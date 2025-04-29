Atlas Disposal Announces Brian Waters as New President and CEO

Waters to Lead Atlas Disposal Into Its Next Chapter of Operational Excellence and Strategic Growth

Atlas Disposal, a leader in sustainable waste management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Waters as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 23, 2025. Brian succeeds Dave Sikich, who has served as President for the past 26 years and will now transition into the role of Vice President and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This leadership transition marks a significant milestone in Atlas Disposal's continued evolution and growth. Under Dave's leadership, the company has achieved operational excellence, brand distinction, and a deep-rooted commitment to exceptional customer service.

"Leading Atlas Disposal has been one of the greatest privileges of my career," said Sikich. "With the support of an incredible team, we've built a company that stands out for its dedication to service and sustainability. I have every confidence in Brian's ability to lead Atlas into its next chapter, and I look forward to supporting him in my continued role on the board."

Brian Waters has served as Chief Operating Officer of Atlas Disposal since 2021 and brings over 30 years of experience in the waste and recycling industry. His background spans hauling operations, landfills, transfer stations, and residential solid waste management. His leadership will be key to driving operational excellence, expanding the company's reach, and further strengthening its customer and community relationships.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and build upon the strong foundation the Atlas team has established," said Waters. "Together, we'll continue pushing boundaries in service, sustainability, and growth-always with our customers and community at the heart of what we do."

Under Brian's leadership, Atlas Disposal remains committed to delivering innovative, environmentally responsible waste solutions while positioning the company for continued growth and expansion throughout the region.

About Atlas Disposal

Founded in 1998, Atlas Disposal has grown into one of the leading waste and recycling service providers in the Western United States. With a mission rooted in sustainability and community service, Atlas Disposal delivers customized, forward-thinking waste solutions to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. https://atlasdisposal.com/

