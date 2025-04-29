The "France Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast by Value and Volume, Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction market in France is expected to grow by 2.9% on annual basis to reach EUR 161.58 billion in 2025.

The construction market in France experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 5.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of EUR 156.97 billion to approximately EUR 182.65 billion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in France, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.

Key Insights

Residential Construction Insight

Though facing obstacles like increased costs and labor shortages, government efforts such as the France Relance Plan are critical in promoting affordable, sustainable housing. The move towards multi-family and prefabricated construction is helping moderate costs while enhancing project timelines. Noteworthy projects like the Grand Paris Express and the Paris 2024 Olympic Village are reshaping urban landscapes, notably enhancing opportunities for developers in sustainable and smart housing solutions.

Commercial Construction Dynamics

The commercial sector is transforming, influenced by changing work patterns and consumer behavior. Despite the decline in demand for traditional office spaces, mixed-use developments integrating retail and hospitality are burgeoning, attracting investment. The France 2030 Plan alongside Digital Transition Incentives supports digital and sustainable advancements in commercial construction, though labor shortages and regulatory challenges persist.

Institutional Sector Developments

The institutional construction sector is seeing transformation through modernization of healthcare and education infrastructure. Despite funding constraints and regulatory demands, public-private partnerships are facilitating private sector involvement in long-term projects. France is allocating significant resources to projects like the Grand Paris Hospital Program and Campus 2030 to improve existing institutional facilities, focusing on sustainability.

Industrial Construction Growth

Driven by investments in high-tech manufacturing and logistics, the industrial construction sector is expanding. Although material costs and regulatory complexities pose challenges, initiatives such as the National Hydrogen Strategy and the construction of major facilities like the STMicroelectronics plant highlight a focus on sustainable industrial developments.

Infrastructure Advancements

Infrastructure development in France is marked by extensive government investment in transit, renewable energy, and resilience projects. The Grand Paris Express and offshore wind farms demonstrate France's commitment to modernizing its infrastructure. Although supply chain issues and skilled labor shortages continue to affect project execution, the use of digital tools and public-private partnerships is integral to maintaining momentum in the sector.

Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics : Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments.

: Gain a deep understanding of the construction market, including opportunities, industry trends, and key drivers across over 40+ market segments and sub-segments. Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs : Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker.

: Explore construction costs broken down by type, including material and labor costs. The report provides detailed information on costs by construction type and worker. Top Ten Cities Construction Value : Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors.

: Access valuable data on the construction market size for major cities, focusing on key city-level sectors. In-Depth Volume and Value Data : Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units.

: Obtain a thorough understanding of the market from both value and volume perspectives, covering historical data and forecasts by activity and units. Strategic Market-Specific Insights : Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry.

: Formulate targeted strategies by identifying growth segments and opportunities and assessing key trends, drivers, and risks within the construction industry. City-Level Trend Analysis: Get detailed trend analyses for tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities, offering actionable insights for urban-focused strategies.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020 2029 in France.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

France Economic Indicators

France Top Cities Construction Data

France Residential Building Construction Coverage

France Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

France Commercial Building Construction Coverage

France Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

France Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

France Institutional Building Construction Coverage

France Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

France Infrastructure Construction Sectors

France Green Infrastructure Construction

France Construction Cost Structure Analysis

