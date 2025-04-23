Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
23.04.25
15:29 Uhr
1,210 Euro
+0,060
+5,22 %
Dow Jones News
23.04.2025 20:39 Uhr
93 Leser
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Apr-2025 / 19:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
23 April 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               23 April 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      46,436 
Highest price paid per share:         108.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          104.40p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 106.3053p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 314,945,922 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (314,945,922) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      106.3053p                    46,436

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
738              105.00          09:09:00         00333387452TRLO1     XLON 
737              105.00          09:13:46         00333390108TRLO1     XLON 
736              104.40          09:13:54         00333390175TRLO1     XLON 
780              104.40          09:21:40         00333393516TRLO1     XLON 
206              104.80          09:29:25         00333396718TRLO1     XLON 
861              104.80          09:29:25         00333396719TRLO1     XLON 
796              105.00          09:31:53         00333397623TRLO1     XLON 
794              104.80          09:38:22         00333400010TRLO1     XLON 
737              105.60          10:30:37         00333416755TRLO1     XLON 
355              105.60          10:32:55         00333417608TRLO1     XLON 
442              105.60          10:32:55         00333417609TRLO1     XLON 
9000              105.50          10:57:18         00333426332TRLO1     XLON 
16700             106.60          14:22:00         00333434642TRLO1     XLON 
1610              106.20          14:30:43         00333435387TRLO1     XLON 
6000              106.55          14:55:10         00333438397TRLO1     XLON 
777              108.20          15:16:26         00333440250TRLO1     XLON 
1568              108.20          15:16:27         00333440257TRLO1     XLON 
773              108.20          15:25:40         00333440853TRLO1     XLON 
471              107.80          15:59:41         00333443247TRLO1     XLON 
309              107.80          16:00:35         00333443416TRLO1     XLON 
471              107.80          16:00:35         00333443417TRLO1     XLON 
775              108.20          16:03:51         00333443939TRLO1     XLON 
800              108.20          16:16:01         00333444523TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  384227 
EQS News ID:  2122796 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2122796&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2025 14:04 ET (18:04 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.