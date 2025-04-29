Vero Finance Technologies: Vero Launches Major Platform Enhancements to Streamline Asset Finance

Vero Technologies, the leading provider of digital infrastructure for floor plan lending, today announced a series of powerful product feature releases designed to deepen automation, improve data-driven decisioning, and enhance partner connectivity across the lending ecosystem.

These new capabilities reflect Vero's mission to modernize high-velocity commercial lending through digital-first workflows and embedded risk management.

Key Feature Releases

Internal Title Management System (OKR-Aligned)

A robust title lifecycle management system has been launched, empowering lenders to monitor, track, and reconcile vehicle titles in a centralized dashboard. Designed to meet both regulatory and operational objectives, this system enhances internal control and audit readiness.

Auto Refloor Capability

Reflooring has been automated with built-in logic to trigger approvals, reallocations, and loan refreshes. This supports higher asset turnover while maintaining disciplined credit oversight.

Dynamic Dealer Application

The dealer onboarding process now includes enhanced automation and dynamic configuration. Improvements provide a more intuitive, real-time experience for dealers and credit teams - cutting underwriting times and improving conversion.

Third-Party Integrations: Carfax, TransUnion, Experian, Middesk

Vero now offers direct API integrations with leading data providers to support real-time vehicle verification, credit decisioning, and title status reporting. These integrations significantly reduce manual steps and provide better underwriting precision.

Dynamic Payment Release System

A smart disbursement engine enables conditional payment releases based on funding milestones, title events, or curtailment status - aligning disbursements with true risk exposure.

12th Tech Audit Integration

Automated audit data from 12th Tech now feeds directly into Vero's risk dashboard, closing the loop between on-site inspections and funding approvals.

Dealer Bands & Partner Feature Management

Lenders can now configure partner-specific rules and product tiers. Customizable "dealer bands" allow for differentiated loan terms, curtailment schedules, and event-driven workflows.

Streamlined Workflows for Loan Funding, Payment, and Release

New end-to-end workflows now connect all stages of lending - from application to loan funding to repayment - through automated rules and digital validation.

Empowering Lenders with Precision and Control

"These features reflect our commitment to giving lenders unparalleled transparency, operational efficiency, and control over their portfolios," said Bradley, VP of Product at Vero. "As asset financing evolves, so must the tools that power it. Vero is building the infrastructure to support embedded, compliant, and scalable lending models."

About Vero Technologies

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance. Built to serve wholesale lenders, OEMs, captives, and specialty finance providers, Vero delivers end-to-end solutions that span credit, servicing, title management, audit reconciliation, and risk monitoring. With its modular architecture and deep servicing expertise, Vero enables clients to launch, scale, and modernize lending programs - without the overhead.

To explore the new site and learn more about Vero's solutions, visit: www.vero-technologies.com

Contact: Frank Paleno, frank@vero-technologies.com, +17343550973

