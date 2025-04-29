BHG Financial Donates $5,000 to Franklin County Flood Relief to Aid Disaster Relief in Kentucky

BHG Financial , the leader in small business and unsecured personal loans and creator of one of the largest community bank networks in the country, announced today that it had donated $5,000 to the Franklin County Flood Relief Fund to help aid in the disaster relief in Kentucky.

BHG Financial donated through banking partner Traditional Bank, which is matching all donation amounts up to a $15,000 corporate match at the end of the campaign. The funds go to aid those living and working in Frankfort and Franklin County, Kentucky.

"We are proud to support our partners and the communities we serve, especially during the challenging times caused by these disasters," Al Crawford, CEO and co-founder of BHG Financial, said. "We are also grateful for the opportunity to help the people of Kentucky with supplies and other essentials as they work to rebuild from the floods."

For more information about the campaign, or to donate, visit https://traditionalbank.com/disaster-relief .

About BHG Financial?

BHG Financial is a national leader in providing financial solutions to American consumers and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has originated over $18.5 billion in loans, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With customizable financing, a simplified process, longer loan terms, and personalized service, the BHG Financial approach to lending helps set the company apart in the market. BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to more than 1,600 national banks that are members of its Institutional Network, one of the largest in the country. Members have access to the BHG Financial state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and premium regulatory services. BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. For more information, visit ? bhgfinancial.com/ .

SOURCE: BHG Financial

