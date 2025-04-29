Manufacturing Leaders Converge in Nashville for The ASSEMBLY Show South, Quality Show, and Adhesives in Action

Industry Events to Rebrand as Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) in 2026

From April 15-17, thousands of manufacturing professionals gathered at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN, for three premier co-located events: The ASSEMBLY Show South, The Quality Show, and Adhesives in Action. The dynamic three-day event highlighted the latest technologies, processes, and innovations driving the future of manufacturing and production automation across the southern United States.

With a bustling expo floor, robust conference programming, and a palpable spirit of collaboration, the events attracted engineers, plant managers, operations executives, and product developers from a wide range of industries. Highlights included:

Live Equipment Demonstrations : Attendees experienced live machinery and technology demonstrations from leading suppliers in assembly, quality control, and bonding. Featured exhibitors included Platinum Sponsor Promess ; Gold Sponsor Deltek ; Silver Sponsors Atlas Copco, Desoutter Industrial Tools, and Intellect ; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, UJIGAMI by Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America .

Educational Sessions and Keynotes : Industry leaders addressed critical challenges in automation, workforce development, quality management, and sustainability. The conference opened with a keynote presentation by Eric Jefferies, President of the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), who shared insights on how a digital-first approach is transforming quality standards in aerospace, space, and defense.

Networking and Innovation Showcases: Attendees connected through panel discussions and networking events. A special feature from FIRST in Tennessee included four student robotics teams from across the state demonstrating the robots they designed, built, and programmed as part of the FIRST© Inspires program.

Award Highlights:

Before the keynote, Darryl Seland, Editorial Director of Quality Magazine, presented the Quality Awards:

Plant of the Year: Shawn Pereira, CEO, Spectrum Custom Packaging

Rookie of the Year: Attrayee Chakraborty, Quality Systems Engineer, Analog Devices

Professional of the Year: Dr. Ben Tomic, Quality Leader, Bombardier Aviation

In addition, John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief of ASSEMBLY Magazine, announced the Best in Show Award winners. The program featured new products that the magazine editors selected. Attendees voted throughout the event, and the following companies were announced as the winners:

1st place winner: PICO MES for their no-code software platform for small and mid-sized manufacturers, which engineers can use to create digital work instructions. 2nd place winner: MS Ultrasonic Technology LLC for their MS sonxTOP Membrane, which punches and seals the membrane to a plastic housing, in one step, in less than 2 seconds. 3rd place winner: Effecto for their Flexible Smart Gripper (FSG), which can pick and place parts in myriad shapes and sizes.

During the event's keynote, Bill DeYoe, Group Publisher at BNP Media, announced an exciting evolution: beginning in 2026, these three flagship manufacturing events will merge into a single, unified platform - the Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX). Launching March 25-26, 2026, at the Music City Center in Nashville, MAX will combine The ASSEMBLY Show South, The Quality Show, and Adhesives in Action to create a comprehensive experience for professionals across the manufacturing spectrum. MAX will also incorporate elements from BNP Media's Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN) and Packaging Strategies, broadening its scope and relevance across the industry.

"The strategy behind MAX reflects our vision for a unified, future-forward platform that mirrors the interconnected nature of modern manufacturing. By integrating the trusted voices of ASSEMBLY, QUALITY, ASI, ISHN, and Packaging Strategies, we're creating a central hub for innovation and collaboration - a place where silos are broken down, and real progress is made," said DeYoe. "This evolution empowers us to serve engineering, manufacturing, and operations professionals in a deeper, more integrated way. Breaking down silos isn't just a strategic goal - it's essential for driving meaningful progress. True innovation happens when these disciplines collaborate, share insights, and work in sync. MAX is designed to be that catalyst - a space where integrated thinking leads to smarter, more agile, and more resilient outcomes for the entire manufacturing ecosystem."

Nearly 100 companies have already taken booth space for the rebranded Manufacturing & Automation eXchange (MAX) which will feature a curated expo experience with interactive demonstrations. A key innovation for MAX will be Learning Hubs- fast-paced, 15-minute sessions hosted right on the show floor to address real-world manufacturing challenges. From robotics to quality to safety, MAX is engineered to deliver hands-on learning, problem-solving, and industry connections. For more information on exhibiting or attending, visit https://www.manufacturingandautomationexchange.com/.

BNP Media owns and produces the trade shows and conferences. It is a leading B2B media company serving more than 60 industries through magazines, custom media, digital products, webinars, events, and market research. Learn more at www.bnpmedia.com. BNP Media also produces The ASSEMBLY Show, which takes place October 21-23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

