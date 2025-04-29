Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
29.04.2025 22:02 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company ("Company") for UniBank ("Bank"), today reported a quarterly Net Loss of $2.1 million or a loss of $0.38 per share in the first quarter of 2025, compared to Net Income of $1.3 million or $0.23 earnings per share for the same quarter of 2024. There was $3.1 million of Provision for Credit Losses recognized during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to none recognized for the same quarter last year. However, the Bank had an Income Tax Benefit of $1.1 million during this quarter, primarily due to an adjustment to the Deferred Tax Assets Valuation Allowance.

At March 31, 2025, Total Assets were $441.9 million, a decrease of $152.7 million or 25.7% from $594.7 million at March 31, 2024. Net Loans were $359.4 million at March 31, 2025, decreasing by $97.0 million or 21.3% from $456.4 million at March 31, 2024. Total Deposits decreased by $91.6 million or 19.3% to $383.4 million at March 31, 2025 compared to $474.9 million a year earlier.

The charge-offs of commercial-equipment loans declined to $2.2 million during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $18.2 million during the first quarter of 2024. Furthermore, the Bank had commercial-equipment loans recoveries of $392 thousand during the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $102 thousand of recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2024. However, the Bank experienced charge-offs of other loan types totaling $4.0 million during the first quarter of 2025, primarily due to a $3.7 million impairment of a $6.2 million commercial real estate loan, which has been on non-accrual status since the fourth quarter of 2024.

The total non-accrual balance was $10.2 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to $11.0 million at December 31, 2024. The nonperforming assets to total assets was 2.31% at March 31, 2025 compared to 2.11% at December 31, 2024. This ratio increased from the prior quarter due to the decrease in Total Assets, as there were no nonperforming assets other than the non-accrual loans.

The Bank's capital ratios were 5.98%, 7.76% and 9.01% for Tier 1 Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio, respectively, as of March 31, 2025, increasing from 5.60%, 7.53% and 8.80%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024. The Bank was "adequately capitalized" per the regulatory guidelines as of March 31, 2025.

"The first quarter 2025 results did not improve as much as we would have liked due to the impairment of a single, large hotel loan," said President & CEO Stephanie Yoon. "However, because of our continued deleveraging efforts, the regulatory capital ratios still improved. Also, we had more recoveries this quarter thanks to the efforts of the Credit staff."

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

This news release contains certain non-GAAP financial measure disclosures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance, credit quality and capital levels.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF). Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the four branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe the Company's projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to compliance with the Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and the Washington Department of Financial Institutions; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; the potential for new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions that could affect economic activity or specific industry sectors, changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; further declines in the quality of the loan portfolio that results in continued losses and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; including, but not limited to, continued credit deterioration of commercial-equipment loans and future increases in the Provision for Credit Losses, the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

Mar-25

Dec-24

Mar-24

Mar-24

Mar-24

(Dollars in thousands except EPS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

$ Var

% Var

Interest Income

$

6,643

$

7,165

$

9,285

$

(2,642

)

(28.5

%)

Interest Expense

3,906

4,643

4,698

(792

)

(16.9

%)

Net Interest Income

2,737

2,522

4,587

(1,850

)

(40.3

%)

Provision for Credit Losses

3,104

5,801

-

3,104

-

Gain (Loss) on Loan Sales

-

-

-

-

100.0

%

Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization

123

141

184

(61

)

(33.2

%)

Other Non-interest Income

156

184

185

(29

)

(15.7

%)

Non-interest Income

279

325

369

(90

)

(24.4

%)

Salaries & Benefits

1,628

1,629

1,989

(361

)

(18.1

%)

Occupancy Expense

201

193

192

9

4.7

%

Other Expense

1,249

1,238

1,184

65

5.5

%

Non-interest Expense

3,078

3,060

3,365

(287

)

(8.5

%)

Net Income (Loss) before Income Taxes

(3,166

)

(6,014

)

1,591

(4,757

)

(299.0

%)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

(1,093

)

10,543

322

(1,415

)

(439.4

%)

Net Income (Loss)

$

(2,073

)

$

(16,557

)

$

1,269

$

(3,342

)

(263.4

%)

Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands)

5,477

5,477

5,476

1

Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share

$

(0.38

)

$

(3.02

)

$

0.23

$

(0.61

)

Statement of Condition (Unaudited)

Mar-25

Dec-24

Mar-24

Mar-24

Mar-24

(Dollars in thousands)

Qtr End

Qtr End

Qtr End

$ Var

% Var

Cash and Due from Banks

$

22,564

$

61,684

$

46,495

$

(23,931

)

(51.5

%)

Investments

47,090

48,511

52,355

(5,265

)

(10.1

%)

Loans Held for Sale

-

-

6,110

(6,110

)

(100.0

%)

Gross Loans

366,427

395,768

471,081

(104,654

)

(22.2

%)

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) on Loans

(6,991

)

(9,620

)

(14,634

)

7,643

(52.2

%)

Net Loans

359,436

386,148

456,447

(97,011

)

(21.3

%)

Fixed Assets

5,791

5,936

6,268

(477

)

(7.6

%)

Deferred Tax Assets

13,180

12,542

6,953

6,227

89.6

%

Valuation Allowance

(11,709

)

(12,014

)

-

(11,709

)

(100.0

%)

Net Deferred Tax Assets

1,471

528

6,953

(5,482

)

(78.8

%)

Other Assets

5,585

19,512

20,076

(14,491

)

(72.2

%)

Total Assets

$

441,937

$

522,319

$

594,704

$

(152,767

)

(25.7

%)

Checking

$

72,303

$

76,165

$

95,698

$

(23,395

)

(24.4

%)

NOW

5,984

5,739

13,025

(7,041

)

(54.1

%)

Money Market

79,451

124,530

151,058

(71,607

)

(47.4

%)

Savings

5,232

6,184

7,468

(2,236

)

(29.9

%)

Certificates of Deposit

220,382

226,984

207,696

12,686

6.1

%

Total Deposits

383,352

439,602

474,945

(91,593

)

(19.3

%)

Borrowed Funds

29,000

50,000

52,000

(23,000

)

(44.2

%)

ACL on Off-Balance Sheet Credit Exposure

68

65

2,256

(2,188

)

100.0

%

Other Liabilities

1,810

2,721

3,039

(1,229

)

(40.4

%)

Total Liabilities

414,230

492,388

532,240

(118,010

)

(22.2

%)

Shareholders' Equity

27,707

29,931

62,464

(34,757

)

(55.6

%)

Total Liabilities & Equity

$

441,937

$

522,319

$

594,704

$

(152,767

)

(25.7

%)

Financial Ratios

Mar-25

Dec-24

Mar-24

(Dollars in thousands except BVS)

QTD

QTD

QTD

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets*

(1.73

%)

(11.87

%)

0.86

%

Return on Average Equity*

(28.13

%)

(141.93

%)

8.25

%

Net Interest Margin*

2.35

%

1.86

%

3.10

%

Efficiency Ratio

102.06

%

107.48

%

67.87

%

*Quarterly results are annualized

Adequately

Well

Mar-25

Dec-24

Mar-24

Capitalized

Capitalized

Capital

QTD

QTD

QTD

Minimum

Minimum

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio**

5.98

%

5.60

%

10.22

%

4.00

%

5.00

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio**

7.76

%

7.53

%

12.56

%

4.50

%

6.50

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio**

7.76

%

7.53

%

12.56

%

6.00

%

8.00

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio **

9.01

%

8.80

%

13.83

%

8.00

%

10.00

%

Book Value per Share (BVS)

$

5.06

$

5.47

$

11.41

**Represents Bank capital ratios

Mar-25

Dec-24

Mar-24

Asset Quality

QTD

QTD

QTD

Charge Offs: Commercial-Equipment

$

2,173

$

18,166

$

14,611

(Recoveries): Commercial-Equipment

$

(392

)

$

(102

)

$

0

Charge Offs: All Other

$

4,020

$

0

$

0

(Recoveries): All Other

$

(71

)

$

0

$

0

Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans %

1.91

%

2.43

%

3.11

%

Non-accrual Loans

$

10,202

$

11,038

$

4,631

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets%

2.31

%

2.11

%

0.78

%

Additional Credit Disclosures

Loan Segmentation - The following tables present the Bank's total loans outstanding at amortized cost by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

March 31, 2025

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

171,421

$

18,182

$

5,437

$

3,566

$

-

$

198,606

Residential real estate

135,280

10,886

2,623

-

-

148,789

Commercial - equipment

-

-

5,195

2,423

-

7,618

Commercial - all other

7,479

257

-

-

-

7,736

Multifamily

2,780

-

-

-

-

2,780

Construction and land

857

-

-

-

-

857

Consumer and other

41

-

-

-

-

41

$

317,858

$

29,325

$

13,255

$

5,989

$

-

$

366,427

December 31, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

181,316

$

24,012

$

6,762

$

924

$

-

$

213,014

Residential real estate

159,725

234

-

-

-

159,959

Commercial - equipment

-

881

7,986

1,899

-

10,766

Commercial - all other

8,124

-

100

-

-

8,224

Multifamily

2,802

-

-

-

-

2,802

Construction and land

883

-

-

-

-

883

Consumer and other

120

-

-

-

-

120

$

352,970

$

25,127

$

14,848

$

2,823

$

-

$

395,768

Descriptions of the various risk grades are as follows:

Special Mention: Assets having potential weaknesses that if left uncorrected, may result in decline in borrower's repayment ability. However, these assets are not adversely classified and do not expose the Bank to sufficient risk to warrant adverse classification.

Substandard: An asset is considered substandard if it is inadequately protected by the current net worth and pay capacity of the borrower or of any collateral pledged. Substandard assets include those characterized by the distinct possibility that the Bank will sustain some loss if the deficiencies are not corrected.

Doubtful: Assets classified as doubtful have all the weaknesses inherent in those classified substandard, with the added characteristic that the weaknesses present make collection or liquidation in full highly questionable and improbable on the basis of currently existing facts, conditions, and values.

Loss: Assets classified as loss are those considered uncollectible and of such little value that their continuance as assets without the establishment of a specific loss reserve is not warranted. Any loans downgraded to this category are generally charged off soon after.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans - The following tables present the allowance for credit losses under ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses by portfolio segment and by internally assigned grades as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

March 31, 2025

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,195

$

66

$

14

$

-

$

-

$

1,275

Residential real estate

1,044

68

125

-

-

1,237

Commercial - equipment

-

-

2,597

1,624

-

4,221

Commercial - all other

237

3

-

-

-

240

Multifamily

1

-

-

-

-

1

Construction and land

15

-

-

-

-

15

Consumer and other

2

-

-

-

-

2

$

2,494

$

137

$

2,736

$

1,624

$

-

$

6,991

December 31, 2024

Special

Portfolio Segment

Pass

Mention

Substandard

Doubtful

Loss

Total

Commercial real estate

$

1,214

$

163

$

49

$

79

$

-

$

1,505

Residential real estate

1,629

2

-

-

-

1,631

Commercial - equipment

-

441

3,993

1,899

-

6,333

Commercial - all other

121

-

2

-

-

123

Multifamily

2

-

-

-

-

2

Construction and land

23

-

-

-

-

23

Consumer and other

3

-

-

-

-

3

$

2,992

$

606

$

4,044

$

1,978

$

-

$

9,620

Past due loans -The following table presents past due loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

March 31, 2025

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

3,566

$

-

$

2,646

$

6,212

$

192,394

$

198,606

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

148,789

148,789

Commercial - equipment

1,692

405

-

2,097

5,521

7,618

Commercial - all other

257

-

-

257

7,479

7,736

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

2,780

2,780

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

857

857

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

41

41

$

5,515

$

405

$

2,646

$

8,566

$

357,861

$

366,427

December 31, 2024

30 - 59 Days

60 - 89 Days

90 Days or

Total

Total

Portfolio Segment

Past Due

Past Due

More

Past Due

Current

Loans

Commercial real estate

$

-

$

-

$

7,306

$

7,306

$

205,708

$

213,014

Residential real estate

-

-

-

-

159,959

159,959

Commercial - equipment

1,817

754

403

2,974

7,792

10,766

Commercial - all other

100

-

-

100

8,124

8,224

Multifamily

-

-

-

-

2,802

2,802

Construction and land

-

-

-

-

883

883

Consumer and other

-

-

-

-

120

120

$

1,917

$

754

$

7,709

$

10,380

$

385,388

$

395,768

Non-accrual loans -Loans are placed on nonaccrual once the loan is 90 days past due or sooner if, in management's opinion, the borrower may be unable to meet payment of obligations as they become due, as well as when required by regulatory provisions. The following table presents the nonaccrual loans at amortized cost by portfolio segment as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (in thousands):

March 31, 2025

Portfolio Segment

Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Nonaccrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

7,779

$

-

$

7,779

$

-

Commercial - equipment

-

2,423

2,423

-

$

7,779

$

2,423

$

10,202

$

-

December 31, 2024

Portfolio Segment

Nonaccrual with no Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonaccrual with Allowance for Credit Losses

Total Nonaccrual

Loans Past Due Over 89 Days Still Accruing

Commercial real estate

$

6,383

$

3,018

$

9,401

$

-

Commercial - equipment

-

1,637

1,637

-

$

6,383

$

4,655

$

11,038

$

-

U & I Financial Corp.
Investor Relations
IR@unibankusa.com

SOURCE: U & I Financial Corp. (Washington)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/u-and-i-financial-corp.-reports-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-1020767

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.