Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Apr-2025 / 19:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 April 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 23 April 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 46,436 Highest price paid per share: 108.20p Lowest price paid per share: 104.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.3053p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,945,922 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,945,922) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 106.3053p 46,436

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 738 105.00 09:09:00 00333387452TRLO1 XLON 737 105.00 09:13:46 00333390108TRLO1 XLON 736 104.40 09:13:54 00333390175TRLO1 XLON 780 104.40 09:21:40 00333393516TRLO1 XLON 206 104.80 09:29:25 00333396718TRLO1 XLON 861 104.80 09:29:25 00333396719TRLO1 XLON 796 105.00 09:31:53 00333397623TRLO1 XLON 794 104.80 09:38:22 00333400010TRLO1 XLON 737 105.60 10:30:37 00333416755TRLO1 XLON 355 105.60 10:32:55 00333417608TRLO1 XLON 442 105.60 10:32:55 00333417609TRLO1 XLON 9000 105.50 10:57:18 00333426332TRLO1 XLON 16700 106.60 14:22:00 00333434642TRLO1 XLON 1610 106.20 14:30:43 00333435387TRLO1 XLON 6000 106.55 14:55:10 00333438397TRLO1 XLON 777 108.20 15:16:26 00333440250TRLO1 XLON 1568 108.20 15:16:27 00333440257TRLO1 XLON 773 108.20 15:25:40 00333440853TRLO1 XLON 471 107.80 15:59:41 00333443247TRLO1 XLON 309 107.80 16:00:35 00333443416TRLO1 XLON 471 107.80 16:00:35 00333443417TRLO1 XLON 775 108.20 16:03:51 00333443939TRLO1 XLON 800 108.20 16:16:01 00333444523TRLO1 XLON

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

