Electronic Caregiver, inc.: Electronic Caregiver Responds to Rural Health Crisis and CMS Leadership Shift: Addison Care Is the Next Step Beyond Telehealth

As newly appointed CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz renews focus on telehealth to stabilize rural healthcare access, Electronic Caregiver , developer of the groundbreaking Addison Care platform, is urging a national shift from episodic telehealth to continuous, AI-powered TeleCare-a model designed for day-to-day support, chronic care, and preventive interventions both at home and at the bedside.

While national headlines emphasize acute care shortages and the threat of Medicaid cuts, Addison Care is already delivering solutions for the challenges telehealth alone cannot solve.

"Acute care models keep patients alive. Addison Care helps keep them stable, supported, and home," said Anthony Dohrmann, CEO of Electronic Caregiver. "The conversation can't stop at telehealth. We need a scalable, compassionate, and intelligent layer of care that bridges patients and clinicians between visits, inside the home, and throughout the care journey."

The National Challenge: Acute-Centric Thinking in a Chronic Care Era

According to recent reports, over 150 rural hospitals have closed or scaled back since 2010, with Medicaid reductions threatening to accelerate that trend. At the same time, over 33% of practicing medical professionals are expected to retire within five years.

"Telehealth is vital, but it's not a silver bullet," said Dohrmann. "Most patients don't just need more video calls-they need ongoing engagement, early detection of issues, and treatment adherence support to prevent avoidable hospitalizations."

Addison Care: Beyond Telehealth - Introducing the Five Pillars of TeleCare

Addison Care is a 3D interactive AI-powered caregiver, operating through the five pillars of Connected Care:

Continuous Oversight & Monitoring AI-based observation of daily routines, vitals, activity, and behavioral shifts-without wearables or cameras. Enhanced Daily Treatment Adherence Addison provides structured medication and therapy guidance, care instructions, and supportive coaching. Early Identification of Health Changes Addison detects and reports emerging symptoms, mood changes, or adverse reactions in real-time. Timely, Informed Escalations Integrated TeleCare teams validate alerts and share curated, actionable data with healthcare providers. Optimized Coordination of Care Addison communicates seamlessly with family members, nurses, and clinicians to align decision-making.

Meeting the Moment: Hospital to Home, Bedside to Remote Support

Addison Care's flexibility allows it to operate in homes, hospitals, clinics, and post-discharge settings:

In the home , Addison supports patients through companionship, engagement, remote wellness checks, and emergency response.

At the bedside , Addison reduces staff burden by providing patient education, task reminders, distraction therapy, and support for activities of daily living.

For the clinician, Addison ensures real-time insights and prioritized workflows, helping address capacity challenges amid nationwide workforce shortages.

Reimagining the Front Line of Care

Dr. Oz's comment that "we can't depend on 100-bed hospitals that do one delivery a day" resonates deeply. Addison Care was built specifically to offer that "innovative approach that might work"-not to replace hospitals, but to support them by extending care capacity into the home, augmenting staff, and engaging patients continuously.

With over $140 million invested in R&D, 25 patents awarded, and proven deployment in Medicaid, Medicare, commercial, and consumer test markets, Addison Care is ready to scale nationally in response to today's care crisis.

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver® is a leading digital health technology company based in Las Cruces, NM. The company develops advanced AI-powered platforms for home care, chronic disease management, and virtual health engagement. Its flagship product, Addison Care®, combines a 3D AI caregiver with a cloud-based care coordination engine to transform how care is delivered and experienced-at home, in hospitals, and everywhere in between.

For press inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to schedule a live demo of Addison Care, please contact:

Travis Luevano

575-649-7808

media@ecg-hq.com

https://electroniccaregiver.com/

SOURCE: Electronic Caregiver, inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/electronic-caregiver-responds-to-rural-health-crisis-and-cms-leadersh-1018766