest Income $ 7,719,910

$ 6,424,381

$ 6,098,606

$ 6,187,994

$ 6,547,158

Non-Interest Income 978,170

1,270,301

$ 1,153,380

1,217,268

1,174,333

Total Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 8,698,080

$ 7,694,682

$ 7,251,986

$ 7,405,262

$ 7,721,491























5Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) Quarter Ending

March 31, 2025

December 31,2024

September 30,2024

January 0, 1900

January 0, 1900

Shareholder's Equity $ 83,134,747

$ 81,439,406

$ 83,026,214

$ 79,303,635

$ 77,460,385

Outstanding Shares at End of Period 7,002,103

7,150,055

7,133,105

7,137,030

7,155,058

Tangible Book Value (GAAP) $ 11.87

$ 11.39

$ 11.64

$ 11.11

$ 10.83

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI) $ (16,748,443)

$ (18,240,683)

$ (15,296,856)

$ (18,466,282)

$ (18,326,721)

AOCI per share equivalent (2.39)

(2.55)

(2.14)

(2.59)

(2.56)

Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP) $ 14.26

$ 13.94

$ 13.78

$ 13.70

$ 13.39

























Quarter Ending Income on Tax Exempt Securities March 31, 2025

December 31,2024

September 30,2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

Tax Equivalent Adjustment $ 157,089

$ 159,233

$ 160,419

$ 161,788

$ 161,654

Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP) 41,758

42,328

$ 42,643

43,007

42,971



$ 198,847

$ 201,561

$ 203,062

$ 204,795

$ 204,625



SOURCE Freedom Financial Holdings