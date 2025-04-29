EVCS Completes Major Washington Expansion with New Fast Charging Sites, Ultra-Fast Chargers, and Service to 10 New Cities

EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging networks on the West Coast, announced the completion of a major multi-phase expansion across Washington State, delivered in partnership with Forth and Energy Northwest under the Washington State Department of Transportation's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Partnerships (ZEVIP) program.

Over the past year, EVCS has added 41 DC fast chargers across 12 existing and 12 new locations, significantly expanding access to public EV charging infrastructure for Washington drivers. The buildout marks EVCS' first deployment of ultra-fast charging technology in Washington, featuring 38 DC fast chargers rated at 150kW and 175kW, along with three (3) 350kW chargers-capable of reducing recharge times to as little as 20 minutes.

Of the 12 new locations, 10 are in cities where EVCS service was not previously available, broadening access for local residents, tourists, and business commuters alike. Notably, six of these sites - Bainbridge Island, Poulsbo, Gig Harbor, Port Orchard, Kingston, and Port Townsend - are part of Forth's "West Sound Ferry Access Cluster," a group of strategically placed locations west of Seattle designed to serve ferry commuters. Each site in this cluster offers 600kW or more of total fast charging capacity.

"This expansion represents a major milestone in our mission to make EV charging more accessible and equitable across the West Coast. By bringing ultra-fast charging to new communities-including ferry routes and scenic byways-we're not just filling infrastructure gaps, we're empowering Washington drivers to go electric with confidence," said EVCS Founder and CEO Gustavo Occhiuzzo. "We're proud to partner with forward-thinking organizations like WSDOT, Forth, and Energy Northwest to accelerate the transition to a zero-emission future."

The expansion also supports Washington's scenic travel routes with new chargers along the Cascade Loop National Scenic Byway, with sites in Twisp, City of Pateros, and Newhalem. These installations help alleviate range anxiety for drivers traveling through some of the state's most iconic destinations.

The project builds upon EVCS' initial Washington footprint of 12 original West Coast Electric Highway locations. With the successful completion of this ZEVIP initiative - including the Energy Northwest 2022 project and the two Forth-awarded 2022 contracts - EVCS continues to deliver on its mission to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by expanding access to fast, reliable, and affordable public charging infrastructure.

"We're proud to partner with EVCS to make driving electric a real option for more Washingtonians," notes Jeff Allen, Executive Director of Forth. "By focusing on key corridors like the West Sound ferry routes, we're not only supporting Washington's climate goals, we're also making EV adoption more practical and accessible for everyone."

"The EVCS project team has delivered essential fast charging infrastructure that serves our communities, highway corridors, and ferry routes" adds Tonia Buell, WSDOT's Alternative Fuels Program Manager. "These projects build on the legacy of the West Coast Electric Highway, a tristate partnership that began a decade ago and continues today."

With these latest additions, EVCS has further cemented its role as a key contributor to Washington's clean transportation goals and a leading provider of EV infrastructure in the Pacific Northwest.

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become the largest privately held, electric vehicle fast charging network on the West Coast, home to 50% of the EVs in the U.S. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, reliable, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast charging stations. EVCS has secured private and public funding to install, own, and operate over 1,500 chargers across over 300 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities. In addition, EVCS offers EV drivers flexible subscription charging plans. This includes unlimited charging plans designed for gig and high-mileage drivers, with significant potential savings. For more information, visit www.evcs.com .

About Forth:

Forth is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the equitable advancement of clean transportation. Forth builds program and policy models that significantly expand equitable access to electric transportation in the U.S. and beyond. For more information, visit forthmobility.org

About Energy Northwest:

Energy Northwest is a public power joint operating agency that provides electricity generation and energy-related services to public utilities districts, municipalities, and other organizations in the Pacific Northwest. Energy Northwest owns and operates a diverse portfolio of clean energy projects, including hydroelectric, solar, wind, battery storage, and nuclear power, and is committed to advancing a sustainable energy future for the region. For more information, visit energy-northwest.com

About WSDOT:

WSDOT operates and improves the state's transportation system for cars, trucks, ferries, aircraft, passenger rail, bicycling, and walking. WSDOT's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses. For more information, visit wsdot.wa.gov .

