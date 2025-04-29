IntelligenceBank: Entries Now Open for the 2025 Brandie Awards

Know a great marketing team that deserves recognition? Did their brand campaign, rebrand or brand portal make heads turn? Bring it! Nominate yourself, your team or that one colleague who deserves extra confetti. Entry is free and open until midnight June 13.

IntelligenceBank, the leading intelligent content operations platform, today announced they are now accepting entries for the 2025 Brandie Awards. The annual Brandie Awards celebrate excellence in brand design, campaigns, rebrands and brand management software.

The 2025 Brandie Awards

Once again, the Brandies will celebrate the brilliant brand work produced by marketing and brand heroes worldwide. Past winners included marketing teams from Affirm, ANZ, Scopely, Simmons Bank, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Luminis Health, Utah Valley University, Impossible Foods, BT Financial, Valparaiso University, and many others.

Categories for The 2025 Brandie Awards series are as follows:

Best Brand Campaign

This category will celebrate campaigns that effectively emphasize the company's brand identity, core message or story. Competitive entries will be driven by a specific goal to improve brand equity, awareness or another result.

Best Rebrand or Brand Update

This brand award category will recognize excellence in either a comprehensive overhaul in identity or a significant update in market positioning, brand relevance or emotional resonance. Competitive entries will be able to tell a concise and compelling story about what prompted the decision to execute the changes and any perceived qualitative or quantitative feedback.

Best Brand Portal Design and Execution

Brand portals are increasingly essential to helping companies ensure brand compliance across company and partner initiatives. This award category will seek out excellence in brand portal design, using evocative imagery representative of core brand identity. In addition, Brandie winners and finalists will provide evidence of outstanding UX and innovative use cases that truly enable internal and external partners.

Entries can be submitted at https://intelligencebank.com/the-brandies/

"Great brand work deserves to be celebrated - now more than ever," said IntelligenceBank CEO Tessa Court. "The Brandies honor the creativity and the hard work behind the scenes - the visionaries, the storytellers, and the teams who make it happen."

Entry is free and will be open until midnight on June 13, 2025.

For inquiries, please contact marketingteam@intelligencebank.com

About IntelligenceBank

IntelligenceBank is the leading intelligent content operations platform, accelerating the creation, management, and distribution of approved content for marketing, legal, and compliance teams. The end-to-end platform features digital asset management, brand portals, marketing work management and content workflow that uses AI and automation to ensure legal and brand compliance both during content production and after it has gone live. Loved by customers in 55 countries, IntelligenceBank has operations in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K. For more information, visit http://www.intelligencebank.com .

