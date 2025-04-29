MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Establishes Defense Industry Advisory Board

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a technology pioneer delivering advanced perception solutions in autonomy and mobility, today announced that it has formed a Defense Advisory Board to further the company's strategic expansion, pursuing customer and partnership opportunities to deliver MicroVision's leading technologies and safety solutions into the defense tech industry and military sector.

"MicroVision was founded over 30 years ago to develop technologies for military programs, with a focus on high-resolution helmet-mounted display systems delivered directly and through partners for various military applications. Over the years, our technology portfolio has broadened to now feature our automotive and industrial perception solutions," said Sumit Sharma, MicroVision's Chief Executive Officer. "Today, with highly relevant and extensive experience, networks, and expertise, the members of our Defense Advisory Board are well poised to help the company reestablish military sector connections and identify productive inroads and opportunities for our technologies in this wide-ranging industry."

"We are excited to work with these impressive defense-industry professionals," continued Sharma.

The founding members of MicroVision's Defense Advisory Board include:

Nate Adler is an advisor on matters involving national security and emerging technologies. With expertise in Defense and Intelligence, Mr. Adler spent over 16 years serving the United States in various roles, including the Office of the Vice President as Special Adviser for Intelligence, Office of National Security Affairs; in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy as a Principal Director; as Senior Professional Staff Member to the Select Committee on Intelligence of the United States Senate; and as National Security Advisor to U.S. Senator John D. Rockefeller IV.

Lisa Donnan is founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Donnan Group, a consulting firm advising on matters concerning dual-use, defense, and civilian technologies. With over 25 years of experience in both the private and public sectors and particular expertise in national security with advanced technologies, Ms. Donnan has successfully commercialized new technologies and reoriented strategies to achieve business objectives. She has served on boards of directors and advisory boards, and worked as a venture capitalist investing in companies focused on dual-use technologies for national security, cyber capabilities, AI, data-centric intelligence, open-source intelligence, and cloud technologies.

Brian Hibbeln has over 30 years of experience in the Department of Defense and U.S. Intelligence Community, where he championed novel uses of commercial systems, sensors, and platforms and earned accolades for his ability to unite people, funding, and advanced technologies to benefit warfighters and give the U.S. a competitive edge on the battlefield. Currently, Mr. Hibbeln serves as a venture partner for SineWave Ventures, as Chief Innovation Officer for NineTwelve.on, and on the Board of Directors of publicly traded Australian firm, Whitehawk Ltd. and Advisory Boards at Kymeta Corporation and Leonid Capital Partners. Mr. Hibbeln is a senior fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, the nation's premier think tank for technology policy, and as a senior advisor for Blackstone Private Equity. He served for over 23 years as an active-duty and reserve officer in the United States Air Force.

