SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2025 ended March 31, 2025.

For Fiscal Year 2025:

Sales were $4.55 billion, up 6 percent in US dollars and 7 percent in constant currency, compared to the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $655 million, up 11 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $775 million, up 11 percent compared to the prior year.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $4.13, up 7 percent compared to the prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $4.84, up 14 percent compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $843 million. The year-ending cash balance was $1.5 billion. The Company returned $797 million of cash to shareholders through its annual dividend payment and share repurchases.

For Q4 Fiscal Year 2025:

Sales were $1.01 billion, flat in US dollars and up 2 percent in constant currency, compared to Q4 of the prior year.

GAAP operating income was $106 million, down 19 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income was $133 million, down 16 percent, compared to Q4 of the prior year. This was due to a bad debt expense and strategic investments made in the quarter.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.96, down 10 percent compared to Q4 prior year. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.93, down 6 percent compared to the prior year.

Cash flow from operations was $130 million.

"Fiscal Year 2025 was an outstanding year of broad-based sales growth, driven by our strategic priorities," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Thanks to our diverse global footprint, strong brand and resilient operations, we are in a strong position to navigate the unpredictable market conditions ahead in Fiscal Year 2026. In this dynamic environment, we will focus on three core principles playing offense, disciplined cost control and agility."

"Our teams executed impressively once again this Q4, completing a year of strong operational discipline," said Matteo Anversa, Logitech chief financial officer. "We closed Fiscal Year 2025 with robust growth across all regions, customer channels and in nearly all our categories. Our growth continued to be extremely profitable, with non-GAAP gross margins at 43.5%. We were pleased to return $797 million of cash to shareholders in the year."

Outlook

Earlier this month, Logitech communicated that the Company has withdrawn its outlook for Fiscal Year 2026 due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding the tariff environment. The Company today announced an outlook for Q1 FY 2026:

Q1 FY26 outlook Sales $1,100 $1,150 million Sales growth (in US dollars, year over year) 1% 6% Sales growth (in constant currency, year over year) 0% 5% Non-GAAP operating income $155 $185 million Non-GAAP op. inc. growth/(decline) (year over year) (15%) 1%

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales 1,010,355 1,011,487 4,554,900 4,298,467 Cost of goods sold 572,334 572,051 2,582,745 2,509,418 Amortization of intangible assets 2,210 2,459 9,554 11,028 Gross profit 435,811 436,977 1,962,601 1,778,021 Operating expenses: Marketing and selling 198,598 185,594 814,414 730,310 Research and development 79,523 75,421 309,008 287,243 General and administrative 40,266 38,510 164,014 155,056 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,630 2,655 10,695 10,934 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Restructuring charges, net 8,890 1,304 9,615 3,866 Total operating expenses 329,907 306,760 1,307,746 1,190,685 Operating income 105,904 130,217 654,855 587,336 Interest income 12,394 16,128 54,997 50,636 Other income (expense), net (91 (2,549 (2,980 (16,376 Income before income taxes 118,207 143,796 706,872 621,596 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (25,859 (23,819 75,343 9,453 Net income 144,066 167,615 631,529 612,143 Net income per share: Basic 0.97 1.09 4.17 3.90 Diluted 0.96 1.07 4.13 3.87 Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share: Basic 148,999 154,452 151,322 156,776 Diluted 150,709 156,204 152,784 158,171

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2025 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,503,205 1,520,842 Accounts receivable, net 454,546 541,715 Inventories 503,747 422,513 Other current assets 131,211 146,270 Total current assets 2,592,709 2,631,340 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 113,858 116,589 Goodwill 463,230 461,978 Other intangible assets, net 24,630 44,603 Other assets 344,077 350,194 Total assets 3,538,504 3,604,704 Current liabilities: Accounts payable 414,586 448,627 Accrued and other current liabilities 686,503 637,262 Total current liabilities 1,101,089 1,085,889 Non-current liabilities: Income taxes payable 88,483 112,572 Other non-current liabilities 221,512 172,590 Total liabilities 1,411,084 1,371,051 Shareholders' equity: Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value Issued shares: 168,994 and 173,106 at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 29,432 30,148 Additional paid-in capital 82,591 63,524 Shares in treasury, at cost 20,485 and 19,243 shares at March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively (1,464,912 (1,351,336 Retained earnings 3,627,261 3,602,519 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (146,952 (111,202 Total shareholders' equity 2,127,420 2,233,653 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 3,538,504 3,604,704

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 144,066 167,615 631,529 612,143 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 15,486 14,191 59,664 63,065 Amortization of intangible assets 4,840 5,098 20,098 21,681 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Loss on investments 311 2,461 2,029 14,674 Share-based compensation expense 13,846 18,697 89,913 82,889 Deferred income taxes 37,891 (32,909 56,543 (42,424 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Other (10 43 120 379 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 197,913 138,305 69,979 91,519 Inventories (12,947 21,827 (80,501 259,796 Other assets 14,554 7,062 23,970 10,760 Accounts payable (168,475 (81,047 (31,627 39,336 Accrued and other liabilities (117,819 (25,514 840 (11,978 Net cash provided by operating activities 129,656 239,105 842,557 1,145,116 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,788 (10,312 (56,128 (55,897 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (286 (14,424 Purchases of deferred compensation investments (798 (3,678 (6,600 (11,571 Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments 2,121 3,981 7,079 12,174 Other investing activities (446 (211 (1,619 (617 Net cash used in investing activities (11,911 (10,506 (57,268 (70,335 Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of cash dividends (207,853 (182,305 Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition (1,245 (5,002 Purchases of registered shares (125,516 (127,428 (588,838 (504,203 Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights 16,170 16,878 36,405 32,197 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units (10,234 (1,148 (32,485 (29,744 Other financing activities (1,681 (3,344 (1,116 Net cash used in financing activities (121,261 (111,698 (797,360 (690,173 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,889 (8,709 (5,566 (12,789 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 373 108,192 (17,637 371,819 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 1,502,832 1,412,650 1,520,842 1,149,023 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,503,205 1,520,842 1,503,205 1,520,842

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, NET SALES 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Net sales by product category: Gaming (1) 261,807 273,487 (4 1,338,467 1,231,063 9 Keyboards Combos 220,626 216,240 2 882,643 821,441 7 Pointing Devices 185,857 170,677 9 788,784 742,987 6 Video Collaboration 143,245 148,104 (3 626,000 609,361 3 Webcams 77,948 75,952 3 315,520 325,225 (3 Tablet Accessories 57,954 55,808 4 299,540 254,060 18 Headsets 42,672 45,455 (6 179,710 168,478 7 Other (2) 20,246 25,764 (21 124,236 145,852 (15 Total Net Sales 1,010,355 1,011,487 4,554,900 4,298,467 6 (1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs. (2) Other primarily consists of mobile speakers and PC speakers.

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands, except per share amounts) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (A) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit GAAP 435,811 436,977 1,962,601 1,778,021 Share-based compensation expense 1,348 1,938 10,021 8,004 Amortization of intangible assets 2,210 2,459 9,554 11,028 Gross profit Non-GAAP 439,369 441,374 1,982,176 1,797,053 Gross margin GAAP 43.1 43.2 43.1 41.4 Gross margin Non-GAAP 43.5 43.6 43.5 41.8 Operating expenses GAAP 329,907 306,760 1,307,746 1,190,685 Less: Share-based compensation expense 12,498 16,759 79,892 74,885 Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 2,630 2,655 10,695 10,934 Less: Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Less: Restructuring charges, net 8,890 1,304 9,615 3,866 Operating expenses Non-GAAP 305,889 282,766 1,207,544 1,097,724 % of net sales GAAP 32.7 30.3 28.7 27.7 % of net sales Non-GAAP 30.3 28.0 26.5 25.5 Operating income GAAP 105,904 130,217 654,855 587,336 Share-based compensation expense 13,846 18,697 89,913 82,889 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 4,840 5,114 20,249 21,962 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Restructuring charges, net 8,890 1,304 9,615 3,866 Operating income Non-GAAP 133,480 158,608 774,632 699,329 % of net sales GAAP 10.5 12.9 14.4 13.7 % of net sales Non-GAAP 13.2 15.7 17.0 16.3 Net income GAAP 144,066 167,615 631,529 612,143 Share-based compensation expense 13,846 18,697 89,913 82,889 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 4,840 5,114 20,249 21,962 Impairment of intangible assets 3,526 3,526 Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition (250 (250 Restructuring charges, net 8,890 1,304 9,615 3,866 Loss on investments 311 2,461 2,029 14,674 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (32,225 (44,039 (13,405 (66,073 Net income Non-GAAP 139,728 154,428 739,930 672,737 Net income per share: Diluted GAAP 0.96 1.07 4.13 3.87 Diluted Non-GAAP 0.93 0.99 4.84 4.25 Shares used to compute net income per share: Diluted GAAP and Non-GAAP 150,709 156,204 152,784 158,171

LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A. PRELIMINARY RESULTS* (In thousands) unaudited SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION Three Months Ended Fiscal Years Ended March 31, March 31, SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE 2025 2024 2025 2024 Share-based Compensation Expense Cost of goods sold 1,348 1,938 10,021 8,004 Marketing and selling 6,245 7,157 40,378 35,780 Research and development 4,331 4,268 20,180 17,836 General and administrative 1,922 5,334 19,334 21,269 Total share-based compensation expense 13,846 18,697 89,913 82,889 Income tax benefit (3,247 (4,048 (20,148 (15,305 Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit 10,599 14,649 69,765 67,584

