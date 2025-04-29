Optima Tax Relief Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards for Excellence in Customer Service

Leading Tax Resolution Firm Recognized for Outstanding Customer Support and Innovation for Sixth Consecutive Year

Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading tax resolution firm, has been honored with three Gold Stevie® Awards in the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company earned top recognition in the following categories: Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year in Financial Services, Customer Service Department of the Year in Financial Services, and Best Use of Technology in Customer Service in Financial Services. This marks the sixth consecutive year that Optima Tax Relief has been recognized by the Stevie Awards for its commitment to customer service excellence.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

"We couldn't be more proud of our team for our first "clean sweep" of gold Stevie awards," said David King, Chief Executive Officer of Optima Tax Relief. "We are often the call that individuals or businesses make after a difficult interaction with the IRS, so being recognized for excellent service - amongst some exceptional companies - is an absolute honor."

The company's customer service success is driven by a combination of expert tax professionals, a client-centric approach, and cutting-edge technology that enhances the client experience.

"Our clients trust us during some of the most challenging moments in their financial lives, and we take that responsibility to heart," said Chrissy Bui, Chief Customer Officer at Optima Tax Relief. "We are constantly seeking ways to enhance their experience-whether through clearer communication, more efficient technology, or simply offering a reassuring voice on the other end of the phone. These awards are a meaningful reminder that our efforts are making a difference, and that means everything to us."

Looking ahead, Optima remains committed to raising the bar in tax resolution services. The company continues to invest in innovative technology, expand its expert team, and refine its processes to ensure clients receive the best possible support.

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Optima Tax Relief:

Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

