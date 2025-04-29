Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Centurion One Capital is excited to announce its 6th Annual LA Summit, returning to the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2 to Thursday, June 5, 2025. This highly anticipated global event will showcase a diverse range of private and public growth companies, thought-provoking panels, 1 on 1 meetings and a highly curated networking and entertainment program.

This invitation only event will build on the record breaking success of 2024 Summit which featured companies in a variety of growth sectors that were given the opportunity to present to a highly selective audience of global institutional, family office, venture capital, retail and corporate investors. The Summit consisted of insightful panel discussions led by industry leaders, along with an exceptional entertainment program including a CEO lunch at the world-renowned Riviera Golf and Country Club and unforgettable networking and dining experiences at Nobu Malibu, Taverna Tony, Catch LA and Mastro's Penthouse.

"We are excited to bring industry leaders and investors back to Los Angeles for what promises to be another landmark global event," said Raphael Yeung, Managing Director of Centurion One Capital. "The LA Summit is a unique opportunity to connect, collaborate, and explore the next wave of North American growth companies, all while supporting the city's rebuilding efforts."

For registration and event details, please click here. All proceeds from registration will benefit relief efforts for the LA Wildfire.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential. Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

To learn more about Centurion One, please visit https://www.centuriononecapital.com.

