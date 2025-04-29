TOUR EIFFEL: Press release - Société de la Tour Eiffel - Annual General meeting and Board of Directors meeting of 29 April 2025

Annual General meeting and Board of Directors meeting of 29 April 2025

Approval of all resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors

Approval to maintain the suspension of the dividend for 2024

Governance: renewal of the terms of office of 4 directors and one non-voting director

Minutes of the AGM and the Board of Directors meeting of 29 April 2025

The Annual General Meeting held on 29 April 2025, under the chairmanship of Bruno Cavagné, approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.

Dividend suspension for 2024 maintained

In accordance with the intentions expressed by the Board of Directors during the capital increase and reaffirmed in March when the annual results were published, the Annual General Meeting approved the extension of the suspension of the dividend for the 2024 financial year. This decision is in line with the priority given to preserving the Company's financial resources.

Changes in the Company's governance

The directorships of SMABTP, SMA SA, Mrs. Bibiane de Cazenove and La Mutuelle Générale were renewed for a period of three years. Their directorships will all expire at the close of the AGM called to approve the 2027 financial statements. In addition, Mr. Maxence Hecquard's term of office as non-voting director was renewed for a period of three years and will expire at the end of the AGM called to approve the 2027 financial statements in 2028.

Agenda

23 July 2025: 2025 half-year results (after market close)

February-March 2026: 2025 full-year results (after market close)

Details of all resolutions approved can be found on our website under General Meetings.

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

With a property portfolio amounting to €1.6bn, Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated property company with a strong culture of services. This agile company operates in various asset classes, including offices, urban logistics, managed residential and retail, in Greater Paris and other major French metropolitan areas. An active player throughout the property cycle, it assists its tenants - companies of all sizes and sectors - through high-standard direct management of its properties. Société de la Tour Eiffel conducts a pro-active and transversal CSR policy that is an integral part of its strategic orientations.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (B board) - ISIN code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP

www.societetoureiffel.com

