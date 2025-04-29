London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Result of Court Hearing

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(Incorporated in England with registered number 00201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or the "Company")

Result of Court Hearing Regarding Reduction of Capital

Lonfin announces that, further to the general meeting held on 28th March 2025 at which the Shareholders approved the reduction of the Company's share capital by the cancellation and extinguishing of 30,287,479 ordinary shares (the "Capital Reduction'), the High Court of England & Wales ("High Court") have now sanctioned the Capital Reduction.

The court order confirming the Capital Reduction and a statement of capital, as approved by the High Court, will now be lodged with the Registrar of Companies and, upon the registration of the documents, the Capital Reduction will take effect.

As a consequence of the High Court sanctioning the Capital Reduction, the distribution of £0.7153p per share, to the holders of shares as at the relevant record dates, was also agreed.

As a result of certain delays currently experienced at Companies House in the United Kingdom the Capital Reduction, which becomes effective upon registration of the court order at Companies House, will be delayed. Shareholders will be advised of the revised effective date of the Capital Reduction, the currency conversion rate and the salient dates for the implementation of the Return of Capital, the Withdrawal of admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Termination of the JSE Listing as soon as possible by means of an announcement through an RIS and an announcement on SENS.

Capitalised terms used in this Announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's Announcement of the Proposals on 26/27 February 2025.

The Independent Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

29 April 2025

29 April 2025

