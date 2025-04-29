SOT109 (targeting cadherin-17) exhibits potent efficacy and a favorable safety profile in preclinical models of colorectal cancer; currently in IND-enabling stage with IND filing anticipated in 2026

SOT106 (targeting LRRC15) exhibits robust preclinical efficacy in mesenchymal tumors, including broad subset of sarcomas

SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company owned by PPF Group, this week presented preclinical data on two of its leading antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidates, SOT109 and SOT106, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

Preclinical data on SOT109 (anti-CDH17 ADC) and SOT106 (anti-LRRC15 ADC) demonstrate strong anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles across multiple tumor models, supporting their potential as groundbreaking ADC therapies for various solid tumor types.

SOT109 is tailored to be a best-in-class ADC exploiting the highly promising target of CDH17 for treatment of gastrointestinal cancers including colorectal cancer (CRC), where unmet need remains very high. ADCs have shown limited clinical success in CRC to date largely due to a lack of ideal target antigens. CDH17 is a highly promising target antigen homogenously overexpressed in more than 90% of CRC and abundantly expressed in other GI cancers. Its expression in normal adult tissues is largely restricted to the GI tract, reducing the risk of off-target toxicity. SOT109 utilizes a proprietary, highly internalizing and fully human antibody combined with Synaffix B.V.'s leading ADC technology platform. Both the antibody and the epitope it is targeting, as well as the linker/payload design, have been selected to maximize its efficacy and safety.

SOTIO's poster presentation on SOT109 showed the following:

SOT109 exhibited potent efficacy, producing significant and sustained tumor regressions in several in vivo colorectal tumor models, including cell-derived and patient-derived xenografts.

colorectal tumor models, including cell-derived and patient-derived xenografts. The doses tested in these studies were well tolerated in mice, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed. Subsequent studies in non-human primates confirmed a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile.

SOT106, leveraging LigaChem Biosciences' clinically validated ConjuAll ADC platform for tumor-specific MMAE release, is a potentially best-in-class ADC for the clinically-validated target LRRC15. SOTIO's oral presentation on SOT106 showed the following:

SOT106 demonstrated exceptional efficacy in an LRRC15 low-expressing patient-derived xenograft model of pediatric osteosarcoma, achieving significant tumor regression where a first-generation LRRC15-targeting ADC benchmark therapy was ineffective. This further supports its therapeutic potential across a broad range of target expression levels.

Complete responses and potent antitumor efficacy were also observed across a range of other models where LRRC15 is expressed directly on tumor cells, including multiple subtypes of soft tissue sarcoma, a therapy-resistant non-small-cell lung cancer model, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

SOT106 displays a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile, good stability in vivo, and a high therapeutic index.

"The data we presented at AACR this week highlights the strength of our next-generation ADCs by addressing areas of high unmet need in oncology," said Martin Steegmaier, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at SOTIO. "SOT109 continues to show excellent tolerability and strong anti-tumor activity across multiple preclinical models of colorectal cancer, while SOT106 offers a novel precision approach with broad applicability in LRRC15 sarcomas and other solid tumors. These findings mark important progress in our pipeline and reinforce our commitment to developing highly differentiated ADCs for difficult to treat solid tumors."

Presentation materials will be available here after the presentation concludes.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The company is advancing an innovative pipeline of mono- and bispecific solid tumor ADC programs at various stages of preclinical development. The SOTIO pipeline also includes two clinical-stage programs: BOXR1030, a metabolically-enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors; and SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250429094967/en/

Contacts:

Company contact:

Richard Kapsa

Head of Communication

T: (+420) 224 174 448

M: (+420) 603 280 971

kapsa@sotio.com

Media contact:

Lisa Raffensperger

Ten Bridge Communications

M: +1 (617) 575-2647

lisa@tenbridgecommunications.com