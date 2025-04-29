The "Insurance Market In Poland 2024-2026, CEE Insurance Series" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest comprehensive report on Poland's insurance sector provides a detailed analysis of the current market structure, recent trends, and premium growth estimates for 2024-2026.
As of H1 2024, Poland, with nearly €19.2 billion in gross written premiums (GWP), accounted for approximately 39% of the total regional premium in Central and Eastern Europe. (CEE14*)
Poland's insurance sector experienced solid premium growth in 2023, with these trends continuing through the first half of 2024. The non-life segment performed particularly well, with premiums increasing by 12% year-on-year in H1 2024. In the life insurance segment, growth was lower but still significant, with premiums rising nearly 5% on an annual basis.
Consistent with long-term trends, a small number of top insurers continue to expand their market share, while the collective share of smaller players is declining. This trend is likely driven by recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and the economies of scale enabling larger insurers to offer more competitive rates.
The mid-term outlook for premium income remains positive. Projections suggest that from 2024 to 2026, the nominal growth of gross written premium (GWP) will remain stable, albeit slightly below historical averages, at approximately 8% for the non-life segment and 5% for the life segment. By 2026, combined life and non-life insurance premiums are expected to exceed PLN 98 billion (EUR 23+ billion).
Key Topics Covered:
Macroeconomic overview
- Executive summary
- Poland Overview and Key Facts, 2024
- Poland in Europe: Number of households vs. wealth, 2023
- Key macroeconomic indicators, 2019-2024F
- Foreign trade statistics, C/A, FDI, 2019-2024F
- Unemployment and salaries/wages, 2019-2024F
- Disposable income in households and income distribution, 2019-2024F; Income distribution 2023
- Consumer confidence index evolution, Jan. 2019 Sep. 2024
- Warsaw Stock Exchange Turnover, Market cap. and indexes, 2019-3Q24
- Banking assets evolution, 2019-3Q24
Insurance market
- Insurance Markets in CEE Size vs. growth matrix, 2022-1H24
- Insurance premiums per capita premiums/GDP penetration CEE comparison, 1H24
- Insurance gross premiums (life/non-life, in PLN), 2020-1H24
- Top 10 insurance groups in Poland by total premium written, 1H24
- Insurance market concentration and Herfindahl-Hirschman Index (life/non-life), 2022 vs. 1H24
- Current and upcoming Insurance M&A transactions in Poland, 2020-1H24
- Own funds for life and non-life insurers, 2020-1H24, SCR coverage ratios, 2022-1H24
Non-life insurance
- Non-life insurance markets in CEE Size vs. growth matrix, 2022-1H24
- Non-life premiums per capita premiums/GDP penetration CEE comparison, 1H24
- Non-life insurance gross and net premium evolution, 2020-1H24
- Top 10 non-life insurance players in Poland, 1H24
- Market shares of top non-life players evolution, 2021-1H24
- Non-life premium by client segment and insurance class (car insurance vs. other), 1H24
- Non-life premium by risk class, 2022-1H24
- Sales channels of non-life insurance, 2021-2023
- Non-life insurers results, technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2023
- Non-life insurance Profitability tree, 2019-2023
- Non-life insurance Claims and expense ratio evolution, 2020-1H24
- Non-life insurance Combined ratio and its elements, 2020-1H24
- Non-life insurance Acquisition costs evolution, 2022-1H24, acquisition cost ratios for individual non-life insurers, 2023
- Network multi-agents: Unilink, CUK, Phinance, Konsultant, Rankomat, ASF, Asist, Conditor, Punkta, DCU etc.
- Comparison websites and online multi-agencies overview, 1H24
- Health Insurance Premium written, Number of insured individuals, Average premium, 2020-1H24
- Car insurance Premium and no. policies evolution, MTPL, Casco, 2020-1H24
- Car insurance Top players in MTPL and in Casco, 2022-1H24
- Car insurance Combined ratio and its elements, MTPL and in Casco, 2022-1H24
- Car insurance Average premium per policy for Casco and TPL, 1Q2018-2Q24
Life insurance
- Life insurance markets in CEE Size vs. growth matrix, 2022-1H24
- Life premiums per capita premiums/GDP penetration CEE comparison, 1H24
- Life insurance gross and net premiums evolution, 2020-1H24
- Top 10 life insurance players in Poland, 1H24
- Market shares of top life players evolution, 2021-1H24
- Life premium by insurance class and segment, 1H24
- Life premium by risk class evolution, 2022-1H24
- Life insurance technical reserves evolution and structure, 2021-1H24
- Sales channels of life insurance, 2022-2023
- Life insurers results, Technical and P&L accounts (waterfall chart), 2023
- Life insurance profitability tree, 2019-2023
- Life insurance acquisition costs evolution, 2022-1H24, acquisition cost ratios for individual life insurers, 2023
Bancassurance
- Bancassurance: Premium written by bank channel (life/non-life), 2021-1H24, data by KNF vs. data by PIU
- Bancassurance: Product/class split in bank channel (life/non-life), 2023
- Bancassurance: Sales of investment-type life products other than unit-linked, 2020-1H24
Top players' profiles
- PZU
- Warta
- ERGO Hestia
Forecast
- Non-life insurance premiums forecast, 2024-2026F
- Life Insurance Premiums Forecast, 2024-2026F
- Notes on Methodology
Companies Featured
- Allianz Zycie Polska S.A.
- Aviva
- Compensa Tunz S.A.Vienna Insurance Group
- Concordia Polska Tuw
- Generali Tu S.A.
- Hdi Asekuracja Tu S.A
- Link4 Tu S.A.
- Metlife
- Mtu Moje Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen
- Nationale Nederlanden Tunz S.A.
- Pzu S.A.
- Pzu Zycie S.A.
- Stu Ergo Hestia S.A.
- Stunz Ergo Hestia S.A.
- Tu Allianz Polska S.A.
- Tu Compensa S.A.
- Tu Europa S.A.
- Tuir Warta S.A.
- Tunz Europa S.A.
- Tunz Warta S.A.
- Uniqa Tu Na Zycie S.A.
- Uniqa Tu S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wovj6s
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429801803/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900