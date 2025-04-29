Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Arrow Capital Management Inc., a leading provider of innovative investment solutions, is thrilled to announce that Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund ETF (TSX: RATE) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management. This milestone underscores the growing investor confidence in RATE's unique approach to delivering attractive yields with capital preservation in today's dynamic fixed-income markets.

Launched to provide investors with a diversified portfolio of Canadian investment grade corporate bonds, RATE seeks to maximize income while minimizing interest rate risk. The actively managed ETF, sub-advised by East Coast Asset Management SEZC., employs a disciplined investment process, leveraging proprietary research feasibly drawing on decades of fixed-income expertise to navigate rising rates and economic uncertainty. RATE's portfolio is designed to offer stability and consistent returns, making it an appealing choice for investors seeking income and capital protection.

"We are incredibly proud to reach this $100 million milestone for RATE, which reflects the trust that investors have placed in our team and our strategy," said Mark Purdy, CIO at Arrow Capital Management. "RATE was created to deliver dependable income and resilience in a challenging rate environment, and this achievement highlights the value it brings to our clients' portfolios."

Since its inception, RATE has attracted a diverse range of investors, including financial advisors, institutions, and individual investors, drawn to its focus on high-quality securities and active risk management. RATE's success is a testament to Arrow Capital's commitment to innovation and excellence in alternative fixed income investment.

"Reaching $100 million in AUM is a significant step forward for RATE and reinforces our mission to provide investors with solutions that balance yield and safety," added Mike MacBain, Founder and CEO at East Coast Asset Management SEZC. "We are grateful for the support of our investors and remain dedicated to delivering unique investment solutions for them."

About Arrow Capital Management Inc.

Arrow is an employee-owned company, founded in 1999. Arrow's expertise in active portfolio management and manager selection is evident in its strong, diverse platform, which provides clients with access to a global selection of actively managed mutual funds, liquid alternatives and ETFs. Arrow is committed to continuously providing investors with access to a wide range of investment solutions. With over 20 years in business, Arrow is well respected as a Canadian alternative investment company.

About East Coast Asset Management SEZC.

Founded by Mike MacBain, who serves as CEO and CIO. East Coast has established itself as a prominent player in the alternative fixed income space. With the aim of providing high net worth individuals with the ability to maximize risk-adjusted returns of investment grade credit while removing exposure to interest rates. The portfolio management team at East Coast has over 100 years of experience combined in financial services and has been a sub-advisor to Arrow Capital funds since 2011.

Arrow ETFs

ETF Symbol Arrow Long Short Alternative Fund ETF ACAA Arrow EC Equity Advantage Alternative Fund ETF ADIV Exemplar Growth & Income Fund ETF EGIF Arrow EC Income Advantage Alternative Fund ETF RATE WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund ETF WAAV

Commissions, trailing commissions, management and performance fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund and ETF investments. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. Investment funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

