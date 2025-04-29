Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
29.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,290 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2801,57020:11
Dow Jones News
29.04.2025 19:57 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Apr-2025 / 18:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
29 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               29 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      194,884 
Highest price paid per share:         113.80p 
Lowest price paid per share:          111.60p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 112.9299p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,587,114 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,587,114) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      112.9299p                    194,884

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
706              112.20          08:48:40         00334256311TRLO1     XLON 
700              112.80          09:11:50         00334271728TRLO1     XLON 
10               112.80          09:11:50         00334271729TRLO1     XLON 
726              112.60          09:11:53         00334271770TRLO1     XLON 
1030              112.60          09:11:53         00334271766TRLO1     XLON 
2970              112.60          09:11:53         00334271767TRLO1     XLON 
3600              112.60          09:11:53         00334271768TRLO1     XLON 
140              112.80          09:11:55         00334271779TRLO1     XLON 
460              113.80          10:17:28         00334318940TRLO1     XLON 
472              113.80          10:17:28         00334318941TRLO1     XLON 
62               113.80          10:17:28         00334318942TRLO1     XLON 
337              113.80          10:17:28         00334318943TRLO1     XLON 
93               113.80          10:17:28         00334318944TRLO1     XLON 
682              113.60          10:17:28         00334318954TRLO1     XLON 
690              113.40          10:17:28         00334318955TRLO1     XLON 
707              113.00          10:25:34         00334325158TRLO1     XLON 
1471              113.60          10:47:09         00334339859TRLO1     XLON 
718              113.40          10:48:09         00334340942TRLO1     XLON 
398              113.40          11:34:35         00334348099TRLO1     XLON 
330              113.40          11:34:35         00334348100TRLO1     XLON 
868              113.40          11:34:35         00334348101TRLO1     XLON 
715              113.40          11:42:56         00334348532TRLO1     XLON 
50000             113.40          11:53:10         00334348984TRLO1     XLON 
69               113.00          12:02:41         00334349323TRLO1     XLON 
661              113.00          12:02:42         00334349324TRLO1     XLON 
152              113.00          12:03:11         00334349339TRLO1     XLON 
190              113.00          12:03:22         00334349354TRLO1     XLON 
600              112.80          12:28:18         00334349876TRLO1     XLON 
123              112.80          12:28:18         00334349877TRLO1     XLON 
688              113.00          13:30:52         00334352259TRLO1     XLON 
73               113.00          13:31:06         00334352273TRLO1     XLON 
146              113.00          13:31:06         00334352274TRLO1     XLON 
294              113.00          13:31:06         00334352275TRLO1     XLON 
258              113.00          13:31:06         00334352276TRLO1     XLON 
50000             113.00          13:39:26         00334352491TRLO1     XLON 
718              113.00          13:40:37         00334352532TRLO1     XLON 
695              112.80          14:02:35         00334353211TRLO1     XLON 
310              112.60          14:03:54         00334353316TRLO1     XLON 
41               112.60          14:03:54         00334353317TRLO1     XLON 
400              112.60          14:03:54         00334353318TRLO1     XLON 
328              112.60          14:04:22         00334353406TRLO1     XLON 
772              112.60          14:04:22         00334353404TRLO1     XLON 
1636              112.60          14:04:22         00334353405TRLO1     XLON 
225              112.60          14:15:53         00334354177TRLO1     XLON 
679              112.80          14:26:06         00334354546TRLO1     XLON 
275              112.80          14:37:58         00334355053TRLO1     XLON 
455              112.80          14:37:58         00334355054TRLO1     XLON 
684              112.60          14:47:12         00334355545TRLO1     XLON 
1367              112.60          14:47:12         00334355549TRLO1     XLON 
820              112.80          14:47:12         00334355546TRLO1     XLON 
334              112.80          14:47:12         00334355547TRLO1     XLON 
684              112.60          14:47:12         00334355548TRLO1     XLON 
4000              112.60          14:47:12         00334355550TRLO1     XLON 
484              112.60          14:47:12         00334355551TRLO1     XLON 
1696              112.60          14:47:13         00334355552TRLO1     XLON 
308              112.80          14:47:13         00334355553TRLO1     XLON 
820              112.80          14:47:13         00334355554TRLO1     XLON 
312              113.00          14:56:21         00334356190TRLO1     XLON 
985              112.60          14:56:55         00334356223TRLO1     XLON 
728              112.60          15:00:01         00334356459TRLO1     XLON 
636              112.60          15:00:01         00334356460TRLO1     XLON 
199              112.60          15:00:01         00334356461TRLO1     XLON 
900              112.60          15:00:01         00334356462TRLO1     XLON 
1837              112.60          15:00:01         00334356463TRLO1     XLON 
600              112.60          15:00:01         00334356464TRLO1     XLON 
663              112.60          15:00:01         00334356465TRLO1     XLON 
1527              112.60          15:00:01         00334356466TRLO1     XLON 
2190              112.60          15:00:01         00334356467TRLO1     XLON 
1810              112.60          15:00:01         00334356468TRLO1     XLON 
2190              112.60          15:00:01         00334356469TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.