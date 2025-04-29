Upexi Purchases 45,733 Solana Tokens as it Begins Deploying $100 Million Treasury in Solana Strategy

Since the closing of Upexi's $100 million private placement, the Company has accumulated approximately 45,733 Solana tokens for approximately $6.7 million

Upexi Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, is today detailing the expansion plans of its treasury strategy to focus on Solana (SOL) tokens after successfully closing on a $100 million private placement led by crypto trading firm GSR and includes participation from top-tier venture capital firms and key Solana-aligned investors, signaling deep institutional support and confidence in the initiative. The marks Upexi's entry into the digital asset space, positioning the Company at the forefront of blockchain integration in corporate finance.

Since the closing of the private placement, the Company has accumulated approximately 45,733 Solana Tokens making an initial investment of approximately $6.7 million.

Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi, commented, "With backing from some of the most respected names in the Solana ecosystem, we are laying the groundwork for a treasury strategy that aligns with the future of finance. We're not just investing-we're building for long-term innovation, value creation, and a leadership role in blockchain adoption."

Strategic Rationale

Upexi's decision to focus its digital treasury strategy around Solana stems from the blockchain's unique advantages:

High Performance & Scalability : Solana's innovative hybrid of Proof-of-History (PoH) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) enables ultra-fast, low-latency transaction processing-ideal for powering next-generation decentralized applications.

Cost Efficiency : Among the lowest transaction fees in the blockchain ecosystem, Solana supports high-volume, cost-effective operations, including microtransactions at scale.

Developer Ecosystem : Solana offers a robust set of tools, including frameworks like Anchor, making it easier for developers to innovate and deploy scalable dApps.

Enterprise-Grade Security: With the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), businesses benefit from reliable, secure, and high-throughput smart contract execution.

Mr. Marshall continued, "Upexi's Solana-based treasury strategy signals a forward-thinking approach to capital management in the digital age. As blockchain adoption accelerates, Upexi is positioning itself not just as a participant, but as a pioneer in the integration of decentralized finance into traditional business models."

