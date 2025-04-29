Arkieva Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Banneker Partners

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkieva, a leading provider of supply chain planning software solutions, today announced a significant growth investment from Banneker Partners (Banneker). This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in Arkieva's 30-year journey and is set to accelerate the company's growth trajectory.

"We are thrilled to partner with Banneker Partners," said Harpal Singh, CEO of Arkieva. "Their expertise in scaling software businesses and deep understanding of the supply chain industry will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth. This investment will enable us to enhance our innovative solutions and better serve our global customers."

Arkieva has established itself as a category-leading supply chain planning software provider, trusted by global manufacturers and distributors to manage $110 billion in revenue planning. The company's modern Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions offer unrivaled digital twin and autonomous control tower capabilities, addressing critical issues such as poor visibility, shifting labor inputs, global instability and sustainability concerns.

"We are pleased to partner with Arkieva and support their mission to drive innovation in the process manufacturing sector," said Kenneth Frank, Partner at Banneker. "This investment demonstrates Banneker's commitment to fostering innovation and supporting companies that are shaping the future of supply chain technology."

The investment from Banneker Partners aims to equip Arkieva for a new phase of growth, enabling the company to sustain its leading position and address evolving market demand.

"Arkieva is a unique software company that serves the needs of the process manufacturing industry and provides clear return on investment," commented Harjot Sachdeva, Operating Partner at Banneker. "We are committed to supporting Arkieva as they continue to deliver exceptional value to their customers and drive industry innovation."

This partnership is expected to:

Facilitate inorganic growth and accelerate Arkieva's current trajectory

Leverage Banneker's proven track record in scaling excellence across industry verticals

Implement a robust value creation plan harnessing deep expertise

Dhiran Singh, Executive VP of Arkieva, commented, "Joining forces with Banneker Partners is a natural step in our mission to empower businesses with smarter, more agile planning solutions. By combining our strengths, we can offer manufacturers an unparalleled suite of tools that integrates planning, scheduling and execution, ultimately driving greater business performance."

"Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) was pleased to advise Arkieva in securing a strategic partnership with Banneker Partners. This collaboration brings together Banneker's operating experience and extensive track record in supply chain and manufacturing with Arkieva's leading planning and scheduling software solution for the process industry," said Scott Mattson, Head of BGL's Technology investment banking team. "This new partnership will help Arkieva accelerate product innovation and drive greater value to their customers," added Michael Magruder, Managing Director of BGL's Supply Chain Software investment banking team.

About Arkieva

For more than 30 years, Arkieva has helped global enterprises drive business transformation through improved supply chain processes. The company's demand, inventory, supply and integrated business planning solutions increase growth and profits, and provide the agility and efficiency needed to respond to an ever-changing supply chain environment. Our approach combines strategic consultation, powerful software technologies and iterative implementation to deliver scalable solutions tailored to the complexities of each customer's operations. Arkieva's culture of innovation keeps customers like Wells Enterprises, Bakelite Synthetics and Momentive Performance Materials at the forefront of supply chain planning.

Arkieva is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware USA with offices in Antwerp, Belgium and Mangalore, India. For more information, visit www.arkieva.com.

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical enterprise software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. They take a partnership approach to support founders and management teams, implementing proven best practices and making strategic investments to enhance customer value.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, capital markets, financial restructurings, valuations and opinions, real estate and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles and New York.

