Equity Insider: Clinical AI Platforms Expand Globally Amid Regulatory and Market Tailwinds

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the western healthcare landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) is being increasingly adopted to simplify authorizations and cut through layers of bureaucratic inefficiency. Rather than replacing physicians - a scenario some tech leaders like Bill Gates have speculated about - the goal is to enhance the capabilities of healthcare professionals. Momentum in this space is being driven by recent initiatives from companies like Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF), RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), and iCad, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD).

The article continued: Barclays analysts forecast that the AI healthcare market will expand at a robust 30% CAGR through 2030, as investment from hospitals, insurers, and pharmaceutical giants continues to climb. A recent Deloitte study further notes that 71% of healthcare executives expect profitability to rise this year, in large part due to the growing integration of AI technologies into clinical operations.

Avant Technologies and Ainnova Request Pre-Submission Meeting with US FDA for VisionAI Platform Technology

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), an emerging leader in AI-driven healthcare innovation, and its JV partner, Ainnova Tech, Inc., (Ainnova), a leading healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing early disease detection using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that The Center for Devices and Radiological Health of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has received the company's submission package requesting a pre-submission meeting with the FDA for its VisionAI platform technology and is now under review.

Ainnova is requesting a pre-submission meeting with the FDA's review team to discuss any questions and/or concerns about its proposed formal submission, including seeking advice to finalize the protocol and obtain agency guidance for a clinical trial of its VisionAI platform in the early detection of diabetic retinopathy. A pre-submission meeting allows companies to clarify regulatory requirements, get feedback on their plans, and potentially avoid delays or issues during the formal review process.

The clinical studies will aim to support an FDA 510(k) submission to obtain clearance from the regulatory agency to market its technology in the U.S.

Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio, including its VisionAI platform and its versatile retinal cameras, has worldwide licensing rights for this portfolio. The licensing rights include the U.S., where the FDA regulates drug and medical device development, so the success of Ainnova's interactions with the FDA are paramount to marketing the technology portfolio in the United States.

"This milestone reflects our two-tiered strategy, rapid deployment in low-regulation markets where VisionAI operates as a screening tool, and simultaneous progress toward FDA clearance for the U.S. market," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of AAC's Board of Directors. "Entering the U.S. will unlock significant commercial potential, and early engagement with regulators ensures we do so with speed, credibility, and a validated product."

For medical device applicants like Ainnova, the FDA's pre-submission program is useful to determine a clear regulatory pathway for the successful launch of the device, including the number of patients and the number of clinics that will be needed to generate the necessary clinical data for the FDA to make an informed decision on Ainnova's VisionAI platform.

For Avant, the pre-submission meeting will help define a precise budget for the strategic partnership's entire FDA process.

This follows Ainnova's recent strategic alignment with Apollo Hospitals in Southeast Asia, where the Vision AI platform has been cleared for commercial deployment in Brazil, and clinical pilots are being prepared across the Americas. Avant and Ainnova have identified Brazil and the United States as key strategic markets. Ainnova is currently addressing regulatory pathways in Brazil with the support of its MDSAP certification to meet ANVISA requirements, paving the way for rapid market entry.

Ainnova is being guided by global CRO Fortrea ahead of the important pre-submission meeting with the FDA. The goal is to seek 510(k) clearance for Vision AI in detecting diabetic retinopathy, a gateway to broader use across multiple chronic disease categories.

Between FDA progress, high-profile alliances, and a growing international presence, Avant Technologies continues to carve out a niche in the convergence of AI, diagnostics, and preventative care. Investors looking for small-cap exposure to the healthcare AI revolution may want to keep AVAI on the radar as these developments unfold.

CONTINUED... Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors- need-to-know/

Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) recently announced an expanded partnership with Ibex Medical Analytics to enhance its AI-enabled digital pathology workflows. Their integrated solution helps pathology labs detect cancers more quickly and accurately while boosting productivity by up to 37%.

"Pathology provides key information for a precise diagnosis," said Sam Terese, President & CEO of Alverno Laboratories. "The Philips and Ibex solutions are especially beneficial to the diagnosis of cancer cases because they aid our pathologists in making an accurate and quick diagnosis. These integrated pathology solutions help us provide the highest possible quality result that any lab can deliver, getting answers back to our clinicians quickly and saving patients sleepless nights, even on complex cases."

The new PIPS 6.0 system includes cloud archiving, better AI integration, and optimized case management tools. These improvements are designed to ease the growing workload on pathologists and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) recently completed its acquisition of Orion Health, significantly expanding its global footprint in healthcare data interoperability and AI-driven solutions. The deal brought access to a large base of public sector clients and 150 million patient records worldwide, strengthening HEALWELL's platform for actionable healthcare insights.

"The acquisition of Orion Health represents a transformative milestone for the Company, bringing large enterprise customers, recurring revenues, strong operating margins and free cashflow conversion to HEALWELL while providing a significant new channel for the distribution of our best-in-class AI products," said Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, CEO of HEALWELL. "In addition, the acquisition strengthens our position in the public sector, enabling us to deepen our reach with government partners, thanks to Orion Health's strong, long-standing relationships. With the added synergies from WELL Health, we are poised to transform healthcare through AI and data-driven innovation."

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) recently announced plans to acquire iCad, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), aiming to strengthen its leadership in AI-powered breast cancer detection and diagnosis.

"With over 1,500 healthcare provider locations, facilitating over 8 million annual mammograms in 50 countries, iCAD's installed base and strong sales, engineering and marketing capabilities will provide us with immediate broad and valuable customer relationships and commercialization capabilities that can accelerate our existing DeepHealth objectives," said Dr. Howard Berger, President and CEO of RadNet. "This business combination is expected to accelerate our global leadership and commitment to AI-powered breast cancer screening, and positions us to further advance population health."

The deal will add iCAD's global network of over 1,500 healthcare locations to RadNet's DeepHealth platform, expanding access to advanced screening technologies. The companies believe the combination will speed up innovation, improve early cancer detection, and enhance patient outcomes worldwide.

