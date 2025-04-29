2025 Top-Rated Ambulatory Surgical Center Vendors Exhibiting at ASCA Annual Meeting, Announced by Black Book Research

Independent Surveys Rank Top ASC Vendors for Client Satisfaction and User Experience Across 18 Key Performance Indicators

Black Book Research, the leading independent healthcare technology research firm, has announced the top-performing Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) vendors for 2025. These awards recognize industry leaders based on feedback gathered from comprehensive surveys of 954 ambulatory surgical centers nationwide, including ASC clinicians, administrators, and surgeons. Evaluations were conducted across 18 ASC-specific key performance indicators (KPIs), emphasizing client satisfaction and overall user experience.

"These honored vendors have significantly contributed to overcoming some of the most critical operational, clinical, and financial challenges faced by Ambulatory Surgical Centers today," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Their solutions have consistently demonstrated high client satisfaction and meaningful, measurable outcomes."

The following ASC vendors received top honors:

Surgical Information Systems (SIS Notes) - Recognized for exceptional clinical workflow standardization and regulatory compliance support, ranking #1 overall for ASC Electronic Health Records (EHR), RCM support, and OR Clinical Documentation. (Booth 505)

Inovalon - Honored for excellence in quality reporting, value-based care analytics, and ASC revenue optimization, securing top-five placement for payer analytics and clinical quality measurement tools. (Booth 627)

Premier Inc. Innovatix- Secured first place in Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs) for healthcare procurement, operational benchmarking and financial optimization in ASCs. (Booth 205)

Press Ganey - Recognized the best client-rated patient experience analytics and workforce engagement solutions, effectively addressing ASC patient satisfaction and staff retention. (Booth 813)

Solventum (formerly part of 3M Health Care) - Achieved highest marks for Clinical Documentation Improvement software and infection prevention supplies, significantly enhancing ASC coding accuracy and patient safety. (Booth 905)

Sunoh.ai - Awarded for AI-driven ambient clinical documentation, substantially reducing provider burnout and documentation burden in ambulatory surgical settings. (Booth 701)

Modio Health - Earned the top position for credentialing software solutions in ASCs, accelerating provider onboarding and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. (Booth 1102)

Evolent Surgical Management - Recognized as the #1 surgical practice management and MSO services provider, effectively optimizing ASC operational performance and revenue generation. (Booth 314)

Envi - Awarded first place for ASC inventory management and procurement automation solutions, reducing supply costs and eliminating inventory inefficiencies. (Booth 113)

GE Healthcare - Secured top honors for ASC imaging and monitoring equipment, along with anesthesia workstation technologies specifically designed for the unique requirements of ambulatory surgical environments. (Booth 117)

Brown emphasized, "These vendors exemplify leadership in technology innovation, operational excellence, and dedication to improving outcomes within ambulatory surgical centers. We congratulate each vendor for their outstanding performance and commitment to enhancing the ASC healthcare experience."

About Black Book Research

Since 2011, Black Book Research provides ASC vendor-agnostic, unbiased industry-leading healthcare technology and services research. Using proprietary survey methodologies, Black Book delivers trusted insights, market trends, and vendor performance evaluations that empower healthcare stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions without commercial influences. See www.blackbookmarketresearch.com for more information.

About the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association

The Ambulatory Surgery Center Association is a nonprofit association representing all aspects of the Ambulatory Surgery Center industry including the physicians, nurses, administrative staff and owners. Educational opportunties include 60+ sessions covering clinical, regulatory, business, and financial topics. The event offers the networking opportunity to connect with 2,200+ ASC professionals, including 1,200+ healthcare leaders. The annual convention is taking place in Denver's Gaylord Rockies Resort April 30--May 3, 2025. See https://www.ascaconnect.org/annualconference

