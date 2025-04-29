Merrill Lynch BV - Annual Financial Report

Anzeige
29.04.2025 18:12 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

Company

Merrill Lynch B.V.

Headline

Annual Financial Report

Merrill Lynch B.V.

29 April 2025

Merrill Lynch B.V.

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2024

The audited consolidated financial statements of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, together with the audit report, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).


