Introducing the AI Formula Generator by involve.me: Advanced Funnel Calculations in Seconds

involve.me, a leading no-code funnel builder for creating engaging and conversion-driven funnels, has announced its latest feature: the AI Formula Generator. Designed to simplify complex calculations within funnels, this new AI-powered tool empowers users to enhance their lead generation and customer engagement efforts.

The AI Formula Generator leverages AI technology to create accurate, customizable mathematical formulas based on simple user prompts. Users simply describe their calculation requirements in plain language, and the AI generator turns these inputs into functional, backend-ready formulas. involve.me's latest innovation dramatically reduces the time, effort, and technical skill needed to create sophisticated engaging calculators.

"At involve.me, we are committed to using AI for removing technical barriers for businesses that want to engage and convert their audiences in smarter ways." said Vlad Gozman, Chief Executive Officer at involve.me. "No math? No problem! Convert your text into Excel-like formulas in seconds. The AI Formula Generator empowers marketers, sales teams, and entrepreneurs to quickly turn ideas into working math formulas that enable personalized funnels."

This innovative feature integrates seamlessly into involve.me's no-code editor, which already includes a diverse robust toolkit for funnels that combine calculator, quiz, form, and survey elements. Whether users need to create dynamic price estimators, custom price quote generators, advanced lead qualification logic, or personalized outcome calculations, the AI Formula Generator offers a faster, smarter path to high-converting experiences.

Key benefits of the AI Formula Generator include:

Instant formula creation: Generate complex, error-free formulas from simple text prompts. Including support for conditional logic and advanced functions.

Enhanced personalization: Easily tailor user interactions with dynamically calculated outcomes.

No coding required: Democratizes advanced funnel capabilities by eliminating technical barriers.

With this new feature, involve.me continues its commitment to innovation and user-centric design, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for funnel creation and lead generation. "We're set on staying at the forefront by leveraging the latest advances in AI to democratize funnel creation." said Vlad Gozman.

About involve.me

involve.me is a lead funnel builder designed to help businesses turn website visitors into qualified leads through engaging and conversion-focused funnels.

The platform features a powerful drag-and-drop editor that allows users to build multi-step funnels using a combination of form, quiz, calculator, and survey elements. These elements work together to engage users, gather lead information, and drive them toward personalized outcomes - all while automatically profiling and qualifying leads in the background.

With a growing library of 300+ pre-built templates, AI-powered funnel generation, deep personalization tools, and over 60 native integrations, involve.me offers businesses a comprehensive toolkit to match almost any use case or campaign goal.

Whether creating product finders, price quote calculators, engaging lead magnets, or appointment forms, involve.me enables businesses to create on-brand, responsive, and high-converting experiences. The platform is fully GDPR-compliant and designed to scale with companies of all sizes.

For more information on involve.me's AI Formula Generator, please visit https://www.involve.me/features/ai-formula-generator .

