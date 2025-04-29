The Q1 Form 941 Deadline is Here! TaxBandits Offers a Reliable Solution for Last-Minute Filing

Businesses and tax professionals can meet the April 30, 2025 Form 941 deadline easily with TaxBandits' simplified filing, Ready Return, and exclusive savings.

The deadline for filing Form 941 for the first quarter of 2025 and depositing tax liability is April 30, 2025. Employers are advised to file Form 941 before the deadline to avoid penalties and stay compliant.

TaxBandits, an IRS-authorized e-file provider and industry leader in tax compliance solutions, offers a comprehensive platform designed to simplify Form 941 filing for businesses and tax professionals.

Ready Return Option for Faster 941 Filing

TaxBandits now offers the " Ready Return " feature, designed to simplify the filing process even further. Using information from previously filed 941 forms, the Q1 2025 Form 941 is pre-filled and ready for review and submission, helping businesses file 941 in just a few minutes.

Time-Saving Features For 941 Filing

In addition to Ready Return and bundle savings, TaxBandits offers several other features to make 941 filing even easier:

Zero Reporting : Employers can quickly file with zero tax liability if no wages or taxes were reported during the quarter.

Support for Attachments : TaxBandits supports additional forms such as 941 Schedule B , Form 8974, and Form 8453-EMP at no additional cost.

941 Corrections : Employers can easily e-file Form 941-X through TaxBandits to correct previously filed Form 941 returns.

Flexible Tax Payment Options : Employers can pay any balance due using credit or debit cards, Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS), check or money order, or the Electronic Funds Withdrawal (EFW).

Free Retransmission: If a Form 941 return is rejected by the IRS due to errors, TaxBandits offers a free retransmission option.

Exclusive Savings with Flexible Pricing Options

To help businesses save on their filing fees, TaxBandits has introduced exclusive bundle pricing options. These options allow businesses to prepay for annual filings and save moreon their filing fees compared to regular pricing. Learn more

Features to Simplify 941 Filing for Tax Professionals

TaxBandits is built to support CPAs, EROs, Reporting Agents, and Payroll Providers with smart tools that make Form 941 filing faster and more efficient.

Bulk upload data using an Excel template: Tax professionals can eliminate the hassle of manual entries by using our bulk upload template for filing multiple 941s in minutes.

Team collaboration made easy: Tax pros can invite team members and assign specific filing roles to complete the filing.

Multi e-sign support: Once the 941 forms are prepared, tax pros can send e-sign requests on Form 8453-EMP or Form 8879-EMP to multiple clients. Once the clients' e-sign, tax pros can e-sign them all at once.

Volume-based pricing: The more returns filed, the more savings are unlocked. TaxBandits rewards high-volume filing with competitive, tiered pricing.

Employers and tax professionals are encouraged to take advantage of these new pricing options and filing features to meet the upcoming Form 941 deadline quickly and efficiently.

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Form 1099, Form W2, Form 940, Form 941 , 1095-B, 1095-C, and W-9, serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

