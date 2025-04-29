Chef Marisel Salazar Shares Ways to Celebrate Race Day with Traditions, Flair, and Style on TipsOnTV

The Secret Ingredients for Creating an Unforgettable 'Derby Day' or Brunch

Spring's premier racing event is renowned for its exhilarating two-minute sprint, marking a cherished tradition celebrated with spirited races, stylish hats, refreshing cocktails, and delectable themed treats. For those hosting gatherings during this festive occasion or any springtime event, Marisel Salazar offers invaluable insights to elevate the celebration.

Derby Party Ideas

Chef Marisel share her idea for a derby party.

Marisel Salazar is a bilingual, Latinx food writer, recipe developer, and on-camera host based in New York City. Salazar is also the author of the cookbook Latin-ish: More Than 100 Recipes Celebrating American Latino Cuisines, which showcases her passion for Latin-inspired dishes and has received acclaim from various publications. Her diverse background and culinary expertise make her a go-to source for hosting tips that blend tradition with flair and style.

CREATE A FESTIVE PARTY ATMOSPHERE

Get creative and crafty. Celebrate the Race Day in style with the Cricut Maker 4, which is twice as fast as previous models and can cut over 300 materials. With Cricut, it's easy to craft custom hats and accessories like festive Derby hats. The Cricut Maker 4 is ideal for designing personalized party favors or adding unique touches to decor. Upload and cut designs or choose from the easy-to-learn Cricut Design Space library, which features over one million images and licensed designs. The Cricut Maker 4 brings Derby-day visions to life.

PREPARING FOR DERBY DAY

There's an amazing app that helps with planning a Derby party or crafting the perfect race-day outfit. Cricut Design Space - the all-in-one creative hub - is fun, easy, and user-friendly. The app connects seamlessly to all Cricut cutting machines and offers the tools to design, customize, and create with ease. Use it to craft bright springtime decorations, fun party favors, and even outfits for the kids. The Cricut Maker 4 is available at Cricut.com and most major retailers.

A FUN SNACK FOR A DERBY MENU

Natural Delights Medjool Dates are the perfect all-natural sugar alternative to elevate Derby party recipes-from simple to sophisticated, such as a date compote with Vidalia onion, espresso, and coriander. The flavor is umami, sweet, and savory. Espresso deepens the flavor while coriander adds an herbal note. These dates are packed with essential vitamins, antioxidants, and sustainable energy, making them an ideal race-day snack that tastes great and helps keep energy levels up. Natural Delights products are available at local grocery stores or online at Amazon. For more information, visit www.naturaldelights.com.

SOMETHING FOR A BUFFET

Serving unique foods is another great way to elevate a Derby Day or spring party. Medjool Date Strips with Tajín offer a fun and flavorful twist on traditional Derby fare. Sweet, spicy, and with a touch of salt, they win the Triple Crown for flavor. Grazing boards are always a crowd favorite - and this one belongs in the winner's circle. Featuring zesty Tajín Date Strips, Spanish-cured lomo, and a mix of tropical fruits, this platter is sure to steal the spotlight.

