SEIF S.p.A.: SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024 APPROVED, CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PRESENTED LOSS CARRIED FORWARD RE-APPOINTMENT OF KPMG S.P.A. AS INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

Rome, 29 April 2025 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded at Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and at Euronext Growth Paris, announces that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting was held today, in first call, and resolved on the items on the agenda.

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements as at 31 December 2024

The Shareholders' Meeting approved the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, accompanied by the management report, the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors, and examined the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2024

Highlights of the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2024

Revenues from sales and services amounted to Euro 30,522 thousand ;

amounted to ; EBITDA amounted to Euro 3,712,000 ;

amounted to ; EBITDA Margin is 10.33% ;

; Net profit amounted to Euro -1,731,000 ;

amounted to ; Net financial debt amounted to Euro 3,422 thousand.

Highlights of the annual financial statements as at 31 December 2024

Revenues from sales and services amounted to Euro 28,343 thousand ;

amounted to ; EBITDA amounted to Euro 719,000 ;

amounted to ; EBIT amounted to Euro - 607 thousand ;

amounted to Euro ; Result for the year amounted to Euro -985,000 ;

amounted to ; Net financial debt amounted to Euro 3,224 thousand ;

amounted to ; Net assets amounted to Euro 5,388,000.

Allocation of the annual result

The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to carry forward the loss for the year of Euro 984,713 by partially covering it through the utilisation of the retained earnings recorded under shareholders' equity.

Appointment of the audit engagement

The Shareholders' Meeting appointed [KPMG S.p.A.] to audit the accounts for the period 2025-2027 and determined the gross annual fee.

Filing of documentation

The minutes relating to the Shareholders' Meeting will be available at the Company's registered office within the terms and in the manner prescribed by law and on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it, Investor Relations/Assemblies section, as well as on the Borsa Italiana website www.borsaitaliana.it, Shares/Documents section.

The financial statements approved by the Shareholders' Meeting containing the financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, accompanied by the management report, the report of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the report of the Independent Auditors, as well as the consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2024, are available to Shareholders on the Company's website, in the Investor Relations section and on the website of Borsa Italiana, in the Shares/Documents section.

For the dissemination of regulated information, SEIF uses the 1INFOSDIR dissemination system (www.1info.it), managed by Computershare S.p.A. with registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni no. 19 and authorised by CONSOB.

This press release is available in the Investor Relations/Press Release section of the website www.seif-spa.it and at www.1info.it.

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company is the publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine MillenniuM, directed by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, directed by Marco Travaglio. Recently SEIF undertook a diversification process to become more and more an all-round media content provider, launching a digital and data-driven product development strategy and TV production with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.

