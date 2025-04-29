Cropto Redefines Agricultural Investment with the World's First Comprehensive RWA Token Family

Bringing agricultural investment to blockchain, Cropto tokenizes 20 major commodities, making real-world assets accessible, secure, and tradable 24/7

Cropto, the agri-fintech pioneer revolutionizing agricultural investment, is proud to introduce the world's first and most comprehensive Agricultural Real-World Asset (RWA) Token family, enabling seamless, secure, and 24/7 investment in physical agricultural commodities worldwide.

At the core of Cropto's innovation are 20 different tokenized agricultural products, including wheat, corn, barley, hazelnut, olives, cotton, soybeans, and rice. These commodities are carefully stored in secure, independently audited warehouses immediately after harvest without any processing, ensuring real, verifiable assets behind every token.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Cropto enables individuals to invest in agricultural products, much like buying gold or silver, making food commodities accessible to everyone securely, quickly, and transparently.

Cropto Agriculture Tokens are now available through leading centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs) including FameEX, P2B, CoinStore, Bitlo, and CoinTR, enabling easy access to agricultural investments across seven continents and 184 countries. Additionally, Cropto has launched CroptoDEX, the world's first Ethereum-based decentralized exchange exclusively dedicated to agricultural RWA Tokens, where each token corresponds directly to a specific agricultural product.The CroptoDEX platform is currently in beta version.

"All you need to invest in agricultural products, especially wheat, corn, barley, and hazelnut, is Cropto," said Cropto CEO Demir Murat Aksoy. "We provide a platform where anyone can purchase any amount, whether 1 kg (1 token) or as small as 0.001 kg (0.0001 token), anytime and anywhere." he added.

With over 70,000 holders and a transaction volume exceeding $50 million, Cropto has established itself as a true global RWA leader.

In December 2024, Cropto made history by receiving the prestigious Export Champion Award at the Foreign Trade Complex event, organized under the Republic of Turkey's Ministry of Trade and the Turkish Exporters Assembly - Service Exporters' Association.

Cropto was awarded first place in the "Firm Exporting to the Highest Number of Customers (B2C Only)" category, becoming the first crypto asset company globally to receive this honor.

Further solidifying its leadership in agri-tech innovation, Cropto was also honored with the "Excellence Award" at the AgriNext Conference 2024 in Dubai, marking the first blockchain-based award ever granted within the global agricultural sector.

Cropto stands out as the world's first and most comprehensive Agricultural RWA Token family, tokenizing 20 major agricultural commodities that are securely stored post-harvest in audited facilities. Each Cropto token is backed by tangible goods, with publicly available proof-of-reserve reports published quarterly, ensuring complete transparency and trust. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Cropto is globally accessible through seven leading centralized exchanges and its own CroptoDEX platform. By enabling fractional agricultural investment, similar to buying gold or silver, Cropto democratizes access to food commodities, making agricultural investments fast, easy, and accessible 24/7. By expanding the agricultural investor base through blockchain technology, Cropto contributes to more democratic, participatory, and fair price formation in global farm markets. Investors can benefit from dual trading channels: centralized exchanges (CEXs) and CroptoDEX, the world's first Ethereum-based decentralized exchange dedicated to agricultural RWA tokens, offering both maximum flexibility and security.

According to Gartner, 20% of the top 10 global grocers are expected to implement blockchain technology for food traceability and safety by 2025, signalling a significant evolution in agricultural data management (Global AgTech Initiative).

About Cropto

Cropto is an agri-fintech company specializing in the tokenization of real-world agricultural commodities. By bridging traditional agriculture with blockchain innovation, Cropto empowers users to invest in tangible food assets securely and transparently. Through strategic partnerships, strict compliance standards, and groundbreaking technology, Cropto is redefining the agricultural finance landscape, starting with the world's most essential resource: food. Discover the full Cropto Token Family at www.cropto.io

