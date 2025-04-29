Montlick Injury Attorneys: Army Veteran Finds Healing and Hope Through New Service Dog After Heartbreaking Loss

Top Dogg K9 and Montlick Injury Attorneys Join Forces to Support Veteran

In a heartfelt moment of surprise and celebration, Montlick Injury Attorneys announced its sponsorship of a fully trained service dog named Hayden for Army veteran Kerrie Porter, marking the launch of a new partnership with the Top Dogg K9 Foundation. The sponsorship comes just ahead of National Mental Health Awareness Month in May and reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to honoring those who have served our country.

Kerrie tragically lost her first service dog, Bruno, who was struck and killed by a vehicle after breaking free during a walk-a heartbreaking loss that deeply affected her daily life and emotional well-being. When Montlick Injury Attorneys learned of her story, the firm stepped in to sponsor the extensive training of Hayden-Bruno's brother-ensuring Kerrie wouldn't face a long wait for the vital support of a new K9 companion.

"This moment was incredibly meaningful for all of us at Montlick," said Jenny Harty, Director of Community Relations at Montlick Injury Attorneys. "Kerrie has given so much in service to our country, and we are honored to give something back that provides comfort, safety, and a renewed sense of freedom."

Hayden will be trained through Top Dogg K9 Foundation, a nationally recognized nonprofit committed to providing highly trained service dogs, at no charge, to disabled U.S. veterans. The foundation trains service dogs to offer life-changing support and companionship to veterans.

"It is overwhelming to think that so many people care about my progress and my ability to function," said Kerrie Porter. Reflecting on the surprise of learning about Hayden, she added, "I'm really shocked and at a loss for words."

"This partnership is about more than just providing a service animal-it's about restoring hope, dignity, and giving our heroes the support they deserve," said Blake Rashad, Co-Founder of Top Dogg K9 Foundation. "We are deeply grateful for the support and generosity of Montlick Injury Attorneys."

Montlick's sponsorship is part of the firm's broader commitment to giving back to the community and supporting veterans through meaningful partnerships. By aligning this initiative with Mental Health Awareness Month, the firm aims to raise awareness of the mental health challenges veterans face-and the powerful role service dogs can play in their healing journeys.

