Zoe Financial: Zoe Secures $30 Million Series B Funding to Power the Future of Wealth Management

Zoe, the digital end-to-end wealth platform transforming how registered investment advisors (RIAs) and investors connect, has closed a $29.6 million Series B financing round led by Sageview Capital, bringing its total funding to $45 million.

The funding will fuel Zoe's mission to enhance the wealth management experience by solving two of the industry's most persistent challenges: helping RIAs drive consistent organic growth and enabling them to serve clients more efficiently through Zoe's all-in-one platform.

"This investment is a testament to the traction we've seen with Zoe," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, CEO and founder of Zoe. "We're doubling down on our mission to protect and grow our clients' wealth."

The Series B round includes the participation of leading RIA partners or members of their executive teams. Firms include, among others, CAPTRUST, Creative Planning, Mariner Wealth Advisors, Perigon Wealth Management, and Falcon Wealth Planning.

Zoe's modern wealth platform gives clients of all account sizes access to personalized investment strategies - like tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading - once reserved for institutional or ultra-wealthy investors.

For RIAs, Zoe offers far more than technology. The platform delivers outsourced business development and operations support, a robust client referral network, and customizable, white-labeled solutions to help advisors scale faster and serve their clients better.

"Zoe is building the connective tissue between independent advisors and clients," said Sasank Chary, partner at Sageview Capital. "They are uniquely positioned to transform how consumers access truly personalized financial advice and investments while helping RIAs scale more efficiently. We're excited to support their next phase of growth."

With this new investment, Zoe will accelerate its momentum by expanding its Wealth Platform capabilities and scaling its team.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform that aims to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into an end-to-end client experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com .

About Sageview Capital LP

Sageview Capital is a private investment firm focused on partnering with industry-defining innovators to build enduring software and tech-enabled businesses. With over $2 billion in assets under management, Sageview Capital collaborates with entrepreneurs on a custom approach, leveraging its decades of experience, operational expertise, and network in scaling many successful companies. The firm invests for the long term and has guided many of its portfolio companies to IPO or acquisition - and beyond. For more information, visit https://www.sageviewcapital.com .

