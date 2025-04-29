BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Tender Offer

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

29 April 2025

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



Completion of Tender Offer

Further to the announcement on 22 April 2025 setting out the results of the BlackRock American Investment Trust plc (the "Company") tender offer (the "Tender Offer"), the Company today announces that it has completed the purchase of 10,910,252 Ordinary Shares in accordance with the terms in the circular published on 27 February 2025 (the "Circular").

Proceeds will be paid to Shareholders whose tendered Ordinary Shares are held through CREST accounts and cheques will be dispatched in respect of tendered Ordinary Shares held in certificated form today (29 April 2025).

10,910,252 tendered Ordinary Shares have been placed in treasury. The issued share capital is now 95,361,305 Ordinary Shares including 38,747,433 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 56,613,872. This is the figure Shareholders should use to calculate if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

