Squamish, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Celerity Craft Inc. ("Celerity" or the "Company") today confirmed that three customers have executed agreements to reserve the inaugural production slots for the Company's Dynamic Air Cushion Vessel ("DACV"). These commitments validate early market appetite for high-efficiency, zero-emission marine transport and precede the public reservation portal opening in May 2025. Full allocation procedures will be published on Celerity's website closer to that date.

Celerity has produced a dozen prototypes, providing frequent performance data that accelerates scale-up engineering. The forthcoming 5.7 m proof-of-concept craft is scheduled to enter sea trials this summer, feeding directly into the first 11.9 m, 12-passenger vessel.

The DACV architecture employs a pressurized air cushion beneath the hulls to achieve lift and thrust, effectively reducing hydrodynamic drag and enhancing efficiency.

Development outlook

The program continues progressing toward first customer deliveries in 2027, aligning with Transport Canada's Green Shipping Corridor framework and the International Maritime Organization's 2030-2040 emissions checkpoints.

"Continuous prototyping lets us mature the design at a cadence rarely seen in marine engineering, shortening the path from concept to customer vessel," said Xavier Bernard, Head of Technology & Engineering.

"Securing three slots before public access shows tangible demand for Celerity's technology. We look forward to welcoming additional users and moving toward full-rate manufacturing," added Olen Vanderleeden, Chief Commercial Officer.

"I've long had a personal interest in hovercraft and found Celerity's concept intriguing. I'm eager to learn more about their progress and upcoming milestones, and to explore how their platform can be configured to meet our specific needs," said Fraser Hall, technology investor and entrepreneur.

About Celerity Craft

Celerity Craft is a marine technology company based in Squamish, British Columbia, developing a scalable platform powered by Dynamic Air Cushion Vehicle (DACV) technology. This platform integrates advanced lift and thrust to reduce hydrodynamic drag, enabling high-speed, energy-efficient, and zero-emission marine transportation. With a focus on intellectual property development, Celerity Craft aims to transform marine mobility across various sectors, including passenger transport, defense, logistics and consumers.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including expected development timelines and commercial plans. Such statements reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Except as required by law, Celerity disclaims any intention or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

