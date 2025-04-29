U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported a quarterly Net Loss of $2.1 million or a loss of $0.38 per share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to Net Income of $1.3 million or $0.23 earnings per share for the same quarter of 2024. There was $3.1 million of Provision for Credit Losses recognized during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to none recognized for the same quarter last year. However, the Bank had an Income Tax Benefit of $1.1 million during this quarter, primarily due to an adjustment to the Deferred Tax Assets Valuation Allowance.

At March 31, 2025, Total Assets were $441.9 million, a decrease of $152.7 million or 25.7% from $594.7 million at March 31, 2024. Net Loans were $359.4 million at March 31, 2025, decreasing by $97.0 million or 21.3% from $456.4 million at March 31, 2024. Total Deposits decreased by $91.6 million or 19.3% to $383.4 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $474.9 million a year earlier.

The charge-offs of commercial-equipment loans declined to $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $18.2 million during the first quarter of 2024. Furthermore, the Bank had commercial-equipment loans recoveries of $392 thousand during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $102 thousand of recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2024. However, the Bank experienced charge-offs of other loan types totaling $4.0 million during the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a $3.7 million impairment of a $6.2 million commercial real estate loan, which has been on non-accrual status since the fourth quarter of 2024.

The total non-accrual balance was $10.2 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to $11.0 million at December 31, 2024. The nonperforming assets to total assets was 2.31% at March 31, 2025 compared to 2.11% at December 31, 2024. This ratio increased from the prior quarter due to the decrease in Total Assets, as there were no nonperforming assets other than the non-accrual loans.

The Bank's capital ratios were 5.98%, 7.76% and 9.01% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of March 31, 2025, increasing from 5.60%, 7.53% and 8.80%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. The Bank was "adequately capitalized" per the regulatory guidelines as of March 31, 2025.

"The first quarter 2025 results did not improve as much as we would have liked due to the impairment of a single, large hotel loan," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon. "However, because of our continued deleveraging efforts, the regulatory capital ratios still improved. Also, we had more recoveries this quarter thanks to the efforts of the Credit staff."

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses, the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) Mar-25 Dec-24 Mar-24 Mar-24 Mar-24 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD $ Var % Var Interest Income $ 6,643 $ 7,165 $ 9,285 $ (2,642 ) (28.5 %) Interest Expense 3,906 4,643 4,698 (792 ) (16.9 %) Net Interest Income 2,737 2,522 4,587 (1,850 ) (40.3 %) Provision for Credit Losses 3,104 5,801 - 3,104 - Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales - - - - 100.0 % Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 123 141 184 (61 ) (33.2 %) Other Non-interest Income 156 184 185 (29 ) (15.7 %) Non-interest Income 279 325 369 (90 ) (24.4 %) Salaries & Benefits 1,628 1,629 1,989 (361 ) (18.1 %) Occupancy Expense 201 193 192 9 4.7 % Other Expense 1,249 1,238 1,184 65 5.5 % Non-interest Expense 3,078 3,060 3,365 (287 ) (8.5 %) Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (3,166 ) (6,014 ) 1,591 (4,757 ) (299.0 %) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (1,093 ) 10,543 322 (1,415 ) (439.4 %) Net Income (Loss) $ (2,073 ) $ (16,557 ) $ 1,269 $ (3,342 ) (263.4 %) Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,477 5,477 5,476 1 Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.38 ) $ (3.02 ) $ 0.23 $ (0.61 )

Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Mar-25 Dec-24 Mar-24 Mar-24 Mar-24 (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End $ Var % Var Cash and Due from Banks $ 22,564 $ 61,684 $ 46,495 $ (23,931 ) (51.5 %) Investments 47,090 48,511 52,355 (5,265 ) (10.1 %) Loans Held for Sale - - 6,110 (6,110 ) (100.0 %) Gross Loans 366,427 395,768 471,081 (104,654 ) (22.2 %) Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans (6,991 ) (9,620 ) (14,634 ) 7,643 (52.2 %) Net Loans 359,436 386,148 456,447 (97,011 ) (21.3 %) Fixed Assets 5,791 5,936 6,268 (477 ) (7.6 %) Deferred Tax Assets 13,180 12,542 6,953 6,227 89.6 % Valuation Allowance (11,709 ) (12,014 ) - (11,709 ) (100.0 %) Net Deferred Tax Assets 1,471 528 6,953 (5,482 ) (78.8 %) Other Assets 5,585 19,512 20,076 (14,491 ) (72.2 %) Total Assets $ 441,937 $ 522,319 $ 594,704 $ (152,767 ) (25.7 %) Checking $ 72,303 $ 76,165 $ 95,698 $ (23,395 ) (24.4 %) NOW 5,984 5,739 13,025 (7,041 ) (54.1 %) Money Market 79,451 124,530 151,058 (71,607 ) (47.4 %) Savings 5,232 6,184 7,468 (2,236 ) (29.9 %) Certificates of Deposit 220,382 226,984 207,696 12,686 6.1 % Total Deposits 383,352 439,602 474,945 (91,593 ) (19.3 %) Borrowed Funds 29,000 50,000 52,000 (23,000 ) (44.2 %) ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure 68 65 2,256 (2,188 ) 100.0 % Other Liabilities 1,810 2,721 3,039 (1,229 ) (40.4 %) Total Liabilities 414,230 492,388 532,240 (118,010 ) (22.2 %) Shareholders' Equity 27,707 29,931 62,464 (34,757 ) (55.6 %) Total Liabilities & Equity $ 441,937 $ 522,319 $ 594,704 $ (152,767 ) (25.7 %)

Financial Ratios Mar-25 Dec-24 Mar-24 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets* (1.73 %) (11.87 %) 0.86 % Return on Average Equity* (28.13 %) (141.93 %) 8.25 % Net Interest Margin* 2.35 % 1.86 % 3.10 % Efficiency Ratio 102.06 % 107.48 % 67.87 % *Quarterly results are annualized Adequately Well Mar-25 Dec-24 Mar-24 Capitalized Capitalized Capital QTD QTD QTD Minimum Minimum Tier 1 Leverage Ratio** 5.98 % 5.60 % 10.22 % 4.00 % 5.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio** 7.76 % 7.53 % 12.56 % 4.50 % 6.50 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio** 7.76 % 7.53 % 12.56 % 6.00 % 8.00 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio ** 9.01 % 8.80 % 13.83 % 8.00 % 10.00 % Book Value per Share (BVS) $ 5.06 $ 5.47 $ 11.41 **Represents Bank capital ratios Mar-25 Dec-24 Mar-24 Asset Quality QTD QTD QTD Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment $ 2,173 $ 18,166 $ 14,611 (Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment $ (392 ) $ (102 ) $ 0 Charge Offs: All Other $ 4,020 $ 0 $ 0 (Recoveries): All Other $ (71 ) $ 0 $ 0 Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans % 1.91 % 2.43 % 3.11 % Non-accrual Loans $ 10,202 $ 11,038 $ 4,631 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets% 2.31 % 2.11 % 0.78 %

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

March 31, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 171,421 $ 18,182 $ 5,437 $ 3,566 $ - $ 198,606 Residential real estate 135,280 10,886 2,623 - - 148,789 Commercial - equipment - - 5,195 2,423 - 7,618 Commercial - all other 7,479 257 - - - 7,736 Multifamily 2,780 - - - - 2,780 Construction and land 857 - - - - 857 Consumer and other 41 - - - - 41 $ 317,858 $ 29,325 $ 13,255 $ 5,989 $ - $ 366,427

December 31, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 181,316 $ 24,012 $ 6,762 $ 924 $ - $ 213,014 Residential real estate 159,725 234 - - - 159,959 Commercial - equipment - 881 7,986 1,899 - 10,766 Commercial - all other 8,124 - 100 - - 8,224 Multifamily 2,802 - - - - 2,802 Construction and land 883 - - - - 883 Consumer and other 120 - - - - 120 $ 352,970 $ 25,127 $ 14,848 $ 2,823 $ - $ 395,768

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

March 31, 2025 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,195 $ 66 $ 14 $ - $ - $ 1,275 Residential real estate 1,044 68 125 - - 1,237 Commercial - equipment - - 2,597 1,624 - 4,221 Commercial - all other 237 3 - - - 240 Multifamily 1 - - - - 1 Construction and land 15 - - - - 15 Consumer and other 2 - - - - 2 $ 2,494 $ 137 $ 2,736 $ 1,624 $ - $ 6,991

December 31, 2024 Special Portfolio Segment Pass Mention Substandard Doubtful Loss Total Commercial real estate $ 1,214 $ 163 $ 49 $ 79 $ - $ 1,505 Residential real estate 1,629 2 - - - 1,631 Commercial - equipment - 441 3,993 1,899 - 6,333 Commercial - all other 121 - 2 - - 123 Multifamily 2 - - - - 2 Construction and land 23 - - - - 23 Consumer and other 3 - - - - 3 $ 2,992 $ 606 $ 4,044 $ 1,978 $ - $ 9,620

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

March 31, 2025 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ 3,566 $ - $ 2,646 $ 6,212 $ 192,394 $ 198,606 Residential real estate - - - - 148,789 148,789 Commercial - equipment 1,692 405 - 2,097 5,521 7,618 Commercial - all other 257 - - 257 7,479 7,736 Multifamily - - - - 2,780 2,780 Construction and land - - - - 857 857 Consumer and other - - - - 41 41 $ 5,515 $ 405 $ 2,646 $ 8,566 $ 357,861 $ 366,427

December 31, 2024 30 - 59 Days 60 - 89 Days 90 Days or Total Total Portfolio Segment Past Due Past Due More Past Due Current Loans Commercial real estate $ - $ - $ 7,306 $ 7,306 $ 205,708 $ 213,014 Residential real estate - - - - 159,959 159,959 Commercial - equipment 1,817 754 403 2,974 7,792 10,766 Commercial - all other 100 - - 100 8,124 8,224 Multifamily - - - - 2,802 2,802 Construction and land - - - - 883 883 Consumer and other - - - - 120 120 $ 1,917 $ 754 $ 7,709 $ 10,380 $ 385,388 $ 395,768

Non-accrual loans -Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

March 31, 2025



Portfolio Segment Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Nonaccrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 7,779 $ - $ 7,779 $ - Commercial - equipment - 2,423 2,423 - $ 7,779 $ 2,423 $ 10,202 $ -

December 31, 2024



Portfolio Segment Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses Total Nonaccrual Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing Commercial real estate $ 6,383 $ 3,018 $ 9,401 $ - Commercial - equipment - 1,637 1,637 - $ 6,383 $ 4,655 $ 11,038 $ -

U & I Financial Corp.

Investor Relations

