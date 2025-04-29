Chinese solar manufacturers have reported mixed first-quarter results. MEGC posted strong growth while peers such as HiUV, Risen, Autowell and Jolywood suffered sharp declines amid falling prices and oversupply. DMEGC said its net profit attributable to shareholders rose 29. 67% year-on-year to CNY 458 million ($715. 5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, as revenue grew 23. 36% to CNY 5. 22 billion. Basic earnings per share reached CNY 0. 29, with a weighted average return on equity of 4. 45%. The gross margin improved to 16. 60%, up 1. 13 percentage points, while the net profit margin rose ...

