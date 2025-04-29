Intelligent Waves' Shadow, an Autonomous Pen-Testing Platform, Was Recognized as the 2025 Global InfoSec Awards' Trailblazing Cyber Defense Solution of the Year

We are honored to receive this recognition for Shadow as a trailblazer and innovator for cyber defense," said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. "This award underscores IW's commitment to innovation and our mission to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that meet the evolving needs of our government and enterprise clients."

Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading tech integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, today announced that its innovative cyber defense solution, SHADOW, which offers autonomous penetration testing, was honored as the Trailblazing Autonomous Penetration Testing Platform of the Year by The Global Infosec Awards 2025 competition, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine during the RSA Conference 2025.

Intelligent Waves' (IW) Shadow, an autonomous pen-testing platform, was recognized as the 2025 Global InfoSec Awards' Trailblazing Cyber Defense Solution of the Year.

IW's Shadow revolutionizes cybersecurity by delivering continuous, autonomous penetration testing. Unlike traditional periodic assessments, Shadow operates in real time, simulating adversarial attacks without human intervention. It identifies and prioritizes vulnerabilities across on-premise, cloud, and identity infrastructures, enabling organizations to strengthen their security posture proactively. The Global InfoSec Awards recognize cybersecurity companies that demonstrate innovation and leadership. Shadow's ability to autonomously conduct penetration tests and provide actionable insights sets it apart in the industry.

We are honored to receive this recognition for Shadow as a trailblazer and innovator for cyber defense," said Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves. "This award underscores IW's commitment to innovation and our mission to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that meet the evolving needs of our government and enterprise clients."

For more information about Shadow and Intelligent Waves' cybersecurity solutions, visit https://intelligentwaves.com/shadow/

About Intelligent Waves (IW)

Intelligent Waves (IW) delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the information technology industry's best ideas, products, and services.

