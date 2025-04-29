Merrill Lynch BV - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29
Merrill Lynch B.V.
Annual Financial Report
Merrill Lynch B.V.
29 April 2025
Merrill Lynch B.V.
Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2024
The audited consolidated financial statements of Merrill Lynch B.V. for the financial year ended 31 December 2024, together with the audit report, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (under the company heading Merrill Lynch S.A.).
