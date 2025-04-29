MazeBolt Technologies Ltd.: MazeBolt Expands Fortune 500 Client Base Amid the Growing DDoS Crisis

MazeBolt, a leading provider of DDoS Vulnerability Management solutions, announced a series of new Fortune 500 wins and partnerships. MazeBolt's patented RADAR technology is the only solution that proactively protects enterprises from damaging DDoS downtime by validating DDoS mitigation solutions. RADAR provides visibility into the DDoS vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that exist in DDoS mitigation tools - before a DDoS attack occurs - and provides AI-powered prioritization of its remediation recommendations.

RADAR Closes the DDoS Protection Gap

ISO DDoS Layers

The number of DDoS attacks surged by 53% last year, with a relentless wave of damaging attacks making headlines across Europe and North America. According to MazeBolt research, even the best DDoS protections leave enterprises highly exposed. Typically, large-scale, global organizations are only 60% protected - leaving the door wide open for cybercriminals to exploit the gaps.

According to Matthew Andriani, CEO & Founder of MazeBolt, "Our company is excited to see our Fortune 500 customer base expand. Our new customers are large organizations that have invested significantly into their DDoS defenses. Through hard-learned lessons, they have obtained the understanding that ongoing visibility into vulnerable areas of their online attack surface is critical. For DDoS security, MazeBolt RADAR is the only solution that provides this capability."

Amit Morson, VP Services at MazeBolt, added, "DDoS protections should never be reactive alone - that's why MazeBolt RADAR is transforming how enterprises validate their online services. Traditional DDoS protections leave organizations with hidden vulnerabilities that lead to damaging downtime. With nondisruptive DDoS attack simulations, RADAR ensures vulnerabilities can be remediated before attackers find them. Instead of waiting for attacks that cause downtime, enterprises can secure their services proactively."

RADAR continuously runs attack simulations that scrutinize all known DDoS vulnerabilities, with zero disruption to online services. MazeBolt is the only provider of DDoS vulnerability data that comes from running over 100,000 hours of attack simulations annually.

About MazeBolt

MazeBolt RADAR is a patented solution addressing the highly vulnerable DDoS protection market. Without affecting online services, through ongoing nondisruptive DDoS attack simulations, RADAR continuously identifies and enables remediation of DDoS vulnerabilities that lead to damaging downtime. Global enterprises trust RADAR to proactively prevent damaging attacks, eliminating reliance on reactive manual responses or SLA guarantees. With its unique technology, RADAR provides unparalleled visibility into defense configurations, empowering organizations to prevent attacks entirely and maintain uninterrupted business continuity. Learn more at: www.mazebolt.com

