Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 18:18 Uhr
ON2IT B.V.: ON2IT Launches AUXO Curator, Enhancing ON2IT MDR Services

ZALTBOMMEL, The Netherlands , April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ON2IT, the pioneer in Zero Trust as a Service (ZTaaS), today announced AUXO Curator, a major enhancement to its Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service that enables seamless ingestion of security log data from any source-across IT, OT, and cloud environments.

"We don't want to replicate the complexity of legacy platforms. We want to eliminate the need for them," said Marcel van Eemeren, CEO at ON2IT. "With this upgrade, we've removed one more barrier to growing your Zero Trust adoption."

Clients can now connect any log source, regardless of protocol, to ON2IT's MDR platform. Ingested logs can be retained cost-effectively for up to seven years, and are continuously analyzed-both in real-time and retrospectively-against the AUXO Threat Intel Feed. Every security event generated is evaluated through ON2IT's EventFlow and AUXO platform-and, when needed, escalated to expert SOC analysts. There is no need for separate playbooks, query languages, or costly data lakes. A single click exports log data for audit and compliance purposes-fast, simple, and frictionless.

Not Just Stored - Acted On

Unlike legacy SIEMs that focus on log collection and dashboards, ON2IT's approach uses logs as an active enforcement tool-validating behavior, confirming policy alignment, and helping prevent breaches before they escalate. This update further simplifies ON2IT's core promise: delivering affordable MDR that actively reduces risk, improves compliance readiness, and enables resilient cybersecurity-all rooted in Zero Trust.

No SIEM Required. No Tradeoffs Made.

This latest capability strengthens ON2IT's end-to-end Zero Trust offering, helping clients eliminate point solution sprawl and reduce operational burden-without sacrificing visibility, speed, or control.

ON2IT is redefining what managed detection and response should deliver: Zero Trust by design, compliance by default, and prevention instead of merely detection.

About ON2IT

ON2IT is the global leader in Zero Trust as a Service MDR. With operations in Europe and North America, ON2IT protects organizations worldwide through its proprietary AUXO platform, continuous security improvement methodology, and 24/7 expert SOC monitoring.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/on2it-launches-auxo-curator-enhancing-on2it-mdr-services-302441559.html

