New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - As the global energy sector stands at a pivotal point, with leaders mapping out decisive actions and long-term strategies, Reuters Events is thrilled to unveil the timed agenda for the Global Energy Transition conference, taking place on June 25-26, 2025, in New York. This premier energy forum will provide a platform for industry pioneers to connect, learn, and shape the future of energy.

The agenda features a diverse range of keynote presentations and closed-door workshops, addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the energy transition.

Agenda highlights include:

Securing the Grid: Safeguarding National Security in the Era of the Energy Transition with Calvin Butler, CEO of Exelon, and moderated by Stanley Porter, Global Energy, Resources & Industrials Leader, Deloitte.

with Calvin Butler, CEO of Exelon, and moderated by Stanley Porter, Global Energy, Resources & Industrials Leader, Deloitte. Setting a New Standard to Unleash the Future of Nuclear with Leigh Curyer, CEO, NextGen Energy.

with Leigh Curyer, CEO, NextGen Energy. Building a Resilient Grid: Electrification, Extreme Weather & Long-Term Utility Strategy with Tim Cawley, CEO, Con Edison.

with Tim Cawley, CEO, Con Edison. Powering the Data Center Boom: Low-Carbon Innovation - Led by Amazon and Equinix.

- Led by Amazon and Equinix. Securing Supply: Boosting Critical Mineral Production - Led by Glencore, Vale Base Metals, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and CSIS.

- Led by Glencore, Vale Base Metals, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and CSIS. Energy & Data Centers - Partnerships for the Digital Age - Led by Portland Gas Electric, Digital Realty, Arcadis, and Mara.

"This year's Global Energy Transition conference arrives at a crucial moment for the industry," said Emily Smith, Senior Project Director, Reuters Events, "The timed agenda reflects the urgency and importance of the conversations that need to happen to power growing global energy needs and adapt for the Digital Age. We're bringing together industry trailblazers to tackle power challenges head on, and strategize for the energy future."

Gathering 750+ cross-sectoral energy leaders in-person, and broadcast to 2.5million people worldwide, this is the leadership forum for driving change in the industry. Together, leaders will forge partnerships and cultivate actionable strategies to meet escalating energy demand.

Download the full timed agenda here: Global Energy Transition 2025

