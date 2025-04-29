esp, Inc.: Extra Special People Launches New Brand: SEEABILITY

Extra Special People, Inc. (esp), a growing nonprofit dedicated to creating transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families, proudly announces the launch of its newest initiative: SEEABILITY.

Laura and Lily

Laura Hope Whitaker and Lily Moore, Everyday Collection creators for SEEABILITY

SEEABILITY exists to shift perspectives, championing a world where ability is seen and celebrated. Through vibrant, limited-time merchandise collections, SEEABILITY partners with global influencers and employs individuals with disabilities, creating new opportunities for purpose and shifted perspectives. One hundred percent of profits fund esp's life-changing programs for individuals with disabilities.

SEEABILITY helps expand esp's mission by creating more pathways for individuals with disabilities to find purpose and community through employment and storytelling. It builds upon esp's long-standing programs like Java Joy, afternoon programming, and summer camp, which provide transformative experiences for every person, every day, of every ability.

"At esp, one of our core values is activating the abilities of all," said Laura Hope Whitaker, visionary of SEEABILITY and CEO of esp. "The SEEABILITY brand brings this to life, shining a light on the strengths we all possess and encouraging everyone to see ability in every interaction. This isn't just a brand - it's a movement to shift the focus from perceived weaknesses to celebrated strengths. Every purchase made through the SEEABILITY shop not only helps spread this message but also creates sustainable income for esp. With a mascot goldendoodle, we envision a world that sees you the way your dog sees you!"

How SEEABILITY Works

SEEABILITY brings people together through a unique model:

Influencers Join: Purpose-driven social influencers are invited to partner with an individual with disabilities, creating a new and exciting job opportunity for the esp participant. Co-Creation: Together, they design 3-4 exclusive merchandise pieces for their unique SEEABILITY collection that celebrates belonging, kindness, and connection. Shared Experience: Influencers and participants enjoy a transformative community experience, captured on film. Impact & Awareness: Their stories are shared on the SEEABILITY Watchcast, social media, and through the growing SEEABILITY community @SeeAbilityShop.

Every design tells a story. Every purchase fuels esp's transformative mission. Products are fulfilled by adults with disabilities - known as the JOYfillment Crew - giving meaningful employment to individuals who pack orders, prepare shipments, and spread joy across communities.

The Inaugural Everyday Collection Is Now Available at SeeAbilityShop.com

Created by: Lily D. Moore (@LilyDMooreOfficial) & Laura Hope Whitaker (@LauraHopeWhitaker)

The first-ever SEEABILITY collection is a joyful collaboration between actress, model, and disabilities champion Lily D. Moore and esp CEO and noted public speaker Laura Hope Whitaker.

Known for her trailblazing work in entertainment and her passion for inclusivity, Lily partnered with Laura, a longtime advocate for individuals with disabilities, to design the Everyday Collection. This limited-edition drop features t-shirts, hoodies, hats, water bottles, and more - each piece designed to celebrate ability, spark connection, and spread kindness.

"I'm thrilled to be part of SEEABILITY because, at our core, we all want to be truly seen. Every purchase helps fund jobs and spread kindness," said Lily D. Moore, actress with Down syndrome and proud spokesperson.

The Everyday Collection is available now at SeeAbilityShop.com. Collection quantities are always limited, making them extra special and unique.

A Thought-provoking Tagline for a Powerful Movement

SEEABILITY'S playful yet powerful tagline, "What if the world could see you the way your dog sees you?," invites everyone to view others with the same unconditional love and optimism. Inspired by this vision, Whitaker's family adopted SeeMore, a mini golden doodle who serves as the brand's mascot and therapy dog in training, spreading joy at esp events and programs. You can also find him making appearances on the SEEABILITY Watchcast.

How to Get Involved!

Become a SEEABILITY insider by joining the SEE SQUAD - where purpose meets style! Squad members receive early access to new collections, special promotions, and behind-the-scenes updates. Help us share SEEABILITY far and wide as we build a world where every ability is seen and celebrated.

About esp

Founded in 1986, Extra Special People, Inc. (esp) began with a simple summer camp for children with disabilities. Today, esp operates in four communities, serving over 1,200 families through wrap-around programs and services that provide support, purpose, and belonging for individuals of all abilities.

Learn more: https://www.espyouandme.org

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tHDpVxIGp8

See Ability Everyday Collection

Group shot of individuals wearing the collection

