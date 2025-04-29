The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, will shortly be in Miami for the FIA Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be at the Miami International Autodrome for the fourth edition of the race to witness what is shaping up to be one of the sport's most competitive seasons in recent years.

As the first of three US races this season, Miami marks a pivotal chapter in the growth of motorsport in the United States, with year-on-year record breaking attendance continuing to showcase the expanding enthusiasm and growing diverse fan base for the sport in North America.

Following the FIA's approval of an eleventh team in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship two years ago, Cadillac is set to join the grid in 2026, marking a historic return of an American manufacturer to Formula 1, and signalling a new era for the sport.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a driving force in bringing an eleventh team to the track, said: "The application from GM/Cadillac went through rigorous testing and approvals to ensure we were welcoming the right team to our sport. I have worked tirelessly to make this vision of an expanded grid come true and this marks a transformative moment that will not only benefit Formula 1 but helps bring our sport into the future.

"Cadillac's entry into the Championship encourages innovation and growth, attracting new audiences and keeping the sport competitive, reflecting my commitment to double participation in motorsport and expand our presence on the global stage.

"This decision was made with the fans in mind and continues to push the boundaries of motorsport to the highest level. Cadillac's entry represents a powerful fusion of American engineering excellence, heritage, and innovation and I look forward to welcoming them."

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, the new technical and regulatory changes developed by the FIA are set to shape the sport's future even further. The FIA's focus on sustainability, innovation, safety and performance alongside a dedication to exciting racing will be reflected in the upcoming changes to the engine and power unit regulations, including moving towards fully sustainable fuels and a more energy-efficient hybrid power train.

Ben Sulayem, reiterated that these changes reflect the FIA's ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation. "As we approach the 2026 season, we are excited to see how the new regulations will drive technological advancements, support our sustainability commitments, and deliver a competitive, high octane championship."

Sharing his appreciation for the many people involved in making such an iconic event possible, he said: "Our Officials, FIA colleagues and partners each play vital roles in delivering a smooth and safe event every race weekend. In particular I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our incredible local volunteers from Miami the often-unsung heroes of racing. Their dedication and commitment make it possible for millions across the US and around the world to enjoy this weekend's race."

Support for Formula 1 continues to grow in the United States with a fanbase now reaching over 45 million nearly half of who identify as new fans since 2020 the FIA continues to focus on enhancing the global appeal of Formula 1 and ensuring that fans from across the globe can experience the thrill of world-class racing.

