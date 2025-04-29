Essense of Australia: "Forever Looks Good" in Stella York's Latest Bridal Fashion Collection

Fresh styles deliver fashion trends and romance for today's bride

The latest Stella York collection by Essense of Australia is redefining bridal fashion with a bold, fresh perspective. Inspired by the most coveted runway trends, these gowns fuse modern glamour with timeless elegance - crafted for brides who want to feel effortlessly romantic and undeniably confident on their big day. Every detail, from intricate lace to contemporary silhouettes, is designed to make a statement.

"A wedding dress is more than just fabric and design - it's the moment a bride truly sees themself stepping into forever," says Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of Stella York. "This collection embodies that transformative feeling, blending dreamy romance with the hottest trends for a look just as unforgettable as the special day!"

This collection celebrates forever with simple yet chic silhouettes and enchanting details. Sculpted corsets, delicate laces and colorful fabrics blend timeless romance with modern flair, while dramatic bows and glistening pearls add a fashion-forward edge. From blush tones and statement sleeves to basque waists and voluminous skirts, each gown is designed for the bride ready to make an unforgettable entrance.

With so many breathtaking gowns to choose from, brides can find a dress that lets them look and feel their most beautiful on their wedding day. The new Stella York collection is now available at a retailer near you, featuring 28 new gowns. Gowns are available for U.S. sizes 2 to 24, with many styles available in the EveryBody/EveryBride collection for U.S. sizes 20 to 36. To view the entire collection or find a store, visit www.essensedesigns.com

About Stella York

Founded in 2013, Stella York is part of the Essense of Australia house of brands - and has since outfitted thousands of brides across the globe with its affordable, award-winning designer styles. Inspired by the world's hottest red carpet trends, Stella York bridal gowns are imagined and handcrafted with stunning detail. Each gown is constructed to provide an exceptional fit and give the body perfect form, all at a competitive price. To find a retailer near you, visit StellaYork.com.

