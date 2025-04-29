Likewize Acquires Speedperform to Boost AI-driven Customer Support Capabilities

DALLAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Likewize, a global leader in device protection, repairs, and premium technical support, today announced the acquisition of Speedperform, a pioneer in AI-driven customer support. This acquisition complements Likewize's established reputation for innovation in tech protection. The company views Speedperform's cutting-edge technology and Microsoft GenAI capabilities as catalysts to further elevate the customer journeys it offers across a range of support solutions, including device selection, setup, troubleshooting, and optimization. With this acquisition, Likewize clients can expect the following:

Smarter self-service

Quicker resolutions

Personalized and intuitive customer experiences

Speedperform has become an integrated support specialist, serving the telecom and tech sectors with software and support content that simplifies the complex support scenarios common to those industries. Their client list extends across the globe, including major brands in Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America.

Founded in 1997 and based in Dallas, TX, Likewize is trusted by many of the world's largest brands, including telecoms, financial institutions, and retailers. It manages over 250 million device issues each year and offers a full range of services, from warranties and repairs to upgrades and premium technical support. Already operating in more than 30 countries, this acquisition expands Likewize's footprint and further enhances its capacity to serve clients globally.

Likewize CEO Ryan O'Hara commented:

"This acquisition of Speedperform marks an exciting new chapter for Likewize as we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients and their customers. Speedperform's expertise fits seamlessly with our strategic vision to make tech problems painless. Together, we'll be able to offer even more solutions to our clients while extending our reach into new markets."

Speedperform CEO Thomas Thrane added:

This partnership with Likewize is fundamentally about delivering greater value and deeper support for our customers. It will enable our clients to support their customers at every stage of their tech's lifecycle-from buying their device, protecting and repairing it, to helping them upgrade when the time comes. Consumers typically use only around 40% of their device's full potential, so our goal is to help them get the most from their technology."

Following Genstar Capital's investment in Likewize late last year to become the majority shareholder, today's announcement further demonstrates Likewize's proactive approach to growth and innovation. Leveraging Genstar's backing and Speedperform's AI-driven expertise, Likewize continues to find powerful new ways to enhance customer experiences - helping clients build stronger connections and deeper loyalty with their end users.

Financial details were not disclosed.

About Likewize:

When your tech goes wrong, Likewize makes it right. Likewize offers the most comprehensive protection against any technology disruption. Whether a device is lost, stolen, damaged, malfunctioning, in need of an upgrade or the user does not know how to do something, Likewize provides the solution. Trusted by the world's largest brands, telcos, and banks to look after approximately a billion of their customers, Likewize operates in over 30 countries, resolving 250 million problems each year across insurance, warranty, repairs, trade-ins, recycling, and premium tech support. For more information, please visit www.likewize.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/likewize-acquires-speedperform-to-boost-ai-driven-customer-support-capabilities-302441048.html